Ahoy matey: Islanders shouldn’t be surprised to see crews over the next few weeks transforming the building most recently occupied by La Peska Seafood Restaurant, 728 Seawall Blvd.

Chef Dat “Spike” Nguyen will open Pirate Island Bar and Grill at 728 Seawall Blvd.

Dat “Spike” Nguyen plans to open Pirate Island Bar and Grill at the building where workers already have made significant interior changes with plans to repaint the outside. Owners of the short-lived La Peska, which opened last year, had invested heavily in the building’s appearance, but Nguyen wants his own design, he said.

Delicately fried wontons rest on a table at the soon-to-open Pirate Island Bar and Grill in Galveston.
A bar decked out in pirate decor highlights the soon-to-open Pirate Island Bar and Grill in Galveston.
An assortment of Vietnamese favorites rest on a table at the soon-to-open Pirate Island Bar and Grill in Galveston.
Lanterns hang from a the ceiling in the bar area at the soon-to-open Pirate Island Bar and Grill in Galveston.
A construction management firm announced earlier this month it plans to soon break ground on the Margaritaville Resort, 317 East Beach Drive in Galveston.
Ray Turner, owner of Turner’s Car Shampoo in Galveston, polishes the wheels on a vehicle Wednesday. Turner will have to move from his location at 27th and Postoffice streets because the landlord is selling the property.
Ray Turner, owner of Turner’s Car Shampoo, will have to move from his longtime location at 27th and Postoffice streets in Galveston because the landlord is selling the property.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

