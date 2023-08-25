Spot light: Island businessman Dennis Byrd is aiming for an early September opening of The Spot at 2502 Gulf Freeway in League City.

The Spot, an iconic Galveston restaurant, is opening a location on Interstate 45 in League City.

“We are very close,” Byrd said this week. “We are currently training 180 new team members.”

Dallas-based artist Stylle Read paints a coastal-themed mural on a wall at The Spot in League City on Tuesday. The Spot, a Galveston favorite, will soon be opening its new location on Interstate 45.
A League City mural will welcome guests at The Spot’s new location nearing completion on Interstate 45 in League City on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
The Spot, which plans to open in League City in early September, will serve MEGA Shakes, which initially will be exclusive to the north county restaurant.
ABOVE: A Dutch Bros Coffee location is under construction on West League City Parkway. It will join another League City location being built on South Shore Boulevard.
LEFT: It’s rumored that chicken purveyor Raising Cane’s is planning a restaurant in the 7 Eleven-Mobil gas station on Palmer Highway in Texas City.
Endless Clean Car Wash has taken over the Katie’s Express Car Wash on 61st Street in Galveston.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

