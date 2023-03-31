Tapping the brakes: Luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla likely won’t make the hoped-for spring opening of its showroom underway at 400 Gulf Freeway in League City.
Tesla, which is renovating the site of a BMW dealership that moved to the Clear Lake area, is only about 25 percent along with construction, city officials told Biz Buzz last week. It wasn’t clear whether supply chain slowdowns were to blame, a problem still plaguing construction projects.
Tesla officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Publication Electrek in 2020 reported Tesla had dissolved its public relations department — technically becoming the first automaker who doesn’t talk to the press. In 2021,Tesla CEO Elon Musk, essentially a one-man PR department, said he didn’t believe in “manipulating public opinion.”
When the showroom opens, Tesla will operate a little differently than other dealers. Texas franchise laws require automakers to sell through third-party dealerships. While it’s possible to buy a Tesla in Texas — and Tesla has some showrooms in the state — the purchases must be handled as out-of-state transactions, routed through Tesla stores in other states, according to reports.
Musk might not like to manipulate public opinion, but he doesn’t mind changing the minds of lawmakers, or at least trying. Tesla lobbyists have at least since 2015 been leading a charge to allow direct sales in Texas with what it calls a pure free-market approach.
The Texas legislature ran out of time during its 2021 session to make the necessary changes to state laws. There’s no evidence lawmakers have filed any bills on the subject this session, but that doesn’t mean they won’t. Stay tuned.
Bank notes: After months of construction, Frost Bank this week opened a Texas City financial center, 2831 Palmer Highway.
This is the first Frost Bank in Texas City and is part of Frost Bank’s ongoing and aggressive expansion.
The 155-year-old bank, which started in the back of a small mercantile store in San Antonio, operates 172 financial centers across Texas — 56 in the Houston region. After opening 25 new financial centers, which took place from 2018-21, Frost immediately began identifying more sites for new centers, which is how the Texas City branch came to be, officials said.
Frost Bank is bullish on the Houston market.
“I see huge opportunities in one of the best banking markets in the country,” Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green told the Houston Chronicle in 2019. “Truth is, we’re probably underinvested in the Houston market over the last few years, so we’re catching up a bit.”
Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $52.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31.
From the rooftops: Sightings of hard-hat wearing workers on the roof of Flip Flops Beach Bar & Grill, 731 Seawall Blvd. on the island, has piqued curiosity and stirred hope in fans mourning the venue’s closure.
But no one should raise their tiki cocktails in celebration just yet. The only permit on record at the city is for roofing repairs, officials said. Permit applicant Stavan Vora, listed as a director/officer of property owner Seawall Hut Investments LLC, on Wednesday said crews were repairing roof leaks. Vora didn’t know of any immediate plans to reopen Flip Flops but said he would refer questions to his manager. Officers/directors of the company — Alka Vora and Bimal Vora — didn’t return calls by deadline.
Flip Flops, known for its large palapa and prime position on the beach, surprised loyal followers by closing. Stay tuned.
Hot dish: Joe Tramonte Realty agents in the first quarter this year have been busy with a flurry of commercial property transactions on the island with no signs of slowing down.
First, an undisclosed buyer has acquired the building recently vacated by Apache Mexican Cuisine, 511 20th St., which closed late last year after 63 years. Eric Tucker of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the buyer, who didn’t want to disclose his name. (Rumor has it it’s a well-known owner of bars and restaurants in the island’s downtown.) V.J. Tramonte of the same agency represented seller Francisca Ochoa Estate.
Francisca and Ildefonso Ochoa founded the business as Apache Tortilla Factory & Mexican Food in November 1960. The venture evolved into the popular Apache Mexican Cuisine. Stay tuned.
Complex deal: A company by the name of Aguiar Properties #7 has acquired the 31-unit Beachside Villas, 325 Church St. The two-story apartment complex was built in 1973 and is walking distance from the University of Texas Medical Branch and the beach. Tucker represented seller 325 Church Holdings. Nellie Zapata with Joe Tramonte Realty represented the buyer.
Strip tease: A group going by the name 3628 Broadway LLC acquired the strip center with an address that matches the name. The seller of the center, which includes such tenants as Ai Insurance and AutoZone, was Childress Family Trust represented by Tucker. Dave Bridgwater of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the buyers.
What’s up, dock? Finally, Hutch Texas Properties has acquired property from Malin International Ship Repair & Drydock, 7701 Bayside Drive. V.J. Tramonte represented Malin International and Hudson Holmes of the same agency represented the buyer.
