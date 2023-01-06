Filling a niche: Single-use plastic pollution is a trending topic in Galveston and elsewhere. And one islander has built a solution into her business model.
Danielle Colombo, daughter of island dentist Dr. David Colombo, has opened Sunset Refillery, 4408-B Seawall Blvd.
Although still rare — this is a first for the island — refilleries are becoming popular among environment-conscious consumers who want to reduce plastic pollution and packaging.
Sunset Refillery stocks gallon-size containers with pumps and sells products — home cleaning, laundry detergent, bath and body and pet products — by the ounce. Consumers can take their own refillable containers to the shop or buy one there, Danielle Colombo said.
The concept is meant to be easy on the environment and the wallet, she said.
“You save money buying products by the ounce and you’re not paying for the packaging and logos,” she said.
Colombo, who grew up on the island, wants to reduce the amount of single-use plastic that winds up on the beaches and elsewhere. Several organizations on the island are taking up a similar mission by encouraging food vendors to change their approach with to-go containers.
Sunset Refillery also carries chemical-free, cruelty free and eco-safe products. Products at the shop are either refillable, biodegradable or container-free.
Colombo attended Texas State University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Art History and was an art teacher in elementary and middle schools in the Texas Hill Country before returning to the island to be near family.
Keeping abreast: Intense competition among fried-chicken purveyors in the county is about to get even hotter. A Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken franchise plans to roost in the commercial space formerly occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6608 Interstate 45 in La Marque.
The Virginia-based company specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, fingers and chicken and waffle.
Derek Cha, who in 2009 founded Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt and other concepts, and business partner Mike Kim are behind the Hangry Joe’s brand. Cha and Kim visited popular Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants in Nashville, San Francisco and other cities to develop their own take on the trending culinary segment, according to the company’s website.
The company earlier this year announced plans to enter the Texas fried- chicken market.
Although Hangry Joe’s specializes in fiery chicken, spice levels start at mild. They top out at “angry hot.”
Neither the La Marque franchisee nor corporate officials could immediately be reached for comment and opening-day news wasn’t available Friday. Stay tuned.
Plus signs: National retailers continue plans to push into the area market. Hartland, Wisconsin-based Batteries Plus, a growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise plans to open 10 stores in the Houston area in the next five years, including in cities in the county.
Representatives from the company confirm Batteries Plus is seeking sites in the county for franchises, but haven’t finalized agreements.
The average U.S. household has about 28 battery-powered devices and 61 light bulb sockets, according to the company. Stay tuned.
Friendly reminder: Friendswood organizations are amping up a campaign to get more consumers to support local, independent shops in their city.
Friends of Downtown Friendswood Association and the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce are promoting a new physical Love Friendswood Gift Card to keep more dollars local, they said. The actual gift card is a departure from an earlier digital-only version.
The Love Friendswood Gift Card can be spent with numerous participating businesses and is available to buy online and in person from the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce and Align Boutique, 122 S. Friendswood Drive.
“Enticing citizens to shop locally, downtown and throughout our community, will help create vibrancy through shopping and dining at our local establishments,” said Brett Banfield of the Friends of Downtown Friendswood Association. “At the same time, it will reinforce the ‘small-town feel’ of Friendswood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.