Hot dish: The island’s dining scene just got sweeter and spicier with the opening of two eateries.
First, Edward Benjamin Jr., fondly known as Peppa Jr., today will officially debut soul food eatery Ophelia’s, 3104 Market St., in the space previously occupied by Soul2Soul. (Ouida Cook last year moved Soul2Soul to 5316 Broadway).
Benjamin, born on the island, came from a long line of good cooks and named his new venture after his grandmother, Ophelia Benjamin, who, in the 1950s, ran the popular IXL Barbecue, 2727 Market St. on the island.
Ophelia’s will serve such fare as chicken wings, boudin balls, fried-chicken sandwiches, oxtails, seafood and more.
Benjamin grew up watching his grandmother cook, he said.
The 1985 Ball High School graduate worked in the venerable Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant‘s chef program for eight years before making his career in the offshore oil industry, including for ExxonMobil. That offshore oil work took him around the world, including to Antarctica.
Although he wasn’t a ship’s cook, he often did the cooking, he said. Cooking and sharing good food is a calling — one family and friends encouraged him to pursue the island restaurant, he said.
“I can cook big; I can’t cook small,” he said.
Ophelia’s, which happens to be in the same space long ago occupied by The Paradise, a “juke joint” operated by Benjamin’s uncle, will have a 2 p.m. grand opening today, complete with a DJ and other festivities. Benjamin is expecting family and friends from all around to attend the grand opening, which is open to the public.
Ophelia’s will serve lunch and dinner.
Hello Sugar: Meanwhile, entrepreneurs Brian and Emily Root, with partner Ryan Olsem, have opened the long-awaited restaurant Sugar & Rye in a downtown island building dating back to 1880.
The Roots, known for reimagining and restoring historic island buildings, debuted Sugar & Rye late last month in the D.C. & M Jordan Building, 2401 Church St., most recently occupied by restaurant and bar Prohibition Red’s, and before that, popular restaurant Palms M&M.
Along with being aesthetically pleasing, the restaurant, which serves cuisine with a coastal flair, is already generating buzz for such fare as Snapper Collars, an appetizer; Jambalaya Risotto, an entrée; and banana pudding with custom Sugar & Rye ice cream.
Two old-fashioned cocktails — the Sugar Mama and Sugar Daddy — are the most ordered drinks at the restaurant, which serves brunch daily, Emily Root said.
Look for Sugar & Rye in April to open a private events room that can accommodate up to 40 people. Stay tuned.
Construction curiosity: The rise of buildings around here always inspires curiosity and speculation. So, it’s no surprise rumors are circulating about a 5,000-square-foot commercial development in Evia, a neighborhood at 99th Street and Schaper Drive on the island’s West End.
Tenants haven’t officially signed on to the development at 12 Evia Main, across from Sugar Bean Coffee & Cream and Lil’ Buffalo Grille.
But Evia Partners is in conversations with potential tenants, said Billy Sullivan, a principal with the development company.
Billy Sullivan and brothers are discerning when it comes to tenants, he said.
“We’re very picky,” he said. “We live here and want it to be nice.”
Although Evia Partners hasn’t signed commercial tenants, what is certain is the upstairs will feature four apartments.
The ground floor will have five spaces of 1,000 square feet each, although it’s possible the western part of the building might be combined for a 2,000-square-foot concept that could possibly house a tapas concept and feature a covered porch.
Tapas venues generally serve small plates of food accompanied by wine.
The idea for a tapas concept was inspired by one in Watercolor, an unincorporated master-planned community in Seagrove Beach on the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida, Sullivan said.
Other possible tenants might be a blow-dry bar, which is similar to salon but focuses more on washing, drying and styling hair.
Completion of the commercial building is expected in the fall or early winter, Sullivan said. Stay tuned.
Shore thing: More waterfront rooftops are soon to rise in League City, where the city council Tuesday approved a request by JMK5 Holdings to rezone 18.5 acres at the formerly named Marina Del Sol, 1203 Twin Oaks Blvd., from general commercial to single-family residential. The zoning change will allow JMK5 Holdings, which acquired the property in April, to build 30 luxury townhomes.
Attorney and developer Jerome Karam, a principal of JMK5 Holdings, said Friday the development is in the permitting stages.
Some neighbors to the marina were concerned about the development, but Karam argued under the previous zoning he could have built a hotel, or bar and restaurant. The townhomes, which will face the water, were the “lesser of the evils,” as far as neighbors were concerned, he said.
JMK5 Holdings intends to demolish two tall dry-stack storage buildings at the marina, which features 314 wet slips.
JMK5 Holdings also plans to renovate the clubhouse, Karam said.
Karam’s company renamed the property, JMK5 Marina. The townhomes generally will be along the south side and east of Twin Oaks Boulevard and will be accessible only by that street. Construction likely will begin in 45 days. Stay tuned.
