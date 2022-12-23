And ... action! Here’s a Christmas present for movie lovers long awaiting news about the return of a theater at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.

Texas-based Premiere LUX Ciné 12 plans to open a completely renovated movie theater in the first quarter next year, reports JMK5 Holdings, which owns Mainland City Centre in Texas City.

The lobby of Premiere LUX Ciné 12 at Mainland City Centre will feature bottomless, self-serve popcorn, soft drinks and ICEEs, Dippin’ Dots ice cream and an entire wall of self-serve adult drinks for the 21 and older set.
Mr. Taco location in downtown Galveston open

Ray Fuentes in November opened Mr. Taco Latin Flavors on 20th Street in downtown Galveston.

