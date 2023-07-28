Starship enterprise: A League City startup got some rocket-boosted publicity this month when “Star Trek” legend William Shatner became the first paying customer and brand ambassador for Space Crystals LLC, which sends customers’ DNA to the moon.
Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” TV franchise, on July 14 announced his involvement with Space Crystals to a crowd at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
Shatner was joined by Space Crystal founder Kevin Heath, League City developer James Brockway, also an investor, and others.
The startup is more evidence commercial space flight likely will shape the north county’s economy, creating investment and enterprise, much like NASA has.
Along with Shatner, NASA Astronaut Gregory Chamitoff, who has spent almost 200 days in orbit on the International Space Station and heads Space Crystals’ science and engineering program, is a brand ambassador. Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Wally Massenburg also is part of the team, serving as an adviser and investor.
Heath, a League City resident, has spent the past 20 years immersed in technology and aerospace. He was part of the SpaceShipOne program, which produced the very first commercial astronaut. He worked on the Dream Chaser Space Plane program as a replacement for the Shuttle for NASA, among other endeavors.
People willing to pay about $150,000 will be able to send a personal DNA sample — extracted from strands of hair — to Space Crystals’ laboratory where scientists will infuse it with two identical crystal solutions. The samples are grown on the International Space Station.
When the fully grown crystals return to Earth, one is given to the customer to wear as jewelry, display or do with what they like. The other is flown to the moon in a time capsule.
The first space crystals will fly in a 2024 lunar lander mission, the company said.
For Shatner, it’s about leaving something on the moon that will last for eternity, Spectrum News reported.
“I’m going to die, and I’m going to disappear,” he told a crowd outside the TCL Chinese Theatre July 14.
“What can I do? Here we have the possibility of a type of immortality.”
Full Steam: Dickinson isn’t known for small, independent coffee shops that act as community builders in most cities in the county. Richard and Robin Langseth set out to change that with Steam Kaffe, 1837 FM 517. But as they were working to open the shop, Richard Langseth, 56, died of a heart attack on June 12. Robin pushed through her shock and deep grief and opened Steam Kaffe last week.
“I wanted to continue a dream of his,” she said. “I decided to honor him and through this his memory lives.”
The Langseths wanted to give Dickinson something beyond Starbucks, where people could gather, she said.
“I really wanted to bring community back in the area,” she said.
Steam Kaffee serves coffee, espresso drinks, baked goods and more. Langseth is rolling out offerings in phases and eventually the shop will offer breakfast and lunch. Stay tuned.
Pecking order: A lot of islanders must love that chicken from Popeyes. Because freshly erected fencing around the 3027 Broadway eatery has everyone clucking for answers. The Galveston restaurant, which has been closed for some months, will return, said Catherine Gorman, assistant director in the city’s Development Services Department.
“We’ve met with representatives from that site a couple of times,” Gorman said. “They are planning to tear down the existing building and construct a new one.”
Ernesto Quintanilla, who is representing the Broadway restaurant in permit talks with the city, this week confirmed the franchise owner wants to rebuild a restaurant building under Popeyes’ new design.
Last year, the Louisiana chicken franchise, which was marking 50 years in business, announced it would open hundreds of restaurants with a new digital-centric design.
Features of the new design include self-service kiosks, digital order-ready boards, dedicated areas for order pick-up, new seating, new tile and updated color schemes, according to industry reports. Updated kitchen designs are meant to make working conditions easier and more efficient for employees, company officials have said.
But rebuilding the Broadway restaurant means Popeyes lost its grandfathered status when it comes to city ordinances, which complicates the way it can rebuild, particularly its drive-through and its relation to Broadway, Quintanilla said.
Quintanilla didn’t elaborate and said he would seek responses from owners. But restaurant representatives are seeking what’s known as a planned unit development to deviate from some of the city’s Broadway building standards, Gorman said.
“But the application is incomplete,” Gorman said. “We’re waiting on them to submit a couple of items before it can move forward.” Stay tuned.
Buzz blooper: Last week, this column reported Kelly Elliott and family are in negotiations to buy the building long occupied by Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road. Elliott and family plan to open Portorosa, a northern Italian cuisine restaurant in the building. That’s still true. But what wasn’t true is that Sapori had left the building. Owners still are there and the restaurant still is serving its Italian cuisine to fans and will until the sale of the building is final.
