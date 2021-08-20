GALVESTON
On Thursday, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the seven local women who will be honored at its 14th annual Galveston Women's Conference set for 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Peggy Cornelius, Theresa Elliott, Jennifer Goodman, Lisa Halili, Sue Johnson, Caroline Le and Kimmy Matthews are the honorees, chamber officials said.
“We're proud of our 14-year history in celebrating the accomplishments of women,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the chamber. “These seven outstanding women leaders serve as role models, leading the way in the respective fields and making a unique and significant impact on our community. The positive influence they make every day is commendable, and we are proud to honor them as women of the year.”
Oscar-nominated actress, author and healthy-lifestyle advocate Mariel Hemingway will serve as the keynote speaker, and the president and chief growth officer at Splunk Inc., Teresa Carlson, will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit GalvestonWomensConference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, 409-763-5326 or jchapman@galvestonchamber.com.
Congratulations to the outstanding leaders being honored.
