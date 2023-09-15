Burd is the word: League City is giving its tourism initiative a caffeine boost. Look for an Oct. 26 opening of Soulfreak Café inside the historic Burd House, 510 Second St. in League City.
The city council this week approved a 12-month retail lease agreement for Soulfreak Café, a coffee shop, to operate inside the city-owned Burd House in League Park.
Soulfreak Café, in concert with the city’s new railroad-themed League City Visitor Center, will provide “a proper introduction to the historic district,” said Stephanie Polk, manager of the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau. A coffee shop is a natural fit with the center, which will work to inform visitors about the many landmarks in the city’s historic district, along with the shops and other destinations. Visitors can place their orders, shop for souvenirs, browse brochures or participate in creative activities, Polk said.
The center also will help to educate visitors about the city’s important railroad history, Polk said.
The Burd house was built in the late 1890s to provide living quarters for the superintendent of the GH&H Railroad. The building, presently unoccupied for renovations, was used for office space by the Parks Department until 2022. Renovations to repurpose the Burd House as a visitor center and café are nearing completion, Polk said.
Soulfreak Café previously had operated in Clear Lake Shores. Stay tuned.
Naked truth: Talk about a career change. Richard Rennison, a freshly retired FBI supervisory special agent who worked in the bureau’s Texas City office, is planning a November opening of Naked Iguana Brewery, 1828 Strand in the island’s downtown. Rennison, who owns Naked Iguana with his wife, Tracy, will serve the lightest and darkest beers and everything in between — all his own recipes, he said.
The brewery will offer 13 beers on tap, three seltzers, root beer and hop water, which essentially is carbonated water infused with hops flavoring. Richard Rennison began brewing beer in his garage in 1997, reaching a semi-professional level, he said.
Naked Iguana is aiming for an early November opening, possibly in time for Lone Star Rally, a Nov. 2-5 event that lures many thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the island. Stay tuned.
Truck stops here: Tiki Island just got tastier. Johnny Gutierrez and Chef Danielle Gutierrez, with the help of cousin Joey Quiroga, have opened Gutierrez Tacos & More Catering, 401 Tiki Drive next to Comiskey Realty. The food truck, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, serves such fare as breakfast tacos and quesadillas, pork chop and brisket sandwiches, hamburgers, mini street tacos and more. The venture also offers catering services.
Store score: Internet service provider Comcast has opened an interactive Xfinity store in Galveston as part of a Texas expansion plan.
The island Xfinity store, 2719 61st St. in the shopping center anchored by supermarket Randalls, is among 10 interactive Xfinity stores Comcast is opening in Southeast Texas through 2024, officials said.
The stores offer Xfinity products and services, including mobile phones, devices and accessories; the Xfinity 10G Network; its X1 video platform; and its home security and automation services.
Comcast, which has built or redesigned more than 250 stores since 2015, plans to open more in Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Montgomery counties, officials said.
On simmer: The owner of Pirate Island Bar and Grill, underway at 728 Seawall Blvd., has pushed the opening date to Oct. 25. Dat “Spike” Nguyen initially planned to open the Asian-fusion restaurant featuring traditional Vietnamese cuisine on Sept. 20, but met with delays. Stay tuned.
