By the time I hit the road to head to work downtown from the West End, the beaches along the seawall are clean and ready to greet beachgoers. I know that’s because of the hard work of the island’s unsung heroes — the Park Board’s Coastal Zone Management team. They start their days at 4 a.m. and cover 32 miles of beaches every day clearing trash and natural debris from the shores.
For the last three years, another beach cleaning team has been put in place during the peak tourism season. They start their shifts at midnight and their chief duty is to dispose of canopies and other items left behind on the beaches overnight. It’s part of the park board’s and the city of Galveston’s “Leave No Trace” initiative.
Leave No Trace is a city ordinance that took effect in 2019. Its aim is to ensure that the beach front is clear of canopies, coolers, chairs and other items, from sunset to sunrise. The rationale for the ordinance is that these items can be washed into the sea after high tides or blown into the water because of high winds. As a result, marine mammals can be harmed. Not to mention, these items, when left behind, become eyesores and hazards.
The city of Galveston enacted the ordinance and the park board’s beach cleaning team implements its mandates. In such a short period of time, the ordinance has achieved great success.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, 571 canopies and 887 pieces of miscellaneous beach gear were collected. The following year, 283 canopies and 194 pieces of beach gear were collected. And, anecdotally, calls to the coastal zone management office from people whose gear has been confiscated, have significantly decreased.
The program’s success is attributed, in large part, to lodging partners’ cooperation when it comes to messaging. The park board and the city have worked together to develop outreach to communicate to visitors this new ordinance. Many short-term rental agencies have adapted the messaging as part of their check-in processes.
Another initiative for the beach cleaning team is the installation of several recycling centers along the beaches. Coastal Zone Management Manager Larry Jackson said three have been set out — at East Beach, and 61st and 69th streets. Seven more recycling stations are expected to be placed on the beach in the coming months.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations director for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
