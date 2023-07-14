Custom building: Ten years ago, island attorney Shaun Hodge had the option to buy a building he’d long admired — the 1861 U.S. Custom House, 1917 Postoffice St. in the island’s downtown. But he let the chance slip away.
“I said that if it ever came back on the market, I would love to have it,” he said.
It went back on the market and Hodge, and his wife, Natalie, didn’t miss the opportunity to buy it and this month finalized the acquisition from DSW Homes, which acquired it in 2013 from the Galveston Historical Foundation.
The Hodges, who also in the transaction acquired a two-story parking garage and efficiency apartment above it — 1916 Church St. — plan extensive renovations, including restoring a historic courtroom on the second floor.
The building formerly housed a custom house, post office and court facilities for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, and later for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The courthouse function was replaced in 1937 by the Galveston U.S. Post Office and Courthouse.
Renovations are expected to take about five months, Hodge said. When they’re complete, Hodge Law Firm will move about 25 employees into the building, making it headquarters, he said.
Before selling to DSW Homes, Galveston Historical Foundation had occupied the property since 1999 after a move from a 20-year location on The Strand. With the financial help of supporters, the foundation was able to buy the property and invested more than $1.5 million in the building’s rehabilitation.
V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented DSW Homes in the transaction. Lisa Marie Sanders of Living Vogue Real Estate represented the Hodges.
Look next week for buzz on another island commercial transaction in which Joe Tramonte Realty was involved.
Rumor service: Developers of the 61-room Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd. on the island, say there’s no truth to rampant rumors they’re acquiring the building long occupied by the nearby and freshly closed Jack in the Box restaurant, 920 Seawall Blvd.
Dave Jacoby, a principal of Hotel Lucine, a boutique hotel underway at the site of the former Pearl Inn, has heard the widespread rumor, which entails Hotel Lucine converting the site to a spa for its hotel property, but doesn’t know how it got started, he said.
“I don’t know where it came from or how it got the legs,” Jacoby said.
Jacoby said he would like to see an upgrade to the Jack in the Box site, but is preoccupied with opening Hotel Lucine, a property that began as Treasure Isle Motel in 1963 and where he intends to open the restaurant The Fancy.
“We’re cranking along,” he said Thursday, but didn’t have a precise opening date. Stay tuned.
Outside the Box: Meanwhile, the closure of Jack in the Box on the seawall — there’s still one at 61st Street and one on Broadway — left some islanders hungry for answers. Sources say the Jack in the Box still had 11 years remaining on its lease with Sugar Land-based GTV Limited Co., which is seeking a new tenant.
GTV representatives weren’t immediately available for comment. The property has a market value of about $1.4 million, according to the Galveston Central Appraisal District.
While San Diego-based Jack in the Box has corporate-owned units, about nine out of 10 restaurants in the chain are franchised, according to industry reports. It was unclear whether the seawall eatery was a franchise or whether it has the same owner as the 61st Street restaurant. Calls to the 61st Street restaurant went unanswered. Corporate officials didn’t respond to inquiries.
In February 2022, industry publication Restaurant Business reported Jack in the Box closed more locations than it opened in the previous quarter. The company and its franchisees closed 12 locations and opened just two in the three-month period that ended on Jan. 23, 2022. The system has just more than 2,200 locations. But company executives at the time said they’d taken “serious steps” toward returning the company to unit growth.
Peel and read: Concerned crustacean connoisseurs are wondering what happened to the retail segment of the fresh seafood market at Galveston Shrimp Co., 8011 Harborside Drive on the island.
Details are scarce, but Nello Cassarino confirmed Friday he was in the process of selling the business.
Galveston Shrimp Co. is a longtime wholesaler and distributor supplying shrimp and other seafood to grocery stores and other retailers, along with sales directly to consumers. New owners didn’t immediately return phone calls.
Cassarino still owns Bay Area Seafood, 1340 state Highway 3 S. in League City, which he acquired in April 2020. Stay tuned.
What’s that? A hot topic for the residents of Magnolia Creek in League City is what businesses are lining up to occupy the commercial center at Bay Area Boulevard and League City Parkway, where crews have been clearing, paving parking areas and completing entrances and exits.
League City officials say there aren’t yet any known end users of the commercial property.
The applicant is proposing a multi-tenant building housing a variety of uses allowed in the commercial mixed-use zoning district, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
“The only thing that planning has seen as a proposed use is a bank, but that will be a stand-alone building on the east side of the property,” she said. “Other than that, we don’t have any concrete users.”
Meanwhile, Barbara Cutsinger of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership reports the development, called West League City Crossing, will feature two buildings of 11,085 square feet with a tenant mix that includes a pet spa and grooming, a veterinarian, dentist, fitness center, bakery and restaurant. Stay tuned.
Market milestone: It’s likely this shop has some stylish candles to blow out. League City furniture and décor store The Market Station is celebrating its third-year anniversary today. Cathy Young owns the shop, 202 N. Park Ave., which offers such merchandise as candle holders, pillows, throws, lamps, lanterns and more. Furniture offerings include cabinets, consoles, tables and chairs.
Business is good, but Young thinks the shop is “kind of hidden,” and hopes to get the word out to let shoppers know where she is.
Cheers: As previously buzzed, owners of Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood, 7809 Broadway in Galveston, last month were notified publication Wine Spectator had awarded the restaurant the coveted second-level award for its wine program, also known as the two-glass award. Now it’s official. This week, Number 13 received the plaque.
