Marina makeover: As promised, details are surfacing about the acquisition of a longtime island enterprise that includes a marina, bait camp and shipyard.
Bill Cochrane and his son Bubba, who this month finalized the acquisition of Payco Inc., which includes Payco Marina, Galveston Bait & Tackle and The Shipyard, have changed the company’s name to Galveston Causeway Marina & Shipyard.
The property, composed of 21 acres of land and water between East and West bays near the base of the Galveston Causeway, will be known as Causeway Marina.
The Payne family had owned Payco since Hershel Payne bought it in the mid-1960s.
The Cochranes acquired the business from Tommie and Debbie Payne, who have been running Payco and Galveston Yacht Service for many years.
“We are going to make many improvements with over 500 tenants when finished,” Bill Cochrane said. “The DIY shipyard will be resurrected as well.”
Causeway Marina is the first business people see when coming onto the island.
“And we intend to make it attractive as possible,” Bill Cochrane said.
Improvements, which will be made in phases, include bulkhead replacement, dredging, covered wet slips with lifts, boat and trailer storage and a boat ramp.
The Cochranes haven’t finalized details for the bait camp, but preliminary plans call for a complete rebuild of the bait and tackle shop with a restaurant and bar on the second floor, he said. Other bait camp improvements include guide-service docks along with shrimp boats and commercial fishing vessel docks.
Cochrane family friends Pam Goff and Billy Howell have agreed to continue leasing the bait camp, he said.
No strangers to boating and the marina business, the Cochranes own Good News Fishing Charters, Southern Seafood and Sunset Marina on Offatts Bayou LLC.
Tex-Mex tattle: After moving just blocks from where it started nearly 25 years ago in Galveston, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen officially reopened this week at 4910 Seawall Blvd.
Tortuga made the move when it was unable to secure a favorable new lease at its previous building, 6010 Seawall Blvd., officials said.
“We found a great new location across from the Storm Memorial and completely remodeled the place to put our Tortuga Mexican Kitchen touch on it,” said Pete Pascuzzi, CEO of MRI Heritage Brands, the restaurant’s parent company.
The new Tortuga Mexican Kitchen features Gulf of Mexico views and plenty of TVs spread across the indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant for sports enthusiasts. The cantina side will remain open through midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on weekends.
Menu items, including the Big Juan Burrito and Stuffed Avocado, remain the same. The eatery is known for Tex-Mex fare such as fajitas and tacos, along with dozens of margaritas and island-inspired cocktails. The new restaurant will roll out some new menu items and some seasonal items as the year progresses, officials say.
Along with Tortugas Mexican Kitchen, Houston-based MRI Heritage Brands operates franchises and brands in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana under Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Überrito Fresh Mex and Crazy Jose’s names.
What’s up Doc? Meanwhile, saloon doors are swinging at the freshly opened Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse, which moseyed into the building formerly occupied by Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, 6010 Seawall Blvd.
Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse, named for the Old West gunman and gambler, bills itself as an establishment serving “killer food” and “bar-fight” drinks. Fare includes appetizers, burgers, hot Nashville-style chicken, steaks, salads, desserts and, of course, beer and other adult beverages.
In March, work at the building generated much buzz when crews began installing statues of bison and other Western-themed décor at the building. Crews at the time said all the gussying up was for a Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant, which also submitted a permit with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission under the name.
But something interesting happened along the way. Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant is owned by After Midnight Group. But Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse is owned by Williston Holding Co., of which Tortuga Mexican Kitchen also is a part. Look soon for more details.
Clean profit? In uncertain economic times — and even during steady ones — it’s always wise to invest in recession-proof ventures. And that’s just what John Lausch did when he opened Mr. Washy’s, 12230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
“Even in a recession, you still have to wash your underwear,” said Lausch, who opened Mr. Washy’s in May. Lausch, on the suggestion of a friend, did his research before he opened the laundromat, finding the business has a 95 percent success rate. And although expensive to build, the return on investment can be as much as 35 percent.
Start-up costs range between $100,000 and $300,000, according to industry data. And coin laundries can generate cash flow of up to $300,000 a year.
What Lausch has found is a market for clean, well-appointed laundromats.
“We’re getting people from all over the county,” he said. “I didn’t realize there was such a demand for clean, nice washaterias.”
Mr. Washy’s offers such amenities and services as theater seating, a massage chair, pick-up and delivery and wash-and fold-services.
If all goes well, Lausch, a Santa Fe resident, might consider opening more in the county, he said.
