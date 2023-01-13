Bullish on Bolivar: Bolivar Peninsula is booming and the latest evidence is plans by Austin-based Island Sky Investments to build the first luxury waterfront condominium on Crystal Beach.

Island Sky Investments, a real estate equity firm, which raises capital from outside investors to acquire and develop properties, plans to develop The Pearl of East Marsh on North Redfish Street next to Stingaree Restaurant & Marina.

The Pearl

Austin-based Island Sky Investments intends a 32-unit luxury waterfront condominium development on Bolivar Peninsula.
Double Barrel

Andrew Hernandez plans to soon open Double Barrel, an upscale country and Western club in the space formerly occupied by The Jungle at Mainland City Centre in Texas City.
Biz Buzz-Take 5 Oil Change

Pablo Luna and other workers assemble the walls of a new Take 5 Oil Change location on Palmer Highway near the intersection with state Highway 146 in Texas City on Thursday.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

