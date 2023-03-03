Hot dish: The island’s dining scene just got sweeter and spicier with the opening of two eateries.

Ophelia’s

Edward Benjamin Jr. will host a grand opening Saturday for his new eatery, Ophelia’s, 3104 Market St. in Galveston.

First, Edward Benjamin Jr., fondly known as Peppa Jr., today will officially debut soul food eatery Ophelia’s, 3104 Market St., in the space previously occupied by Soul2Soul. (Ouida Cook last year moved Soul2Soul to 5316 Broadway).

Sugar & Rye

Ryan Olsem, left, has teamed up with Emily and Brian Root to open Sugar & Rye at 2401 Church St. in Galveston.
Sugar & Rye

Sugar & Rye, 2401 Church St. in Galveston, features a full bar.
Sugar & Rye

Sugar & Rye opened at 2401 Church St. in Galveston with a coastal-inspired menu.
Evia construction

A new building is going up at the corner of Evia Main and Island Passage in Galveston. The new space could house retail and other commercial ventures.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

