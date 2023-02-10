Crews soon will be pouring the slab for a 6,000- square-foot building in Grand Oak Village just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City that will house a PJ’s Coffee and Slate Brick Oven.
The first phase of The League will include 230 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space for retail and restaurants. But developer Johnny Vassallo is planning a multi-phase project that eventually will yield about 630 residential units and 75,000 square feet of commercial space, he said. And he’ll need city approval.
Coffee grounds: Buzz about national chain PJ’s Coffee entering the Galveston County market has been on slow drip — until now. Crews in the next few weeks will begin pouring the slab for a 15,000-square-foot commercial development in Grand Oak Village, just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City. As previously buzzed, the development will be composed of two buildings — one that’s 9,000 square feet and another of 6,000 square feet.
New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee will take up 1,500 square feet of the 6,000-square-foot building and is aiming to open in early fall, said Regdric Malveaux, who with his uncle, Xavier Malveaux, will operate the League City franchise. If all progresses successfully, the partners plan to open more in the county, including in Galveston, said Regdric Malveaux, a Clear Brook High School graduate who lives in League City with his wife and family.
PJ’s Coffee in 2019 announced it planned to bring 180 new locations into Texas within the next 10 years. The company was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, considered a pioneer in the coffee industry for arguing for better beans and superior roasting techniques long before they became standard.
Heavily caffeinated: It’s obvious coffee consumers soon will be waking up to more Starbucks rivals as national chains promise to pour into the county.
Work is underway for two Dutch Bros Coffee shops — 1721 W. League City Parkway and 6645 South Shore Blvd. in League City.
Dutch Bros, founded in 1992 and still headquartered in the small southern Oregon town of Grants Pass, distinguishes itself by not taking customer orders through a muffled speaker at a faceless menu board. A runner takes orders on a tablet or consumers are greeted by a human at the window, the company said.
And Omaha, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee last year said it was aggressively expanding in Texas and plans Galveston and Texas City franchises, but hadn’t at the time secured real estate.
Slice of market: Joining PJ’s Coffee in the 6,000-foot-building is pizzeria Slate Brick Oven. Developers plan more announcements soon on that concept.
Work on Grand Oak Village began with the demolition in late 2020 of the 45-year-old, long-vacant former Mrs. Baird’s bakery distribution center.
Earlier announced tenants at Grand Oak Village include PetSuites, which bills itself as a pet resort. Children of America Preschool initially intended to open at the development, but the pandemic changed plans. The preschool, however, still is in discussions with James Brockway, broker/owner of League City-based Brockway Commercial and a representative for the group that owns Grand Oak Village. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. has acquired a little more than 1 acre at the development.
Work on the buildings that will house PJ’s and Slate Brick Oven is progressing, Brockway said this week.
Crews on Monday installed 39 piers for the two buildings and any day will put up forms for the two buildings in preparation for pouring slabs, Brockway said. Stay tuned.
Mixed-use emotions: Developers of mixed-used, multi-family projects are bullish on League City. But time will tell whether League City officials are bullish on them.
In August, this column buzzed developer Johnny Vassallo, a general partner with CJ Development, planned a $125 million mixed-use project on land along FM 518, just south of Five Corners across from Clear Creek High School in League City.
At the time, Vassallo said he was working to secure all the necessary city approvals for his development, The League, which will be built in phases.
If or when he secures the permits, the first phase will include 230 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space for retail and restaurants, Vassallo said. If the city approves the development, The League eventually will encompass multiple residential buildings with a total of about 630 units and about 75,000 square feet of commercial space, said Vassallo, a restaurateur and developer, who also is a partner on similar multi-use projects in Houston.
Groundbreaking for The League was about a year away, Vassallo said in August. His development group is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on entrances and on building out Smith Road, he said. The developers also will conduct a tree study and mitigation plan and work closely with the city for approvals, he said.
League City leaders aren’t known for being receptive to multifamily developments and, in fact, have shot down proposed developments with the argument they attract crime, drive down property values, increase traffic and contribute to overcrowding in schools.
Apartment complexes generally produce less revenue for local governments and require more infrastructure support, opponents also argue.
Vassallo hasn’t secured the permits yet, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said this week.
“At this point in time, the developer does not have city approvals and permits,” Osborne said.
CJ Development has acquired 23 acres on FM 518 in League City and has another 21 acres under contract in anticipation of the development, the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership reports. Stay tuned.
New Old: A new deli-style concept is taking over the space previously occupied by Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand in the island’s downtown.
Charles Lehnhoff is opening Old Oleander in the space vacated late last year by Old Strand Emporium.
Old Oleander, which Lehnhoff describes as an Old World deli/Trader Joe’s concept, will offer meats, breads, jellies, beer, wines, whiskeys and more.
Lehnhoff plans to officially open in early April, but was preparing this week to give thousands of Mardi Gras revelers a peek at the store. To temporarily sell alcohol during Mardi Gras, he has worked out an arrangement by which Pallet Bar in Texas City will sponsor the license.
Lehnhoff early this week was hoping to enlist his friend and local chef Bryan “Chops” Soliz to cater some food, including Cuban sandwiches during Old Oleander’s temporary Mardi Gras opening. Look for more details about Old Oleander and its kitchen concept as it nears official opening.
Old Strand Emporium, which opened in 1974 as a deli/country store, was the first retail store in what would become Galveston’s downtown’s revival. Old Strand Emporium had operated in several downtown buildings, with 2016 Strand being the latest. It wasn’t immediately clear why Old Strand Emporium didn’t renew its lease.
