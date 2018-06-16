GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 13 Communications Excellence Grand Award winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Va.-based association that represents more than 8,000 chamber of commerce professionals, and 1,300 chambers of commerce, around the world.
The chamber now qualifies to compete for the Best in Show award, which will be announced July 18 at the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives convention in Des Moines, Iowa.
The organization’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, sponsored by Golden Openings Inc., is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the organization’s Awards for Communications Excellence, which is in its 34th year.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was named a “Grand Award” winner for the 2018 Membership Directory, Relocation and Island Guide. The Chamber partners with The Galveston County Daily News to produce the annual publication. The Chamber’s vice president of marketing, Lindsay Touchy, and The Daily News’ creative director, Melissa Rivera, worked in a collaborative effort to combine resources and deliver a comprehensive profile of Galveston Island that contains information on business and industry sectors including education, healthcare, maritime, research and tourism.
The cover shot, taken by local photographer Robert Mihovil, captures Galveston Island’s past and present.
“We identified the cover image as one of the most important features of the publication,” Touchy said. “The never-before-seen view of downtown at dusk portrays the Port of Galveston, the commercial shrimping industry, the University of Texas Medical Branch and a backdrop of historic buildings—all elements that fuel our local economy.”
“We are so honored to see our professional excellence in marketing and communications recognized,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The publication reflects the heart and soul of our city, promotes island businesses and encourages active participation in the Chamber’s brand. We are justifiably proud of our chamber and our business community.”
A panel of communications and marketing professionals from five U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries, which were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual budget — and entry type: advertising and marketing, campaigns, digital and publications. Winners of the Grand Award go on to compete for the Best in Show, which recognizes the best work across all categories.
