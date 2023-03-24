Biz Buzz-League City Construction

Construction work progresses at the intersection of League City Parkway and Bay Area Boulevard in League City on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Wheels up: Here’s a way to avoid those long ferry lines. Bolivar Investment Group is reviving a more than decade-old ambition to build an airstrip at a luxury beachfront development on 110 acres in the 1500-1520 block of state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. If developers are cleared for takeoff, the posh project would be the only fly-in beach resort in the United States with a private airport.

Peninsula Beach Resort

Peninsula Beach Resort, depicted here in an artist’s rendering, will feature the 41,000-square-foot The Zoo Beachbar & Grill; a 222-unit full-service private beach resort with luxury cottages on the water, a guest clubhouse and massive pool.

It also would be more evidence of the peninsula’s luxurious ascent.

Barbin Lofts has new owner

The Barbin Lofts, a pink building in the 2200 block of Market Street in Galveston, has a new owner.
