Center of attention: After months of construction and intrigue, Evia Partners, developer of the 5,000-square-foot commercial building underway in West End island neighborhood Evia, has unveiled a buzzworthy lineup of tenants who will join commercial neighbors Sugar Bean Coffee and Cream an Lil’ Buffalo Grille.
Those new tenants at 12 Evia Main, in the neighborhood on 93 acres at 99th Street and Schaper Drive, are:
• John and Jessica McAleer, who in February 2022 opened Lil’ Buffalo Grille in Evia, where they also own a home, are planning 1817 Fine Waterfront Dining likely by year’s end. The new venture is a testament to the success of Lil’ Buffalo Grille, a smaller version of the two popular Houston Buffalo Grille restaurants. Lil’ Buffalo Grille attracts diners from across the island, not just from within the neighborhood, and that bodes well for 1817, which will have indoor and outdoor seating with lake views, John McAleer said.
“It really has shown if you build it, they will come,” he said. “It’s fascinating; on the weekends 90 percent of the people at Buffalo Grille are from outside Evia.”
1817 will offer lunch and dinner, along with brunch on the weekends. The dinner menu will feature fresh seafood, prime fillet steaks and ribeyes, crab cakes and more. Lunch will feature charcuterie boards, pizzas, quality burgers and more. The restaurant also will feature a full bar and discerning wine selection, John McAleer said.
Chef Salvador Castro will lead the kitchen. The McAleers hired Castro to work at Lil’ Buffalo Grille with the promise of something bigger, which is 1817, John McAleer said.
The restaurant’s name is a nod to pirate and privateer Jean Laffite, who in 1817 founded a new colony on Galveston Island named Campeche. But don’t expect a pirate-themed restaurant. Jessica McAleer, directing the interior design of the 1817, describes the ambience as “coastal contemporary style with an Old World feel.”
• Islanders can expect to be well-fed and well-coiffed at the 12 Evia Main development. Michelle Byrd, whose family also lives in the neighborhood, plans to open Beauty Bar Galveston, meeting demand for one-stop shopping among people seeking hair styling and blowouts, nail, makeup and facial services under one roof.
Byrd was inspired during Mardi Gras gala season, when she and about 12 friends hired beauty service providers to travel to her home. The gala goers wanted to avoid going to three different shops for such services, she said.
Beauty Bar Galveston might also serve as a venue for young girls’ birthday parties, wedding parties and more, she said. Byrd tentatively is aiming to open Beauty Bar Galveston by Labor Day weekend or at least introduce people to the concept then. Stay tuned.
• Next, Evia resident Hayley Hardcastle plans in September to open Empouria Not-So-General Store & Pour Room at the commercial center. Hardcastle describes the concept as a “classic neighborhood ‘corner store’ with a twist.” Empouria will offer a curated selection of household items, sundries, snacks and more than 100 wine labels from coastal regions around the world, Hardcastle said.
“We’ll offer everything from bags of ice to imported ice wines,” she said.
Empouria is a concept under the Strand Street investment portfolio. Hayley Hardcastle is the president and managing partner of Empouria.
• Last but certainly not least, Kimmy Almon plans to dress up the center with an early fall opening of women’s clothing boutique Kimmy’s. Downtown island shoppers don’t fret — the Evia shop will be in addition to her popular Kimmy’s Boutique, 2217 Postoffice St. And it marks her third — she operates a boutique in Waxahachie near Dallas.
Say it isn’t so: As some entrepreneurs ramp up island business ventures, others are winding down. Michael and Adrienne Culpepper, owners of longtime island staple Nautical Antiques & Tropical Décor have caused a stir by announcing a May 2025 retirement date. The closing date also marks the 25th anniversary of the store’s opening.
The popular shop moved to 22nd and Mechanic streets after Hurricane Ike in 2008 destroyed its original space on 23rd and Winnie streets in the space formerly occupied by Moore Auto Parts.
The Culpeppers still are bringing in new inventory from their annual overseas buying trip, they said. But there will be a “final shipment arrival” sometime in the summer of 2024. About that time, they plan a retirement sale. Stay tuned.
Smoke signals: Greg N. Seay was a longtime patron of The Bunker Cigar Lounge in Santa Fe. He liked the place so much, he bought it.
Seay, and his son, Greg, (who doesn’t go by junior) on July 1 secured the keys to shop, 12425 state Highway 6.
The Seays and owners Steven Macklin and wife, Alishia, began serious discussions in February after learning the Macklins were seeking a buyer.
Greg N. Seay, a big fan of the shop and loyal customer, was that buyer.
“I’ve been coming here for four years, probably weekly the last two years,” Greg N. Seay said.
The Bunker features lockers for rent and eight or nine chairs for patrons to enjoy beverages and cigars in the ByOB venue. Most of the business, however, is generated by people buying cigars to go.
Because both father and son work other jobs, Greg N. Seay’s daughter, Ashley Wright, is managing The Bunker.
Liquor is quicker: Mere months after opening The Libation Station, 13111 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe, Rob an Nikki Loving already are expanding their enterprise.
The Libation Station, which opened in March essentially as a drive-through beer and wine barn, is adding liquor to the adult beverage selection.
Adding liquor to the inventory was inspired by customer demand, Nikki Loving said.
“We’ve had so many requests,” she said. Libation Station still will offer beer and wine, but is adding gin, whiskey, tequilas and more, depending on requests. The Lovings are keeping a list of specific brand requests and tracking sales to determine what inventory to increase, she said.
Libation Station also carries, cubed and block ice, some snack foods and is licensed to sell e-cigarettes, but will launch that endeavor as they learn more about it, she said.
