Several years ago, a friend of mine and I woke up well before dawn several days a week to train for a 60-mile charity walk. We headed to the seawall to build up our stamina. Then, the seawall was mostly dark and the only amenities were a few port-a-potties along the route.
Flash forward to now, and seawall improvements are many — from landscaped pockets with trees and plants, to covered bus stations, lighted bollards in some areas and flushable loos along the 10-mile stretch.
Many of the improvements are a result of parking fees collected along the seawall. Galveston voters approved charging to park there in 2011. In 2019, voters approved raising those fees up to $2 an hour with a two-hour minimum and a $16 maximum. Most of the revenue generated from these fees comes from visitors who spend the day at the beach.
But, many locals take advantage of their decisions to live by the water and enjoy daily strolls along the seawall. For us, an annual pass makes the most sense.
Insider tip: Buy your annual seawall parking pass before March 10, when the price will go up to coincide with the increase in the hourly rate. Prior to March 10, the pass will cost $25. After March 10, the price increases to $45. The annual passes can be purchased using the Pay by Phone app anywhere along the seawall. They’re also available at the park board offices at 601 23rd St. or by calling 409-797-5198.
The annual seawall pass isn’t the only one available to residents and visitors. Avid beachgoers may consider purchasing a Beach Parks Pass. The $50 pass is valid from March through September and admits its bearer to Stewart Beach, East Beach and Dellanera Park and pocket parks on the West End. Considering admission to the parks is $12 to $15 per car, the pass pays for itself with just a few visits. For now, beach parks passes may be purchased at the Park Board Plaza and Dellanera RV Park. Beginning March 13, passes can also be purchased at Stewart and East beach parks.
An Ultimate Beach Parks Pass combines the annual seawall parking pass and the beach parks pass for $95. These passes can be purchased at the parks.
“When it comes to making improvements at the beach parks or along the seawall, the funding sources must be generated in those areas,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said. “We believe that offering money-saving passes to residents and visitors is the best way to balance cost savings and value for consumers with much needed revenue generation to accomplish that goal.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. They can be viewed via livestream at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
