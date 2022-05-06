During my recent travels for my job at Visit Galveston, I’m able to talk to others in the tourism industry to see how they’ve fared during and emerging from the pandemic. Anecdotally, I can say Galveston has had its share of ups and downs, but the island is poised for a strong comeback. A recent economic impact report unveiled at the Galveston Island Tourism Summit on Thursday backs this up.
The report was compiled by Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics. Among its findings is that Galveston Island welcomed 6.5 million visitors in 2021. This number is down slightly from a high in 2019, but other industry indicators like hotel revenues and hotel occupancy tax collections reached their peaks in 2021.
Last year, these visitors — overnight guests, day trippers and cruise passengers — spent $913 million and that spending generated $1.2 billion in economic activity. Hotel revenues grew by 55.8 percent in 2021, reaching record levels. Hotel occupancy tax collections were the highest ever with $24.4 million collected.
The report cites fewer cruise embarkations as the primary reason for the downturn in the total visitor numbers. Those embarkments were down 73 percent in 2021 because of a halt in cruise travel during the first part of the year. Galveston is the fourth busiest cruise port in the United States and typically receives more than a million cruise passengers annually.
However, enthusiasm for cruising from Galveston is regaining popularity as evidenced by the soon to be completed $125 million Royal Caribbean terminal, plus new cruise lines joining Galveston’s lineup, including Princess and Norwegian.
Other numbers in the report point to big wins for residents and those who work on the island. Tourism sustained more than 10,000 jobs in Galveston last year, representing nearly one in every three jobs here.
Tourism-generated tax revenues, not including hotel occupancy tax revenues, tallied $30.3 million in 2021. This accounted for 50 percent of the city of Galveston’s General Fund revenues, based on the city’s proposed 2021 budget of $61 million. These funds helped support police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments.
“A lot of factors pointed in Galveston’s favor during the pandemic to keep the tourism industry thriving,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “The Park Board, Visit Galveston and our partners worked together to recognize and capitalize upon them to poise the island for future success. This year’s economic impact report is a great reminder of the benefits of tourism to island residents and visitors, too.”
