Whata wait: September will mark a year since Santa Fe officials confirmed Whataburger would rise at the site of an old building attached to grocery store H-E-B, 4206 Ave. T, much to the excitement of residents. But there’s been no sign of work on the trademark A-frame building with the orange W. And that worries some Whataburger fans.

Could Santa Fe get a Whataburger?

A long-vacant building near the H-E-B in Santa Fe will soon be the site of a Whataburger. Demolition of the building that fronts state Highway 6 and Warpath Avenue could soon begin.

“We have been watching and have not seen any activity so we are getting concerned that it is not happening,” a reader this week emailed Biz Buzz.

Movies 12 opening in 2023

Texas-based Premiere LUX Ciné 12 plans an October opening for a completely renovated movie theater, reports JMK5 Holdings, which owns Mainland City Centre in Texas City.
Biz Buzz-Sapori Ristorante

The building freshly vacated by Sapori Ristorante on Stewart Road will soon have a new owner with plans for a new Italian-food concept.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

