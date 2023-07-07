Center of attention: After months of construction and intrigue, Evia Partners, developer of the 5,000-square-foot commercial building underway in West End island neighborhood Evia, has unveiled a buzzworthy lineup of tenants who will join commercial neighbors Sugar Bean Coffee and Cream an Lil’ Buffalo Grille.

New businesses announced for Evia venture

A sign lists the new businesses, from dining to shopping, going to the new commercial space under construction in the Evia neighborhood in Galveston.

Those new tenants at 12 Evia Main, in the neighborhood on 93 acres at 99th Street and Schaper Drive, are:

Nautical Antiques to close doors in 2025

Adrienne and Michael Culpepper, who own Nautical Antiques & Tropical Decor, 2202 Mechanic St. in Galveston, are planning to retire and close the downtown shop in 2025.
Santa Fe’s Cigar Bunker gets new owners

Steven Macklin, left, and his wife, Alishia, have turned over the reins of The Bunker Cigar Lounge in Santa Fe to new owners Greg Seay, right, his son, Greg, and daughter, Ashley Wright, who will manage the cigar lounge.
The Libation Station

Rob and Nikki Loving, owners of The Libation Station in Santa Fe, are expanding their drive-through beer and wine service to include hard liquor.
The Libation Station

Cars are lined up in The Libation Station in Santa Fe, a drive-through beer and wine service. Owners Rob and Nikki Loving are expanding the business to include hard liquors.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

