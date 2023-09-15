Burd is the word: League City is giving its tourism initiative a caffeine boost. Look for an Oct. 26 opening of Soulfreak Café inside the historic Burd House, 510 Second St. in League City.

The city council this week approved a 12-month retail lease agreement for Soulfreak Café, a coffee shop, to operate inside the city-owned Burd House in League Park.

Richard Rennison, who has been brewing beer for more than 20 years, is setting up his brewing room at the Naked Iguana Brewery at 18th Street and The Strand in Galveston.
Gutierrez Tacos & More Catering has opened a food truck at 401 Tiki Drive on Tiki Island.
