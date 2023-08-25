Spot light: Island businessman Dennis Byrd is aiming for an early September opening of The Spot at 2502 Gulf Freeway in League City.
“We are very close,” Byrd said this week. “We are currently training 180 new team members.”
The League City restaurant, operating under the Island Famous Inc. umbrella, has secured a temporary certificate of occupancy from the city and expects its final certificate of occupancy this week, Byrd said.
“If we are able to achieve that, and I believe we will, we would anticipate opening the first week of September,” he said.
The League City restaurant is opening in the building formerly occupied by Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, which Island Famous crews have completely renovated.
The Spot concept in Galveston has cultivated a huge following for its hamburgers, seafood and desserts with Gulf of Mexico views. The League City restaurant will serve what Byrd calls MEGA Shakes, which initially will be exclusive to that location, he said.
When The Spot opened on the island in 1998, Byrd was a dishwasher, and worked his way up to delivery boy, cashier and cook, buying The Spot in 2002. Since then, he has expanded year after year, adding Tiki Bar, Squeeze Ritas & Tequilas, RumShack and Side Yard.
Along the way, Island Famous Inc. has added two beachfront hotels — DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Byrd is in expansion mode. In March, he confirmed he also planned to open The Spot at William P. Hobby Airport. Stay tuned.
Double Dutch: Also brewing League City locations are two Dutch Bros Coffee shops, which are getting closer to opening, but not quite there.
A representative for the Oregon-based company this week couldn’t provide opening-day targets, but said: “Currently waiting on power to be provided to the sites.”
Work for months has been underway for the two Dutch Bros Coffee shops at 1721 W. League City Parkway and 6645 South Shore Blvd.
Dutch Bros, founded in 1992 and still headquartered in the small southern Oregon town of Grants Pass, distinguishes itself by not taking customer orders through a muffled speaker at a faceless menu board. A runner takes orders on a tablet or consumers are greeted by a human at the window, the company said.
Read more about other new coffee shops entering the market next week.
Finger pointing: A tasty rumor making the rounds might give Texas City residents something to cluck about. An unconfirmed rumor has it that Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning a site at the Mobil fueling station, 2108 Palmer Highway. Representatives from the chain, which specializes in chicken fingers, did not respond to Biz Buzz inquiries. City officials haven’t yet received permit applications for any work for a Raising Cane’s restaurant, they said this week. Raising Cane’s website makes no mention of a Texas City location under the “coming soon” banner. Raising Cane’s operates fast-food eateries locally in League City and Friendswood. Stay tuned.
Soap opera: Just months after opening in Galveston, Katie’s Express Car Wash has a new name and apparently a new owner.
A freshly erected sign bears the name Endless Clean Car Wash, a Fort Worth-based company with four Texas car washes in Azle, Forth Worth, Mineral Wells and now Galveston. Representatives with Katie’s Express and Endless Clean didn’t immediately respond with requests for information, including whether Endless Clean will honor membership programs at existing prices.
Katie’s Express Car Wash, 2716 61st St., opened earlier this spring after Robert Petrie acquired Island Auto Wash and invested nearly $2 million in equipment and updating the facility. It appeared Katie’s was bullish on the island market and had planned a second site. But in May, Petrie put plans on hold to buy property once occupied by the old Tony & Bros Wrecker Service near 59th Street and Broadway in Galveston. Petrie at the time attributed the change of Broadway plans to what he called costly island flood-mitigation requirements. Stay tuned.
