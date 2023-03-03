Tourism industry partners — mark your calendars! Visit Galveston’s ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit will take place May 4 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The event will provide education, entertainment and valuable networking for all who attend.

For nearly a decade, Visit Galveston has put on the summit to commemorate and celebrate U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism week — the first week in May. This year, the association will spotlight travel’s role in stimulating growth, cultivating diverse communities, creating job opportunities and inspiring new businesses. Visit Galveston will follow suit and is developing an event agenda that will emphasize those themes.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription