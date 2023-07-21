Whata wait: September will mark a year since Santa Fe officials confirmed Whataburger would rise at the site of an old building attached to grocery store H-E-B, 4206 Ave. T, much to the excitement of residents. But there’s been no sign of work on the trademark A-frame building with the orange W. And that worries some Whataburger fans.
“We have been watching and have not seen any activity so we are getting concerned that it is not happening,” a reader this week emailed Biz Buzz.
But the Whataburger development most certainly is happening, Santa Fe Mayor Bill Pittman said this week. Slow progress has to do with all parties working out Whataburger drive-through and design logistics, Pittman said.
H-E-B will remain, but crews must knock down the old building attached to the grocery store. H-E-B is renting the Santa Fe building and its lease allows it to approve any large development that would affect parking. Talks are cordial, but H-E-B initially rejected the positioning of the proposed Whataburger drive-through operation, Pittman said. Ultimately, Whataburger hired an architect for a redesign, which H-E-B approved, Pittman said.
All designs are ready to go and the parties are waiting for the building’s owner to commence demolition, Pittman said. Information about the building’s owner wasn’t immediately available. Whataburger also is waiting for the Texas Department of Transportation to make changes to the state Highway 6 entrance to the property, Pittman said.
Whataburger this week didn’t respond to inquiries.
“It’s happening,” Pittman said.
Slow motion: Meanwhile, some cinephiles want front-row status updates on the return of a movie theater at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Jerome Karam and developer JMK5 Holdings, which owns Mainland City Centre, are planning an October opening of the movie theater, he said Friday. JMK5 Holdings announced Premiere LUX Ciné 12 planned to open a completely renovated theater at the center, projecting a first quarter-opening this year.
The movie theater replaces Plano-based Cinemark, which left Mainland City Centre on Dec. 31, 2021.
Initially, JMK5 Holdings had planned to open a dinner and movie theater concept on its own, but instead forged an agreement with Premiere. Before that agreement, JMK5 already had invested heavily in remodeling. But Texas-based Premiere Cinemas, which owns LUX Ciné, has its own design specifications and a change of design, along with a sluggish supply chain, slowed the opening, Karam said.
When it opens, the new theater will feature luxury lounge seating, expanded food and beverage menus and state-of-the-art laser projection systems, JMK5 Holdings said. Stay tuned.
Mamma Mia! Readers are hungry for dish about “now hiring” signs at the building freshly vacated by Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road.
Kelly Elliott and family are aiming for an October opening of Portorosa in the building.
Portorosa will continue the Italian cuisine tradition in the building, said Elliott, whose husband, William, also is an officer in the company, along with her sister Lindsay Felt.
The restaurant will serve northern Italian fare, and craft cocktails true to Italy will be on the menu, as will such items as osso buco with saffron risotto and gremolata, along with seafood dishes and more. Portorosa will incorporate lemon and artichokes in dishes for fresh flavoring, Kelly Elliott said. Oh, and there’ll be gnocchi, which are Italian dumplings and a favorite of her daughter.
The Elliotts are working to finalize acquisition of Sapori’s building, but not the restaurant’s assets or recipes.
“We’re starting from scratch,” Kelly Elliott said.
Brothers Rosario and Nunzio Incorvaia in 2012 opened the authentic Italian-European eatery Sapori. Nunzio Incorvaia is rumored to be returning to Italy.
Look for some renovations and building updates before the October opening, Elliott said.
Rooftop report: Meanwhile, Portorosa and other West End island eateries soon might have more mouths to feed. A freshly erected sign west of Babe’s Beach and south of FM 3005 heralds plans for 167 home sites. Read more about the developer, an island native who made his name in banking, and his plans next week in the news pages.
All smiles: Another island commercial property has changed hands. Children’s Dental owner Dr. Kevin Black has acquired Oleander Professional Building, 2501 65th St., from Dr. George Cantu, formerly of Galveston and now of Austin.
Children’s Dental occupies the north section of the building. The vacant space to the south will be marketed for lease by Joe Tramonte Realty.
V.J. Tramonte, owner-broker of Joe Tramonte Realty, was the listing agent for Cantu.
Drew Etheridge of Xite Realty represented Black.
Children’s Dental for 40 years has provided care for children and teens. Cantu founded the practice in 1979. Other dentists have co-owned the office before Black took over in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.