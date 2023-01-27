Walmart wall art: After months of work, the island’s Walmart on Friday formally unveiled its renovated store with a highly local aesthetic.
Among the many upgrades at the 6702 Seawall Blvd. store is a state-of-the-art pharmacy and more registers. Also new is an expanded pet section, new signage and more arts and crafts and new digital pricing screens for the automotive, bakery, deli and electronics departments.
But one of the biggest and most visible changes is a new mural featured inside the grocery side entrance. The mural depicts Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Moody Mansion, among other island icons. The artwork is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation nationwide, officials said. Information about the artist wasn’t immediately available but representatives of Walmart said Friday the muralist wasn’t local. Stay tuned.
Checking in: Island entrepreneur Anthony Jensen this month debuted the transformation of an old island building into a 21-unit vacation rental development called The Botanical, 328 Market St.
“We are a hybrid,” General Manager Mike Dudas said. “We are a cross between a hotel and your traditional ‘short-term’ rental facility.”
The floor plan looks much like a hotel and The Botanical has a full-time housekeeper who maintains the property and assists guests, Dudas said.
Jensen several years ago bought the brown brick building, constructed in 1970 and used as a medical facility. It previously was owned by Dr. Ted Wong, who converted the building into an apartment and dormitory facility, Dudas said.
After crews painted the building white, they remodeled each former examining room as its own studio apartment with a queen bed, kitchenette and full-size bathroom, among other features. All studio apartments are decorated with a floral theme.
Traditional vacationers are the target market for the property, which is adjacent to the University of Texas Medical Branch, but niche visitors also are interested.
“We are already attracting patient families,” Dudas said. “Additionally, we also are serving refinery workers from Texas City in the area for a big turnaround.” Turnarounds are planned periods of revamping and inspections for plants and refineries.
Multi-million dollar deal: Islander Bill Cochrane, former production manager of The Daily News and his son, Bubba Cochrane, have committed to the acquisition of Payco Marina near the base of the Galveston causeway, they confirm. The Payne family has accepted an offer and Cochrane’s bank tentatively has approved the transaction, pending final approval by attorneys for all involved. The Cochranes already own Sunset Marina on Teichman Road. Stay tuned for next week’s Biz Buzz on this multi-million dollar deal.
Shark bait: Rumor has it the team behind the popular Shark Shack restaurant, 2402 Strand in the island’s downtown, are creating a new concept to fill the space formerly occupied by Horny Toads Bar and Grill, 2408 Strand. Stay tuned.
Chemical reaction: Chemical maker Dow this week said it was launching a reduction of 2,000 employees — more than 5 percent of its total workforce — as it deals with economic headwinds, particularly in Europe. In a Jan. 26 call with analysts, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said the year began well, with strong demand across the company’s businesses but that changed in the second half of 2022 when economic “conditions deteriorated, driven by record inflation, rising interest rates, ongoing pandemic lockdowns in China and continued geopolitical tensions,” Chemical & Engineering News reported.
It’s unclear what that means for Dow’s Texas City operations, which employs more than 300 people at 3301 Fifth Ave. S.
“Businesses, functions and geographies will evaluate the needs in their organizations and make decisions on the future staffing model based on the identified needs of that organization, including the workforce capabilities to meet those needs,” Dow spokesman Kyle Bandlow told Biz Buzz. “And we will engage local stakeholders in each region and in compliance with local regulations and consultation processes.”
The brunt of the layoffs is expected to occur in Europe, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up energy prices and caused many chemical producers to shut plants, Chemical & Engineering News reported. Dow in Texas City manufactures more than 30 chemical products used in plastics, solvents, coatings, ink, brake fluid, pharmaceuticals and other products.
Consumers use the products made in Texas City in such things as mouthwash, cleaners, chewing gum and bandages. Stay tuned.
Dog has its day: After opening in the summer, The Yella Dog at Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City, celebrated Thursday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event brought out Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce members and others in full force.
“We opened the doors at the end of July and have endured the cold months for the most part now, hopefully,” said Jaanai Sherman, a chef and owner of the eatery serving Southern-style fare. “Everything has been going well and the outpouring of community support was definitely felt during our ribbon-cutting ceremony.”
Bestsellers at The Yella Dog include gumbo — a weekend only item — and during the week, crab cakes and Rib Sammiches.
Reverse shade: The future looks bright for the sun-loving and stylish shoppers. Luxury sunglasses seller Solux has opened a shop in Tanger Outlets, 5885 Gulf Freeway in Texas City.
“Solux brings an added level of luxury that we are excited to offer to shoppers,” said Casey Barnes, Tanger Outlets Houston marketing director.
Solux offers luxury sunglasses and watches from Versace, Ray Ban, Prada and more.
Biz Birthday: An island real estate firm has much to celebrate. Coldwell Banker TGRE, which began as Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
Owner/broker Tom Schwenk began with a team of five, which has grown to 14, including four new hires — Keaton Bates, Mickey Conrad-Matthews, John Schreiber and Jackie Steedly. Since 2018, the firm has helped 625 people find or sell a house, donated more $400,000 to nonprofits and contributed more than 375 hours to volunteer time, Schwenk said.
“We are grateful for all we have and look forward to a very long future,” Schwenk said.
Meanwhile, Schwenk has been appointed 2023 chair of the Political Involvement Committee for Texas Realtors and to the Hall of Fame for the Real Estate Agent Buyer’s Council. As chair of the committee, Schwenk will be heavily involved in lobbying on behalf of Galveston and Texas homeowners. His Hall of Fame acknowledgment recognizes his commitment to Galveston and to real estate.
