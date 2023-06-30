Rooftop report: One of the most prolific developers in Galveston County has acquired the largest undeveloped tract remaining in Friendswood with plans for an exclusive residential community.
JMK5 Holdings, led by Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam, recently acquired 117 acres at Baker Road and Falling Leaf Drive next to Friendswood High School from Exxon Mobil, which long had operated an oilfield at the site.
Earlier this year, Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, made headlines when it had the property under contract with plans for residential development. But Hines never closed on the acquisition.
JMK5 plans to develop 37 lots of 2.5 acres each, Karam said.
“Exxon has completed drilling on the site, which has been cleaned and capped and without environmental issues,” Karam said.
Friendswood residential growth long has been entwined with oil. Friendswood Development Co. was founded as a subsidiary of Humble Oil, which became Exxon. In June 1995, Exxon put Friendswood Development Co. up for sale and Lennar acquired it for $110 million. Stay tuned.
Dog track development: A Houston-based commercial real estate firm is wagering on the redevelopment of the former dog track Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque with promises to lure fresh retail and restaurants.
Main Street Commercial Partners last week announced on LinkedIn it had acquired 7 acres that would include seven pad sites as part of the redevelopment of the former dog track at the intersection of FM 1754 and Interstate 45.
Main Street Commercial Partners, whose representatives didn’t return calls, has signed on with McDonald’s, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant Chipotle and fried-chicken purveyor Raising Cane’s, according to reports.
Main Street Commercial Partners about five months ago acquired the 7 acres from JMK5 Holdings. The Karams last year acquired more than 88 acres at the Gulf Greyhound site from the family of the late Paul William “Bear” Bryant, the famous former head coach of the University of Alabama football team.
JMK5 Holdings is transforming the property into a 12,000-seat, A-list concert venue to compete with the likes of the Toyota Center in Houston and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.
JMK5, which hopes to open the concert venue by the year’s end, plans to sell more pieces of property to developers such as Main Street Commercial Partners, Karam said Friday. Stay tuned.
Retail detail: Meanwhile, Main Street Commercial Partners apparently is on a shopping spree in the county, recently adding to its portfolio the 151,000-square-foot shopping center The Plaza at Galveston, 6303 Stewart Road on the island.
Main Street acquired the shopping center, completed in 1970, from Harold A. Clark & Co., whose representatives couldn’t be reached for comment.
Retail tenants at The Plaza at Galveston include Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Shoe Dept., Encore, Bealls Outlet, UPS, AT&T, paint store Benjamin Moore, Whataburger, Café Canela and vape shop Max & Zach’s. The property, on 14 acres with 470 parking spaces, has an 84.5 percent occupancy, according to reports.
The island shopping center is ranked within the top 10 percent of the highest-performing strip centers in the nation, according to a survey by commercial real estate firm JLL.
A JLL team led by Ryan West brokered the transaction on behalf of Harold A. Clark & Co.
Basin buzz: Keen observers of the island’s real estate market expect a bidding war among prominent residential developers over land near the Crash Boat Basin the city of Galveston plans to sell through an online auction.
The city owns two tracts of vacant land totaling about 5.5 acres near the Crash Boat Basin between Travel Air Road and Pilot Lane. The city also has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to release about 26 acres of vacant land assigned to Scholes International Airport, across from the 5.5 acres.
The city, seeking to increase its taxable property along with revenue from land sales, didn’t immediately respond to questions about how much money it hopes to get from the sale.
“The city and airport have had recent appraisals of both properties and must get, at minimum, the appraised values of the properties,” said city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett, who didn’t immediately provide what those appraisal values are.
The Crash Boat Basin is a waterfront enclave of about 130 single-family houses, most of which are on the waters of the basin itself, Offatts Bayou or an adjoining canal, according to island real estate firm Sand ‘N Sea Properties, which notes about 30 houses are on dry lots.
City staff plans to ask the city council during a July meeting for approval to put the land up for auction. Stay tuned.
Belated biz birthday: This column was remiss in not noting a major milestone for Peak Nutrition Center, which last month celebrated 30 years in business on the island. And loyal Peak Nutrition shoppers might also want to congratulate the store’s manager, Beth Ledeaux, who has been at the 6187 Central City Blvd. shop since its June 1, 1993, opening.
“Since the beginning of time,” Ledeaux joked Friday.
And from the start, some islanders have been shopping at Peak Nutrition, which sells vitamins, herbs, health food products and more.
“They’re folks you just get to know over the years,” Ledeaux said. “I cherish the relationships I’ve developed at the store from when it first opened to now.”
Two-glass class: Oenophiles take note: Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood is generating national and even international buzz for its extensive wine list, catching the attention of the publication Wine Spectator. The prestigious publication has three levels of awards for restaurants and wine programs around the world. Number 13, 7809 Broadway, earlier this week received notice Wine Spectator awarded it the second-level recognition, Best of Award Excellent, also known as the two-glass award.
“No other restaurants in Galveston have this level and there are only 14 restaurants with it in all of the Houston area,” said Jim Pozzi, former president and CEO of island-based American National Insurance Co., who with his wife, Jan, and Ivan Arangelov and his wife, Lidija Bikova Arangelov, last year formed a limited liability company to acquire the restaurant from the family of Buddy Schultz.
“A fantastic recognition of the fine wine program at the restaurant,” Pozzi said.
