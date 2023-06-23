Marina makeover: As promised, details are surfacing about the acquisition of a longtime island enterprise that includes a marina, bait camp and shipyard.

Biz Buzz: Causeway Marina

From left, Bubba Cochrane, Debbie Payne, Tommie Payne and Bill Cochrane shake on a business deal in which the Cochranes bought longtime island business Payco Marina from the Paynes after months of negotiations.

Bill Cochrane and his son Bubba, who this month finalized the acquisition of Payco Inc., which includes Payco Marina, Galveston Bait & Tackle and The Shipyard, have changed the company’s name to Galveston Causeway Marina & Shipyard.

Biz Buzz-Tortuga Mexican Kitchen

Shara Kendrick, assistant manager at Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, serves up a meal at the restaurant’s new location on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday.
Biz Buzz-Tortuga Mexican Kitchen

Visitors dine at the new Tortuga Mexican Kitchen location on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday.
Biz Buzz-Tortuga Mexican Kitchen

Fajitas sizzle at the new Tortuga Mexican Kitchen location on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Mr. Washy opens in Santa Fe

John Lausch has opened a new laundromat, Mr. Washy’s, at 12230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The laundromat features comfortable theater-style seats, washers and dryers that can accommodate oversized loads and other conveniences.
Mr. Washy opens in Santa Fe

Mr. Washy’s, 12230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe, features comfortable theater-style seats, washers and dryers that can accommodate oversized loads and other conveniences.

