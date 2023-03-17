On the runway: Businessman Dennis Byrd managed for months to keep plans to open his popular restaurant concept, The Spot, at William P. Hobby Airport quietly. No small feat on the chatty island. It all became public last week, however, in reports about a highly contentious concession contract.
“We were working on this since September 2022,” Byrd said of the Hobby Airport plans.
Hobby Airport will make three for The Spot. Byrd, president of Island Famous Inc., operates the popular restaurant concept at 3204 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston and is building another in League City.
The airport spot was a coup for Byrd and other restaurant owners after a very public fight between the Houston City Council and Pappas Restaurants, which had since 2002 been entrenched in airport concessions with such brands as Pappasitos and Pappas Bar-B-Q.
Earlier this month, Houston’s council, in an 11-6 vote, approved a 10-year, $470 million contract with Areas USA, part of a Spanish concessions conglomerate that had joined several Houston businesses in the bid.
Pappas Restaurants didn’t go down without a fight, waging a public campaign that included newspaper advertisements and lobbyists to keep its brands at the airport. Pappas also gathered more than 50,000 signatures through an online petition.
The Areas USA contract opened the door for The Spot, Killen’s BBQ, SpindleTap Brewery, Starbucks, Longhorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and Clutch City Coffee, among others, although that line-up is subject to change; the Houston Chronicle reported.
If all goes as planned, The Spot will open at Hobby in the winter of 2024. Byrd’s League City restaurant is scheduled to open this summer. Areas USA still must finalize its contract with the city of Houston and subcontractors like The Spot must enter and finalize contracts with Areas USA.
Preliminary plans call for The Spot to operate in a newly constructed space near gates 1-5, which serve international flights. Hobby became one of the fastest-growing U.S. airports when it launched international services in 2015.
When the restaurant opened in 1998, Byrd was a dishwasher. He worked his way up to delivery boy, cashier and cook before buying The Spot in 2002. Since then, he has expanded year after year, adding Tiki Bar, Squeeze Ritas & Tequilas, RumShack and Side Yard.
Along the way, Island Famous has added two beachfront hotels — DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Byrd said he intends to take it one restaurant at a time, letting each stand on its own before opening another.
Growth takes risks, but it’s worth it, especially when it offers his team upward movement, he said.
“I often tell people every decision you make should have a moderate level of discomfort,” he said. “Not that you should extend into being reckless, but if you’re not moderately uncomfortable, you’re not pushing to achieve your greatest potential.”
Swinging doors: Anyone else notice the buffalo roaming Galveston’s seawall Friday? Actually, sticklers for facts and species nerds might point out it was a herd of bison, not buffalo, and they were metal statues being unloaded from trucks and into the space formerly occupied by Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, 6010 Seawall Blvd.
The beasts and other statues are décor for Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant, according to workers on the site. Corporate officials weren’t immediately available to comment Friday, but it’s all starting to come together. Earlier this year, rumors were making the rounds that a Minneapolis-based bar and grill concept was planning to move into the space. After Midnight Group, which owns Cowboy Jack’s and other concepts, is based in Minneapolis. The company this month filed a permit application with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission doing business as Stampede Texas Beverages.
Cowboy Jack’s bills itself as a down-home cooking restaurant with a country-western theme.
Circling back to nerds, here’s some trivia: Contrary to the iconic song of the American West, “Home on the Range,” buffalo never roamed the United States, but bison still do, according to the Smithsonian‘s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.
How to tell the difference? “Bison have large humps at their shoulders and bigger heads than buffalo. They also have beards, as well as thick coats, which they shed in the spring and early summer,” according to the institute, which notes both bison and buffalo are in the bovidae family, but aren’t closely related.
Early European explorers might be to blame for the name, according to the institute.
“According to the National Park Service, it’s possible it stemmed from the French word boeuf, meaning beef. Others posit that bison hides resembled buff coats commonly worn by military men at the time, inspiring the name. Whatever the case, the misnomer stuck.” Stay tuned.
Getting warmer: Meanwhile, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen is getting oh-so-close to opening in its new space in the 4900 block of Seawall Boulevard at the commercial center that’s home to Kritikos Grill, Pizza Hut and others.
Bun in the oven: A bakery and café concept new to the county is pre-heating for a summer opening in Friendswood’s downtown.
Tim and Colleen Neal recently signed a lease to open a Great Harvest Bakery & Café, 212 S. Friendswood Drive in the One Sixty One development on FM 518 at West Shadowbend Avenue. Great Harvest joins the freshly opened Ocean Sushi, along with veteran tenants Friendswood Grocery, Cute Nail and the remodeled Shipley’s Do-Nuts at the shopping center.
The bakery is known for signature bread made from freshly milled whole-grain Montana wheat and baked fresh daily. The 2,800-square-foot bakery and café will have seating for about 60 and also offer sandwiches, salads, soups, baked sweets and more.
The Friendswood bakery and café is the first for Galveston County. The nearest Great Harvest Bakery & Café is in Pearland, and another has operated in Katy for about ten years.
The Neals acquired the rights in Galveston County and the Clear Lake area and plan to add locations in coming years, with the next likely in League City, Tim Neal said.
Look soon for more opening-day details.
Tail-wagger: Meanwhile, dogs in Friendswood have bakery news all of their own. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming earlier this month opened at 3141 FM 528, Suite 336. The concept is meant to be a one-stop shop for pet-related products and services and features everything from grooming sessions to birthday biscuits.
