Starship enterprise: A League City startup got some rocket-boosted publicity this month when “Star Trek” legend William Shatner became the first paying customer and brand ambassador for Space Crystals LLC, which sends customers’ DNA to the moon.

William Shatner

William Shatner on July 14 announced his involvement as a customer, investor and brand ambassador for League City-based Space Crystals. Space Crystals LLC will let paying customers send their DNA to the moon.

Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” TV franchise, on July 14 announced his involvement with Space Crystals to a crowd at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Biz Buzz: Space Crystals

From left, James Brockway, Kevin Heath, William Shatner, Wally Massenburg and Bob Yrshus at a space-related press announcement with Space Crystals LLC at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 14.
Steam Kaffe

Robin Langseth has a latte at her recently opened Steam Kaffe in Dickinson on Friday.
Steam Kaffe

Lacy Beeson makes a latte for a customer at Steam Kaffe in Dickinson on Friday.
Popeyes on 31st Street

A fence surrounds the Popeyes restaurant building at 31st Street and Broadway in Galveston on Wednesday. The restaurant will be demolished and replaced with a new one, city officials said.
Biz Buzz-Sapori Ristorante

Sapori Ristorante on Stewart Road still is open and serving customers as owners negotiate to sell the building.

