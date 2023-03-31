Tapping the brakes: Luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla likely won’t make the hoped-for spring opening of its showroom underway at 400 Gulf Freeway in League City.

League City Tesla Dealership

Work to convert a former BMW dealership, 400 Gulf Freeway in League City, to a Tesla showroom likely won’t be complete in the spring, as originally projected by the electric vehicle company.

Tesla, which is renovating the site of a BMW dealership that moved to the Clear Lake area, is only about 25 percent along with construction, city officials told Biz Buzz last week. It wasn’t clear whether supply chain slowdowns were to blame, a problem still plaguing construction projects.

Biz Buzz-Frost Bank

A new Frost Bank branch has opened on Palmer Highway in Texas City.
Biz Buzz-Flip Flops Beach Bar

The Flip Flops Beach Bar and Grill building on Seawall Boulevard has been the site of recent work, but it doesn’t necessarily portend a reopening.
Biz Buzz- Apache Mexican Restaurant

The vacant Apache Mexican Restaurant building on 20th Street in Galveston has a new owner who is rumored to already operate popular downtown island bars and restaurants.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription