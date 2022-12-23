And ... action! Here’s a Christmas present for movie lovers long awaiting news about the return of a theater at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Premiere LUX Ciné 12 plans to open a completely renovated movie theater in the first quarter next year, reports JMK5 Holdings, which owns Mainland City Centre.
The new theater by Texas-based Premiere Cinemas, will feature luxury lounge seating, expanded food and beverage menus and state-of-the-art laser projection systems, JMK5 Holdings said.
The movie theater replaces Plano-based Cinemark, which left Mainland City Centre on Dec. 31 last year.
Initially, JMK5 Holdings had planned to open a dinner and movie theater concept, but instead forged an agreement with Premiere.
“Mainland was a staple for a lot of us growing up in the area, but it was definitely due for a major overhaul,” said Martin Watson, special operations director for Premiere Cinemas.
“Today’s audiences are a lot more discriminating,” Watson said. “They want a clean, comfortable, upscale experience they can’t replicate at home, but they want good value, too, and Premiere merges those.”
Premiere’s lobby will feature bottomless, self-serve popcorn, soft drinks and ICEEs, Dippin’ Dots ice cream and an entire wall of self-serve adult drinks for the 21 and older set.
Almost everything about the Texas City movie theater — from the screen, sound and projection systems, to the lobby, kitchen and interactive concession area — is new.
The theater will feature electric recliner seats with individual dine-in tables; high output laser projectors; reserved-seat ticketing online and onsite; and a full kitchen serving gourmet burgers, pizza and more.
Premiere is particularly proud of the laser projectors.
“Watching a movie in laser is so much better because it spreads the light more evenly than conventional systems,” said Joel Davis, vice president of operations for Premiere. “Everything’s sharper, crisper, better contrast, you feel like you could be literally right there inside the movie with the actors.”
The theater also will offer private auditorium rentals for parties and corporate events.
Look soon for a more precise opening date.
Retail detail: League City can count on more retail and commercial development in the new year.
Developers are planning Plaza 96, a 75,000-square-foot center of retail, restaurant, medical office space and office warehouses at state Highway 96 near South Shore Boulevard next to H-E-B and behind a Chick-Fil-A and Sonic Drive-In.
The Real Deal Texas Real Estate News reports cousins Danny Sheena, of Bellaire-based SLS Properties, and Moshe Allon, owner of Kemah-based Mada Properties, are behind the Plaza 96 development.
Sheena and Allon have been collaborating on projects in Houston’s southeastern suburbs for almost a decade, acquiring and developing retail centers from Kemah to Pearland, The Real Deal reports.
Earlier this year, Allon, through Mada Properties, acquired League City Plaza, 180 Gulf Freeway.
He immediately began improvements at the 130,000-square-foot center, anchored by Crunch Fitness and previously home to Kroger. At the time, he told Biz Buzz he planned to add more retail by developing pad sites.
Construction timelines for Plaza 96 weren’t immediately available. Stay tuned.
Taco tattle: It was a big year for Ray Fuentes, who transformed his Mr. Taco restaurant, 4112 Seawall Blvd., from countertop to full service.
To top it off, Fuentes has opened his downtown restaurant — Mr. Taco Latin Flavors, 120 20th St.
Mr. Taco Latin Flavors serves authentic cuisine from Colombia and other sovereign states of South America, along with food from Puerto Rico, Honduras and more. The downtown restaurant is more of a small take-out concept with only four tables inside, serving margaritas and drinks to go.
Soul patrol: In sad news for area soul food lovers, Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier St. in La Marque, is closing today after fulfilling catering orders.
Owners Shirley and Chris Crowder plan a new start in South Carolina, the couple said on social media.
The Crowders thanked the restaurant’s many loyal followers.
“We will remember the outpouring of love, kindness and support we have received over the years,” they said in the post. “Thank you for making Mama Frances one of the community’s most popular eating establishments.
“Thank you for your prayers, support and for trusting us with your food needs and sometimes your sweet tooth.”
The Crowders opened the restaurant in the summer of 2014, serving such down-home soul food as oxtails, fresh collard greens, yams and macaroni and cheese — all homemade. The restaurant also served up scratch-made desserts such as chocolate fudge cake and banana pudding.
A rumor is making the rounds the Crowders have been in talks with someone to take over the restaurant space. Stay tuned.
