Grocer gossip: Our grocery carts runneth over in the north county. The latest to enter the crowded supermarket aisles is Michigan-based GFS Marketplace, which is expected to open its League City store within a week, with plans for official announcements possibly Monday.
GFS Marketplace, owned by Gordon Food Service, is primarily designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and food service professionals of all types, the company said.
The new Gordon Food Service stores will also cater to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, much of which will be prepared on-site.
The League City store, which will open in the former Palais Royal building, 215 W. Main St., is among the first GFS Marketplaces making Texas debuts, four of which will launch this week. Another is planned for Galveston but isn’t yet included among scheduled openings.
GFS Marketplace operates more than 175 stores across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Its growth strategy has been to open in markets where the company’s main business of food distribution is thriving, according to reports. Gordon Food Service in 2014 acquired the more locally known Houston-based Glazier Foods Co. Texas represents the most stores Gordon Food Services has opened at one time in any state.
Earlier this year, city of Galveston officials confirmed Gordon Food Service planned a GFS Marketplace, typically about 15,000 square feet, on the property formerly occupied by Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St. Gordon Food Service has submitted permit requests, which are under review, city officials said this week. Stay tuned.
New wave: Here’s some dirt for islanders still driving around with “Wash Me” on their vehicles as they wait for long-promised car wash businesses to begin pouring into Galveston.
Katie’s Express Car Wash, 2716 61st St., aims to open March 17 or shortly thereafter, said Robert Petrie, whose family owns the growing company.
Katie’s Express Car Wash last year bought the building and property formerly occupied by Island Auto Wash, investing $1 million in new equipment alone and another $1 million in updating the facility and adding vacuum canopies, among other improvements.
Unlike at Island Auto Wash, drivers never have to leave their cars as they pass through the wash tunnel. Monthly memberships will be available, or consumers can pay by the wash.
Meanwhile, Petrie predicts a late summer opening of another Katie’s Express Car Wash at the old Tony & Bros Wrecker Service building near 59th Street and Broadway. The company, which will demolish the old building, is awaiting permits from the city, Petrie said.
Crunch time: Meanwhile, crews are working at the southwest corner of 61st Street and Heards Lane on a WhiteWater Express Car Wash, an automatic drive-through business with various levels of service. WhiteWater hasn’t publicized an opening-date projection.
Katie’s Express and WhiteWater will have competition. Howie and Renae Bentley, who own Classic Auto Group, plan in 2024 to open Island Style Car Wash, 8126 Broadway, at the intersection with Harborside Drive, long home to boat dealer Ron Hoover Marine.
Island Style Car Wash will be an automated drive-conveyor tunnel car wash along the lines of WhiteWater and BlueWave Express, which last year acquired the vacant building formerly occupied by Simp’s Kitchen and a year ago by a Dairy Queen, 2528 Broadway. BlueWave officials haven’t been easy to track down. Stay tuned.
Mid-rise low-down: Developers are divulging more details about the five-story, 300-unit multifamily luxury development rising on 6 acres next to the Galveston Yacht Basin, 714 N. Holiday Drive.
First, developers confirm the official name of the apartment complex is The Cove at GYB. When announcing the project in September 2021, developers tentatively were calling it The Dunstan.
The development is a partnership with Houston-based The Brownstone Group, with partners Rocky Sullivan and Greg Pappas.
Second, developers want to ensure neighbors understand the project is what’s known as a traditional asset and unlike other nearby multifamily projects, won’t include an affordable housing component, Christy Miner, asset manager for The Brownstone Group, told Biz Buzz this week.
Members of the University Area Association, the oldest neighborhood organization on the island, had inquired whether The Cove at GYB would feature Housing Choice Voucher units paid through the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development. The voucher program, still sometimes called Section 8, pays the balance of rent that exceeds 30 percent of the renter’s income. The Cove at GYB would not feature voucher units, developers said.
Also rising at the 300-unit apartment complex is a five-story, 450-space parking garage. Apartment rental rates will range from $1,300 to $3,000 a month, depending on size and location. The average size for one- and two-bedroom units is 930 square feet.
Developers expect demand from students and staff of the nearby University of Texas Medical Branch, among other island industries, Miner said.
The partners plan to complete the clubhouse in February, with apartment move-ins trailing by about 30 days, Miner said. American National Insurance Co. is the lender.
On the Spot: Is this a chain in the making? Island businessman Dennis Byrd this week confirmed reports his popular restaurant, The Spot, would join the new lineup of food vendors at Hobby Airport in Houston. That would make three for Byrd, who operates the original The Spot on the island and is developing one in League City.
“We’ve been keeping a secret, and now we can share it,” he posted this week on social media. Read more about it in next week’s Biz Buzz.
West End welcome: A business by the name Taylor Made Blinds and Shades has set up shop on the island’s West End. Hugh and Lisa Taylor moved to Galveston this year and worked quickly to re-establish their business.
Hugh Taylor has been in the window covering business for more than 32 years in several different capacities, working many years in Tennessee, and more recently in Fort Worth. The Taylors don’t operate a storefront but can be reached through www.taylormadeshutters.com.
