Editor’s note: Laura Elder’s Biz Buzz will return June 24. In the meantime, reporter B. Scott McLendon has stepped in with updates.
Brick and mozza’: Pizza lovers will rejoice to learn League City has just welcomed proprietors of highly customizable pies.
San Antonio-based pizza chain Urban Bricks on Wednesday held a grand opening for one of its newest locations, 2456 Marina Bay Drive.
The eatery puts a pizza spin on the fast-casual dining experience. Patrons follow their pizza maker down a line of dough, sauce and topping options, allowing them to build their own pie. Urban Bricks offers interesting sauces to paint on their pies, including garlic olive oil, spicy red and barbecue sauce, to name a few. Non-traditional cheeses, at least for pizzas, also appear on the menu, with ovalini, feta and ricotta cheeses as options.
The pizza chain carries salads and pastas for alternative options, and, hidden behind a “do not click” tab on its online menu, the pizza peddlers have a list of downright odd pizza combinations, including the “Large Pork Malone,” which features barbecue sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, caramelized onions and a honey hot drizzle. The “Whole CBD” pizza features a white sauce topped with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon and Doritos.
Marquee buzz: Event center The Marquee at the Mainland held its grand opening in Texas City on Thursday at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. The center can accommodate up to 500 guests and offers catering, decor, lighting and more. The space features high ceilings, skylights, a baby grand piano and a dance floor.
The kitchen can serve fare from Mainland City Centre restaurants Brick & Spoon, a New Orleans-style breakfast and brunch offering; Grazia Italian Kitchen, a buffet that offers fresh Gulf of Mexico catches and Italian specials; Stuttgarden Tavern, another buffet offering German-inspired cuisine; and Texas Pit Stop BBQ, which serves competition-style barbecue.
Texas City treats: Meanwhile, Mainland City Centre welcomed a new snack option for shoppers with Al’s Treats and Cafe.
Owner Leonor Lopez will serve up refresqueria-style options, bringing a variety of sweet and spicy blends with treats like corn in a cup, snow cones, ice cream, nachos, churros, fruit, mangonadas, chamoyadas, lemonade and more.
The cafe is open from noon to 8 p.m. and is inside the center, across from Stuttgarden Tavern and next to the Marquee at the Mainland.
