I have fond summertime memories of running into a 7-Eleven and buying a Slurpee.
I remember the blast from air-conditioning as I entered the store with whatever loose change I had scraped up or cajoled from my parents. And I remember the distinct perfume I’ve always associated with convenience stores — a strangely alluring mixture of tobacco and candy.
I have Slurpees on my mind because 7-Eleven, after a 30-year hiatus, is making a comeback to the Houston-area market, including in Galveston County. Check out the details in this weekend’s Biz Buzz.
But back to the Slurpee and 7-Eleven. When I was young oh so many years ago, we had convenience store loyalties. I preferred 7-Eleven over Stop- N-Go, but I couldn’t tell you why. 7-Eleven just sounds smoother, perhaps. Or maybe it just happened to be on a familiar route. Convenience, after all, is what the industry is all about.
It’s hard to imagine there are still such loyalties with all the brain-freezing consolidations in the convenience store industry these days. The brands change constantly. I can hardly keep up.
Do you have a favorite? The Slurpee, by the way, can be traced back to a man named Omar Knedlik, who, in the late 1950s, used parts from an automobile air conditioner to build a rudimentary frozen beverage machine, according to eater.com. 7-Eleven also is known for the Big Gulp.
Do you welcome the return of 7-Eleven? And what's your favorite convenience store and why?
(4) comments
With all due respect to my Texas friends, Wawa rules! But you have to go up north to experience it. 7-Eleven, or "the Sev" as it's affectionately known in Philadelphia comes in second place. But I am happy to be able to get a Slurpee here - especially since authentic water ice is so hard to come by. Thank the stars for Rita's in Galveston. [beam]
When I was a kid there was a 7-11 on Palmer and 29th St in Texas City, where CVS is now. I remember many things about that 7-11, including getting Icees, not Slurpees. It was just a few blocks down 29th St so we were always walking or riding our bikes down there. And I remember the soda chest on the porch outside the store. I used to buy model airplane kits there as well.
I thought they were Icee's back when I was a kid. We'd walk a few blocks to the 7-11 and buy red ones. Took courtesy home with us, too.
I also remember Icees and the resulting brain freeze.
