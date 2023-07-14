Biz Buzz: The Market Station

The decor and furniture shop The Market Station, 202 N. Park Ave., is celebrating its third-year anniversary today.

Custom building: Ten years ago, island attorney Shaun Hodge had the option to buy a building he’d long admired — the 1861 U.S. Custom House, 1917 Postoffice St. in the island’s downtown. But he let the chance slip away.

A new owner has acquired the historic U.S. Custom House on the corner of Postoffice Street and 20th Street in downtown Galveston.

“I said that if it ever came back on the market, I would love to have it,” he said.

The Jack in the Box restaurant at 920 Seawall Boulevard is now closed.
Construction continues at a new commercial development at the corner of West League City Parkway and Bay Area Boulevard in League City.
Number 13 earns Wine Spectator award

Jim Pozzi, from left, his wife Jan, Ivan Arangelov and his wife Lidija Bikova Arangelov celebrate earning a two-glass award from Wine Spectator at their venture Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood in Galveston.

