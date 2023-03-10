Yacht Basin development

Construction is underway on a multifamily luxury development The Cove at GYB next to the Galveston Yacht Basin on Wednesday.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Grocer gossip: Our grocery carts runneth over in the north county. The latest to enter the crowded supermarket aisles is Michigan-based GFS Marketplace, which is expected to open its League City store within a week, with plans for official announcements possibly Monday.

Biz Buzz-Gordon Food Service Store

A new Gordon Food Service Store will open in the shopping center at the corner of state Highway 3 and Main Street in League City within the week. The Michigan-based company is planning an official announcement, likely on Monday.

GFS Marketplace, owned by Gordon Food Service, is primarily designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and food service professionals of all types, the company said.

Katie’s Express Car Wash

Katie’s Express Car Wash on 61st Street in Galveston has invested more than $1 million in all new equipment in the car wash tunnel at the building formerly occupied by Island Auto Wash.
The Cove at GYB

Developers have confirmed the name of the luxury multifamily development at the Galveston Yacht Basin is The Cove at GYB. Developers when announcing the 300-unit project in September 2021 tentatively were calling it The Dunstan.
The Cove at GYB

The 300-unit luxury apartment complex The Cove at GYB at the Galveston Yacht Basin won’t feature an affordable housing component, developers said.
The Cove at GYB

The five-story, 300-unit multifamily luxury development rising on 6 acres next to the Galveston Yacht Basin, 714 N. Holiday Drive, will be called The Cove at GYB and include a five-story parking garage with about 450 spaces, developers said.

