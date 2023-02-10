Coffee grounds: Buzz about national chain PJ’s Coffee entering the Galveston County market has been on slow drip — until now. Crews in the next few weeks will begin pouring the slab for a 15,000-square-foot commercial development in Grand Oak Village, just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City. As previously buzzed, the development will be composed of two buildings — one that’s 9,000 square feet and another of 6,000 square feet.

Grand Oaks Village

Crews soon will be pouring the slab for a 6,000- square-foot building in Grand Oak Village just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City that will house a PJ’s Coffee and Slate Brick Oven.

New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee will take up 1,500 square feet of the 6,000-square-foot building and is aiming to open in early fall, said Regdric Malveaux, who with his uncle, Xavier Malveaux, will operate the League City franchise. If all progresses successfully, the partners plan to open more in the county, including in Galveston, said Regdric Malveaux, a Clear Brook High School graduate who lives in League City with his wife and family.

The League rendering

The first phase of The League will include 230 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space for retail and restaurants. But developer Johnny Vassallo is planning a multi-phase project that eventually will yield about 630 residential units and 75,000 square feet of commercial space, he said. And he’ll need city approval.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

