Biz Buzz: DG Market

Dollar General last week completed renovations and unveiled its DG Market concept in its 914 Bayou Road store in La Marque. DG Market is a grocery concept offering fresh produce and meat in Dollar General stores known for home goods and general merchandise.

Dollar General in 2021 announced plans to offer fresh produce in more than 10,000 stores in coming years, reports Mandy Woodburn, public relations specialist for La Marque Economic Development Corp. DG Markets offer the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and about 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers, Woodburn said.

Tortuga restaurant rumors

Landry’s Inc. is rumored to be buying the property vacated by Tortuga Mexican Kitchen at 6010 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Samuel May Williams home has new owners

Houstonians have acquired the 1839 Samuel May Williams home, 3601 Ave. P in Galveston, a former museum and believed to be the second oldest home on the island.

