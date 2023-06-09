Second helping: Diners for years have urged Sean McMahon to serve up a Fish Place Seafood Café in Santa Fe.

Sean McMahon, center, his wife, Lilia McMahon, left, and his sister-in-law Gabriela Jimenez have opened a new location of the Fish Place Seafood Cafe on state Highway 6 in Santa Fe.

McMahon last week did just that, celebrating this week with a Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the 12240 state Highway 6 eatery.

The Fish Place Seafood Cafe on state Highway 6 in Santa Fe is now open.
Peninsula Beach Resort

Peninsula Beach Resort, depicted here in an artist’s rendering, will feature the 41,000-square-foot The Zoo Beachbar & Grill; a 222-unit full-service private beach resort with luxury cottages on the water, a guest clubhouse and massive pool.
Biz Buzz- O’Reilly

O’Reilly Auto Parts plans to open in a 30,000-square-foot space at Paseo Shopping Center on Palmer Highway in Texas City.

