Dollar General last week completed renovations and unveiled its DG Market concept in its 914 Bayou Road store in La Marque. DG Market is a grocery concept offering fresh produce and meat in Dollar General stores known for home goods and general merchandise.
Getting fresh: Grocery and food options are growing in La Marque. Dollar General last week completed renovations and unveiled its DG Market concept in its 914 Bayou Road store. The DG Market concept offers fresh produce and meat, along with Dollar General’s typical merchandise. Look for more DG Markets in the county.
Dollar General in 2021 announced plans to offer fresh produce in more than 10,000 stores in coming years, reports Mandy Woodburn, public relations specialist for La Marque Economic Development Corp. DG Markets offer the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and about 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers, Woodburn said.
A convenient truth? Meanwhile, can we count on a clash of convenience stores on the mainland? An unconfirmed rumor has it convenience store chain The Texan has plans for a yet-to-be announced site in La Marque. The Texan chain was founded by Pete and Patricia Dlugosch of Yorktown, Texas, who opened their first store in 2008. Like its rival Buc-ee’s, which in 2014 opened a 60,627-square-foot store in Texas City at Interstate 45 South and Holland Road, The Texan sells fresh foods and a large selection of gifts. The Texan is known for fresh sandwiches, salads, made-to-order burgers and daily lunch and dinner specials, according to its marketing materials. And like Buc-ee’s, The Texan features plenty of fuel pumps and clean bathrooms. Stay tuned.
Behind the wheel: An intriguing rumor is revving that Landry’s Inc. plans to steer its Cadillac Bar concept into the building soon to be vacated by Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, 6010 Seawall Blvd. Representatives for Landry’s, led by island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta, neither confirmed nor denied the rumor by press time. Tortuga plans to move into the commercial center in the 4900 block of Seawall Boulevard that’s home to Kritikos Grill, Pizza Hut and other businesses. Stay tuned.
House call: The second oldest residential building still standing on the island has new owners. The buyers, from Houston, acquired the Samuel May Williams Home, 3601 Ave. P, from Dr. Mariano and Leah Garcia Blanco. Buzz still is chasing details about the buyers and their plans.
V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the sellers. Michael Cordray with Save 1900 Realty represented the buyers.
The raised planter’s house was the home of Samuel May Williams, a Galvestonian who figured most prominently in the Mexican and Republic periods of Texas history, according to the Galveston Architecture Guide. After the Menard House, it’s the oldest residential building in Galveston. An associate of Stephen F. Austin during the 1820s, Williams was instrumental in securing financial assistance in the United States to underwrite the successful Anglo-American rebellion against Mexico in 1835-36, according to the guidebook.
After independence and among other ventures, Williams operated on a “quasi-legal basis the only bank tolerated in Texas prior to the legalization of banking in the state after the Civil War,” according to the guidebook. The Texas Historical Commission calls the house a rare combination of Creole-plantation and New England architectural styles.
Home team: Husband-and-wife team Aaron and Leslie Dreiling have opened Home Helpers Home Care, which provides trained, background-checked caregivers for people who want to live independently.
Aaron Dreiling was inspired to go into the business after his father died, he said.
“The caregivers who took care of my dad until he passed away were absolutely amazing and they inspired us to be part of the work they do,” he said.
Services include companionship care, nutrition, meal planning, emergency response and wellness calls to ensure clients are taking medications and staying hydrated. The company serves the island and parts of the mainland.
Pet project: Biz Buzz has been remiss in not reporting the opening late last year of Fair Winds Pet Hospice, 6615 Stewart Road. It’s the first such veterinary service on the island focusing on pain management, comfort care, help with decision making and quality of life considerations.
Fair Winds Pet Hospice, founded by Christie Cornelius, a veterinarian certified in animal hospice and palliative care, also offers end of life care, including euthanasia.
“We work with area veterinarians to enhance patient care when a pet reaches a certain age or condition,” Cornelius said.
Fair Winds guides people in caring for pets in their final months, weeks and days at home.
Cornelius originally founded a mobile pet hospice/euthanasia service in Houston 10 years ago, which she sold in 2021 to BluePearl Veterinary Specialists. She left the company to pursue an MBA at Rice University, choosing to move to Galveston on the advice of a friend, she said.
“I feel it is really vital for the community to be aware that we are here and how we can help,” she said. “We also have an associated 501c that provides funds for families who may not be able to afford this type of care for their pet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.