For the first time in a couple of years, colleagues from destinations around the state and I traveled to Los Angeles to participate in a media mission. It felt really good to reconnect with friends and meet members of the media and encourage them to visit.
The state tourism agency, Travel Texas and its public relations firm, MMGY NJF, coordinated the mission. They arranged desk-side appointments and a reception to give the destinations, writers and influencers the opportunity to connect. They organize several such missions annually in markets around the country including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Memphis and more.
Among the Texas destinations taking part in this mission were Fredericksburg, Lubbock, Austin, Mesquite, Frisco, San Angelo and San Antonio. During this three-day mission, the Texas delegates met with representatives from outlets that included AAA Explorer, Westways, Food & Wine, Fodor’s Travel, Uproxx, Modern Luxury Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times, plus several freelancers and social media influencers.
While I always look forward to meeting writers and learning about their outlets, I also like the ability to connect with public relations and marketing representatives from other Texas destinations. When we’re together, we bounce ideas off one another and can share our successes and challenges, especially those we all weathered during the pandemic.
The Visit Galveston public relations team makes regular missions on its own to regional markets like Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio and those in touch states Oklahoma and Louisiana. These missions allow for the team to build relationships in those markets and have yielded great rewards in terms of coverage from niche publications like the Texas Historical Commission’s Medallion, to San Antonio Woman, Austin Monthly, Texas Highways, Texas Coop Power, Norman Transcript and more.
In addition to going to where the media are, the Visit Galveston public relations team invites writers to visit the island. Throughout the year, individual writers pay visits to Galveston and at least twice per year, the public relations teams coordinates multi-day familiarization tours in cooperation with our lodging, restaurant and attractions partners. These familiarization tours give the writers a true taste of the island and a multitude of story ideas to take back with them.
“These media outreach efforts are key to ensuring that Galveston is the subject of positive travel stories and will generate the desire to visit the island in their readers,” Visit Galveston’s Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “We’re glad to see these efforts have resumed again and we’re thankful for the hard work from our team and the support from our state, regional and local partners.”
