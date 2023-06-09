Second helping: Diners for years have urged Sean McMahon to serve up a Fish Place Seafood Café in Santa Fe.
McMahon last week did just that, celebrating this week with a Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the 12240 state Highway 6 eatery.
McMahon 17 years ago opened the popular Fish Place Seafood Café, 2702 22nd St. in Dickinson. Popular menu items are burgers, shakes, pork chops and pasta dishes, to name just a few.
“We have a huge menu,” said McMahon, who concedes initially he wasn’t sure Santa Fe was big enough to support the eatery. But any doubts evaporated with the warm reception Seafood Place has gotten in the city, he said.
“For years, a lot of folks begged us to open in Santa Fe, and we finally decided to do it,” he said. “It’s such a small population, but we’ve been going nonstop since we opened our doors.”
Buzzin’ away: Is Texas City prepared for a Parrothead invasion? It better be, because officials with Latitude Margaritaville this week confirmed Biz Buzz rumors that the developer of 55-plus resort-style communities has a sizable tract under contract for what could bring thousands of homes.
But still under wraps is the location. The entitlement process and disclosure agreement prevent developers from divulging just yet where the project will rise, Latitude Margaritaville President William Bullock told Biz Buzz this week.
In the entitlement process, the developer must secure all required entitlements, including zoning, density, design, use and occupancy permits before the building can begin.
But usually-spot-on sources say the land under contract is the Kohfeldt tract, a large undeveloped area in central Texas City. The 1,300 acres, mostly owned by one family, are bounded by Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, state Highway 146, Moses Bayou and state Highway 3.
“We’ll be able to announce more as we progress with the city,” Bullock said.
Texas City’s proximity to beaches and the island lifestyle Margaritaville brands celebrate make it an ideal location, he said.
“We’re super excited about the potential,” said Bullock, who this week told reporters the Latitude Margaritaville site likely will need from 1,000 to 1,500 acres to fit nearly 3,000 homes possibly priced in the $200,000 to $400,000 range.
Latitude Margaritaville communities are marketed as active adult developments. Minto Communities is the builder under a license agreement with global lifestyle brand Margaritaville Holdings. The 55-plus developments feature resort-style pools, fitness centers, live entertainment, Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, arts and learning programs, among other amenities and services.
Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett has parlayed the catchy pop song “Margaritaville” into a global lifestyle and hospitality brand. Margaritaville-branded resorts and communities are popular among general consumers and Parrotheads — avid fans of Buffett’s music and lifestyle.
If all goes as planned, development could begin on Latitude Margaritaville next year, Bullock said. Stay tuned.
Resort report: Developers of The Peninsula Beach Resort this week announced CoralTree Hospitality would manage the 110-acre project underway in Port Bolivar, marking a significant advancement of the highly anticipated project.
“The Peninsula Beach Resort is one of the most exciting new projects developed on the Texas Gulf Coast in years,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality.
Bolivar Investment Group is behind the development, which will feature 90 single-family homes and 114 rental cottages that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests a day, along with a clubhouse and two pools, 50 RV sites and more than 160 beachside condominiums, several dining options and a private airport.
The first phase of the Crystal Beach project, which will open in the spring of next year, includes The Zoo Beachbar & Grill, which will be the largest beachfront ice house on the Texas Gulf Coast, developers say.
Colorado-based CoralTree Hospitality is a wholly owned subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, a real estate investment, management and development firm. The company provides marketing and licensing and hospitality management services to hotels and resorts in the United States. The collection includes independent, branded and soft-branded properties such as Terranea Resort on the Southern California coast; The Woodlands Resort in Houston; Sunriver Resort in Oregon; Pier Sixty Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale; and The Hotel at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, among others.
“The Peninsula, with CoralTree at the helm, will change the paradigm of the Bolivar Peninsula, becoming one of the largest, most exclusive and totally integrated beach resorts on the entire Texas Gulf Coast,” said Michael Wiglesworth, principal of Bolivar Investment Group.
Under the hood: Meanwhile, back in Texas City, O’Reilly Auto Parts is seeking to move into a 32,000-square-foot space in commercial center Paseo at Palmer, 2801 Palmer Highway.
The potential move into a space formerly occupied by Baypoint Community Church comes after a late March fire damage and closed the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 3231 Palmer Highway. Sources say part of the new space would house a distribution center for the auto parts retailer, but that’s unconfirmed.
O’Reilly’s move to Paseo at Palmer could be a catalyst for renovations of the 89,000-square-foot center.
The commercial center’s owner plans a phased renovation of Paseo de Palmer and is requesting from the city approval for a development plan for exterior renovation, landscaping and site improvements, according to city documents. The center’s owner plans to renovate the exterior façade, clean and re-stripe the parking lot and provide more landscaping.
“This approval is necessary to make the location more compliant with the requirements of the Gateway Overlay District and allow the issuance of a building permit and eventual certificate of occupancy of the relocated O’Reilly’s Auto Parts,” according to city planning board documents. The Gateway Overlay District is meant to enhance the city’s aesthetics.
The Texas City Planning Board approved the development plan at its June 5 meeting and Texas City commissioners are expected to consider approving the plan at a June 21 meeting. Stay tuned.
Done deal: After several months of negotiations, Bubba and Bill Cochrane have finalized the acquisition of Payco Marina near the Galveston causeway, 501 Blume Drive on the island.
The Cochranes also owns Sunset Marina on Offatts Bayou, 9514 Teichman Road. The Paynes have owned Payco since 1967.
“We have done business with Payco for many years and plan on continuing the business with major improvements,” Bill Cochrane said.
Charlotte Spradley with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the Paynes. Peter Sapio with Doyle Law Firm represented the Cochranes, with HomeTown Bank as the lender. Look soon for more details.
