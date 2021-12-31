Last week, I reviewed some of the park board’s accomplishments during 2021. Now, I’d like to take a look ahead at what residents and visitors can look forward to in 2022.
Beach replenishmentLook forward to more beach replenishment projects in 2022. The park board is coordinating a replenishment project for the beaches west of the seawall to Dellanera RV Park that’s expected to begin in the summer. This area is an important evacuation route for West End residents and is especially prone to erosion. Once that’s complete, expect to see a replenishment project along the historic seawall beaches from 12th to 61st streets. This replenishment project is part of the Hurricane Harvey Federal Emergency Management Agency funded repairs and will be done in cooperation with the Texas General Land Office and the city of Galveston.
Trash talk — and actionAfter months of talking and listening through a “Let’s Talk Trash Roundtable Series,” the park board trustees have approved and set into motion important initiatives to combat litter on the beaches and throughout the island. They include standardizing equipment, receptacles and collections across the parks and beachfront; implementing a business pledge program that rewards businesses committed to the cause; and creating a local stewardship program. A new environmental coordinator has been hired to oversee these initiatives. Additional trash mitigation projects to watch for include the deployment of recycling containers along the beach; beach toy boxes to be placed on the beach to encourage the reuse of beach toys; and continued coordination with conservation partners like the Surfrider Foundation and Artist Boat.
Tourism programs returnDuring the pandemic, the Certified Tourism Ambassador classes changed format. What was normally an opportunity to meet, learn and network in person became an online meeting situation. Now, in-person certification programs have returned. Classes are set to resume quarterly. If you or your organization is interested in participating, email Sarah Reimer, sreimer@visitgalveston.com.
More than 500 hospitality workers are registered ambassadors, and the park board plans to bring many more into the fold. The half-day courses are designed to inform students about what makes Galveston a special destination, from its history to its varied attractions. Ambassadors are among the invitees to the annual tourism summit, which will make its full, in-person return in 2022. Mark your calendars for May 5, when the summit will feature break-out sessions, an expo, panel discussions, motivational speakers, networking and, of course, margaritas. Details for this free event will come soon.
If you’re interested in becoming part of the process for initiatives like these and to help move Galveston forward as a great place to live, work and visit, please head to galvestonparkboard.org and consider joining a citizens advisory committee. These committees provide the basis for much of the work the park board undertakes.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
