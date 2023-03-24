Wheels up: Here’s a way to avoid those long ferry lines. Bolivar Investment Group is reviving a more than decade-old ambition to build an airstrip at a luxury beachfront development on 110 acres in the 1500-1520 block of state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. If developers are cleared for takeoff, the posh project would be the only fly-in beach resort in the United States with a private airport.
It also would be more evidence of the peninsula’s luxurious ascent.
Peninsula Beach Resort, to be built in phases, will feature the 41,000-square-foot The Zoo Beachbar & Grill; a 222-unit full-service private beach resort with luxury cottages on the water and a guest clubhouse. It would feature the Veranda Bar & Grill and swim club — with Olympic-sized pools, pickleball courts and more. The development also would include 50 RV sites in a private enclave, 90 luxury houses for sale and eventually two mid-rise condo towers.
The airport with climate-controlled hangars is meant to appeal to pilots of single-engine aircraft, of which there are about 40,000 in an 800-mile radius, said Michael Wiglesworth, a principal of Bolivar Investment Group who’s leading marketing efforts. The airport will be built with a 2,700-foot runway, which might eventually be extended to 3,600 feet to accommodate jets, Wiglesworth said. The airport will open Bolivar Peninsula to a new level of visitor, he said.
Work already is underway on infrastructure and roads at the development site, and construction likely will begin in June on the The Zoo Beachbar & Grill, which will offer indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment areas, Wiglesworth said.
After development of The Zoo, which is the nickname for the high-traffic zone on Crystal Beach, crews will begin on the cottages and houses, likely early next year.
If the idea of an airport on Bolivar Peninsula sounds familiar, there’s good reason. Jim Hayes, founder and principal of Bolivar Investment Group, as far back as 2006 had plans to develop one on the peninsula. At the time, he was investing millions of dollars in acquiring land and on developments there. But collapsing home prices from subprime mortgage defaults and risky investments that burst the housing bubble in 2008, along with Hurricane Ike that year, grounded his plans.
Other principals in Bolivar Investment Group include Tom Harrison, co-founder and principal of ALLCO, a construction company specializing in commercial, high-rise buildings, utilities and infrastructure, highway and heavy construction projects; Curtis Hampton, founder of Cobalt Engineering and Inspections; and J.W. Turner, founder, president and CEO of James W. Turner Construction, which specializes in single-family residential construction. Stay tuned.
Running on empty: Inquiring readers are wondering about cleared trees at Bay Area Boulevard and state Highway 96 in League City. Signs have been up for at least two years promoting availability of retail pad sites and rumors are swirling about a proposed gas station at the site.
Details about the development and developer weren’t immediately available. But city officials this week confirmed a potential buyer of a retail pad site had proposed a gas station and held a meeting in early February with neighbors in Magnolia Creek subdivision. By all accounts, it didn’t go well for the developer.
Under zoning ordinances, a gas station would require a specific-use permit. But before developers could submit an application to the city for such permits, they must hold a public meeting and send notices about it to all property owners within 200 feet of the boundary of the proposed site. The meetings aren’t run by the city and city representatives don’t attend.
Based on feedback and reports of opposition during the public meeting, city officials wouldn’t recommend developers apply for a specific-use permit for a gas station at that site, according to city documents.
Exactly what neighbors are objecting to wasn’t immediately clear, but generally, neighborhoods oppose gas stations on the basis of noise, light and environmental pollution and because they come with convenience stores, which some argue breed crime. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, the only plans submitted to the city for that commercial development are for water, sewer and internal roads — no formal plans for any structures. The gas station developer and developer of the retail center are separate entities.
Hues you can use: A downtown island building known for its bold pink exterior has a new owner and soon a new hue.
Cabella Investments, whose principals are Brian and Joanna Yates, have acquired the 2209 Market St. building, which houses nine apartments, from Oscar E. Barbin and Georgia L. Barbin Trust with plans to convert it to Market Square Condominiums.
Cabella Investments plans extensive interior renovations and a new paint job for the exterior, Brian Yates said.
“It will be a complete transformation,” Yates said.
Cabella Investments plans to combine some of the apartments to create condominiums, resulting in fewer and larger units.
The building is a rarity among residential projects downtown in that it has onsite parking.
Construction will commence after the remaining tenants leave, which likely will be May. Yates expects the renovations to be complete by spring next year, he said.
The late Oscar Barbin, an artist known locally as Earl, was known for buying and renovating old island buildings, sometimes painting them in attention-getting colors. He died in 2020.
His pink Market Street building, where he and Georgia had lived, stood out among the staid historic downtown buildings.
But Yates is opting for a new color for the building, although he and Joanna haven’t decided on one yet, he said. But it likely will be more subdued, he said.
Island Realtor V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the sellers and Brian Yates, also a principal of Yates Commercial Development, represented his company in the real estate transaction.
