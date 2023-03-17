On the runway: Businessman Dennis Byrd managed for months to keep plans to open his popular restaurant concept, The Spot, at William P. Hobby Airport quietly. No small feat on the chatty island. It all became public last week, however, in reports about a highly contentious concession contract.

The Spot taking “island famous” to the mainland, Hobby Airport

RIGHT: Dennis Byrd, owner of The Spot, is expanding his popular seawall eatery to League City and the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

“We were working on this since September 2022,” Byrd said of the Hobby Airport plans.

Cowboy Jack’s

BELOW: Workers unload a large metal bison sculpture at 6010 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston on Friday. New owners are turning the former Tortuga Mexican Kitchen into Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant.
Cowboy Jack’s

Workers unload a sculpture of a mustang Friday, March 17, 2023, at 6010 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. The building, once home to Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, is being renovated into a Cowboy Jack’s Saloon and Restaurant.
Biz Buzz: Harvest Bakery

Franchisees Tim Neal, pictured, and wife Colleen, plan a summer opening of Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe in Friendswood.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

