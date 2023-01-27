Walmart wall art: After months of work, the island’s Walmart on Friday formally unveiled its renovated store with a highly local aesthetic.

Sandra Wilson has been an employee at the Walmart in Galveston for close to 40 years and hasn’t missed a day of work. She, her coworkers and Walmart officials celebrated renovations to the store with a re-grand opening celebration Friday.

Among the many upgrades at the 6702 Seawall Blvd. store is a state-of-the-art pharmacy and more registers. Also new is an expanded pet section, new signage and more arts and crafts and new digital pricing screens for the automotive, bakery, deli and electronics departments.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are neatly stacked at the Walmart in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, where store officials unveiled renovations during a grand-reopening celebration.
One of the biggest and most visible changes at the newly renovated Walmart in Galveston is the mural featured inside the grocery side entrance. The mural depicts Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Moody Mansion, among other local scenes.
Anthony Jensen this month debuted the transformation of an old island building into a 21-unit vacation rental development called The Botanical, 328 Market St.
Crews remodeled each former examining room as its own studio apartment with a queen bed, kitchenette and full-size bathroom, among other features at the newly opened vacation rental property The Botanical in Galveston.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

