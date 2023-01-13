Bullish on Bolivar: Bolivar Peninsula is booming and the latest evidence is plans by Austin-based Island Sky Investments to build the first luxury waterfront condominium on Crystal Beach.
Island Sky Investments, a real estate equity firm, which raises capital from outside investors to acquire and develop properties, plans to develop The Pearl of East Marsh on North Redfish Street next to Stingaree Restaurant & Marina.
The 32-unit project will overlook Galveston Bay and feature a resort-style pool and amenities for boating and fishing, said Jason Caraway, founder and CEO of Island Sky Investments.
Luxury condos are new for the peninsula, but the time is right, Caraway said.
“I think Bolivar has undergone some changes since 2021,” Caraway said. “It had largely not been on people’s radar.”
Investment and development on the peninsula has been intense since 2021, Caraway said. With high-end single-family and commercial development reaching new hights, some longtime residents are worried about infrastructure to keep up with it all.
Much of the development has been of a higher caliber than the peninsula is accustomed. Luxury condominiums were long overdue, Caraway said.
“I’ve always wanted to do a project there that’s new and different and to give the community something they haven’t had before,” said Caraway, who grew up in Silsbee.
Prices will start at $599,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,100-square-foot condominium with full-covered decks in front and back.
Island Sky Investments also is preparing a fractional real estate condominium development in St. John, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Caraway said.
The Pearl of East Marsh should be deliverable in the last quarter this year, Caraway said.
Jungle whacking: There’s a new club owner in town.
Andrew Hernandez has taken over the space formerly occupied by The Jungle, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway at Mainland City Centre, where he plans to open upscale country and western club Double Barrel. Hernandez aims to create a nightclub far different than its predecessor, he said.
Jerome Karam opened the 20,000-square-foot The Jungle in December 2021. But Karam, who owns Mainland City Centre, which he transformed from a failing mall into a thriving entertainment and commercial complex, said his intent all along was to be a landlord and developer, not a nightclub owner.
Hernandez is completely renovating the space and crews are building a stage for live entertainment. He also expects Double Barrel to attract an entirely different crowd than The Jungle, he said.
Extensive renovations are underway, Hernadez said.
“It’s going to be completely different,” he said.
The concept is upscale country, said Hernandez, who owns country and western clubs by the name Rowdy in Spring and Webster.
Look for a possible March opening of Double Barrel, he said.
“There’s going to be great music and lots and lots of dancing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Karam also has sold his popular Brick & Spoon restaurant franchise at Mainland City Centre. Read more about the new owner next week in Biz Buzz.
What’s that? An inquiring reader asked: “What are they building next to McDonald’s (3545) Palmer Highway where the tobacco store was torn down a couple weeks ago?”
City officials report all the construction is for a Take 5 Oil Change.
Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change is a quick lube franchise under Driven Brands. The brand offers oil changes averaging 10-minutes and four ancillary services such as air filter and wiper blade changes and transmission and radiator fluid replacements. Take 5 has more than 500 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. No word on an opening date. Stay tuned.
Golden anniversary: Well more than than 100 people gathered Wednesday to help the Doyle family, including Charles T. Doyle and his sons Matthew and Christopher, celebrate 50 years of community banking. The celebration took place at Texas First Bank’s flagship location, 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Charles T. Doyle founded Texas Independent Bancshares in 1973 with the purchase of the First State Bank of Hitchcock. The bank has $2.1 billion in assets has grown to 27 banking centers in seven counties. Read more about the bank’s history soon in the news pages.
