While I admit it’s not necessarily a bad problem to have, deciding where to eat in Galveston presents almost too many choices. The struggle is real. And it’s about to get more real as the island kicks off Galveston Restaurant Week Monday through Feb. 13.
Now in its 11th year, Galveston Restaurant Week gives visitors and residents the opportunity to try out some new spots to add to their list of go-to eateries. And the choices are many. More than 30 restaurants are participating in the event this year. Its aim is to give a boost to the island restaurants during what’s normally a slow time of year. Price points for brunches, lunches and dinners at participating restaurants range from $10 to $35 and many include an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Reservations are recommended.
While you’re indulging in inexpensive, delicious meals, you can take heart knowing there’s a charitable component to Galveston Restaurant Week. Restaurants that participate will collect donations for local community groups whose missions are to feed, support and care for children’s and families’ health. The donation amount varies among restaurants from $1 to $5.
Designated charities include Galveston Urban Ministries, Access Care of Coastal Texas and St. Vincent’s House. Galveston Urban Ministries’ mission is to develop holistic relationships to transform the community with an emphasis on educating children and adults. Access Care of Coastal Texas provides access to care for people with HIV. St. Vincent’s House provides resources to the community’s homeless population. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, many local restaurants participated in a Dine Out for Charity event and the idea has been carried over to this year’s restaurant week.
Whatever the reason, dining out during Galveston Restaurant Week is sure to be a win-win for patrons, local businesses and charities.
“This year marks the 11th annual for Galveston Restaurant Week,” Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association President James Clark said. “The event is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to get out and try new spots to add to their list of favorite restaurants.”
