Tourism industry partners — mark your calendars! Visit Galveston’s ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit will take place May 4 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The event will provide education, entertainment and valuable networking for all who attend.
For nearly a decade, Visit Galveston has put on the summit to commemorate and celebrate U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism week — the first week in May. This year, the association will spotlight travel’s role in stimulating growth, cultivating diverse communities, creating job opportunities and inspiring new businesses. Visit Galveston will follow suit and is developing an event agenda that will emphasize those themes.
“Now that we’ve emerged from a years-long pandemic that virtually halted travel, I think we’re learning just how valuable the tourism industry is,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “Here in Galveston, tourism supports one in three jobs on the island. It’s an important economic driver that affects residents and visitors alike.”
So far, the summit agenda includes keynote speakers Andre Bradford and Andrew Mellen. Bradford, also known as S.C. Says, is an Austin-based slam poet who uses his art to cultivate more empathetic communities and workplaces. Mellen will call “B.S. on busy” and offer ways to help attendees get more time and freedom back into their lives.
Breakout sessions will take place throughout the day and will provide valuable instruction. Topics include ways to attract more business during times of transformation, business considerations for accessible travel, reducing bias in the workplace, plus a Galveston Certified Tourism Ambassador class.
Summit attendees can also take part in the “Kelly de Schaun Live” show. She and her panelists will discuss the challenges and accomplishments of the Park Board over the last 60 years and will share their visions for Galveston’s tourism industry.
A vendor expo will return to the summit. The expo gives attendees the opportunity to learn about area businesses and how they can benefit the hospitality and tourism industries. Lunch and a margarita mixer that closes the summit will take place in the expo hall allowing participants to maximize their time here.
“We want to encourage our friends and partners in the hospitality industry to come together at the Tourism Summit to learn and share their ideas about how to strengthen and improve this important island industry,” de Schaun said.
