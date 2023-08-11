Ray Turner, owner of Turner’s Car Shampoo in Galveston, polishes the wheels on a vehicle Wednesday. Turner will have to move from his location at 27th and Postoffice streets because the landlord is selling the property.
Ahoy matey: Islanders shouldn’t be surprised to see crews over the next few weeks transforming the building most recently occupied by La Peska Seafood Restaurant, 728 Seawall Blvd.
Dat “Spike” Nguyen plans to open Pirate Island Bar and Grill at the building where workers already have made significant interior changes with plans to repaint the outside. Owners of the short-lived La Peska, which opened last year, had invested heavily in the building’s appearance, but Nguyen wants his own design, he said.
Pirate Island will feature traditional Vietnamese cuisine, such as banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli dishes and pho, along with some Asian-fusion menu items. The eatery will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Nguyen is no stranger to opening successful restaurants. In Kansas, he was known for fast-casual Vietnamese bistro Pho Hoa and in 2014 launched the very popular Vietnamese-French iPho Tower, which now has two locations in Kansas under different ownership.
Nguyen grew up working in various eateries, including at the former Sharpstown Mall. He moved to Kansas to launch a mobile phone business, but that didn’t pan out. Needing a job, he applied at a car dealership, rising to finance director before entering the restaurant business.
Look for a mid-September opening of Pirate Island Bar and Grill. And stay tuned for opening-day details.
Stake out: The construction manager for the planned Margaritaville Resort in Galveston is generating ground-breaking buzz.
The Mathis Group, which is managing pre-construction and construction of the development, 317 East Beach Drive, on Aug. 4 posted on social media that Project Manager BrandonMcKinny recently staked dunes as the company prepares to break ground for the resort. Officials with The Mathis Group couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The Mathis Group is the contractor for developers of Dallas-based RREAF Holdings and Innisfree Hotels.
The resort will feature a 314-room tower, several restaurants and bars and an expansive water park.
The project doesn’t require special approvals from the city council or planning commission. The property is zoned resort/recreation, which allows for a hotel and the associated amenities, Catherine Gorman, assistant director in the city’s Development Services Department, has said.
But the developers will need a beachfront construction/dune protection permit and building permit to start construction, for which they applied in October. It was unclear Friday whether the developers have secured those permits.
Resort reports: What’s clear is Jimmy Buffett-branded resorts are bullish on Galveston County.
Last year, the company opened Camp Margaritaville RV Resort in Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula.
And earlier this year, officials with Latitude Margaritaville said they planned a 55-plus resort-style community on an undisclosed but sizable tract in Texas City.
Spot-on sources, however, say the land under contract is the Kohfeldt tract, a large undeveloped area in central Texas City. The 1,300 acres, mostly owned by one family, are bounded by Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, state Highway 146, Moses Bayou and state Highway 3. Stay tuned.
Cowgirl up: Elsewhere in Texas City, competition in the adult-beverage scene is about to get more spirited.
First, a sign posted on the door of a building formerly occupied by the Fetching Lab Brewery and Taproom, 221 6th St., promises the imminent opening of MoonshineCowgirls. The establishment will feature country-rock live music, according to its website.
In November last year, rumors were swirling that a so-called breastaurant would open at the site of Fetching Lab, which closed in 2020 largely because of COVID. There’s good reason for the rumor: “Our stunning Moonshine girls will be dressed in our signature Moonshine Cowgirls baby tees, Daisy Duke shorts and cowboy boots. They are more than bartenders or servers but part of the party.” Stay tuned.
Parting shot: Meanwhile, a bar going by the name Whiskey Limits has applied for a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit for a business at 820 34th St. N. Owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
Soap dish: Longtime island business Turner’s Car Shampoo has until January to find a new home.
Owner Ray Turner, who has been in business for 35 years and has leased space at 2701 Postoffice St. for about 15, confirmed this week he was seeking a new building because his landlord has put the property up for sale with a $550,000 asking price. The 3,500-square-foot building also includes a residential living space.
Turner hopes an investor might step up and be willing to develop a build-to-suit facility to accommodate his business. Stay tuned.
