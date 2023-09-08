Harbor’s Edge, a full-service coffee shop, has opened in the Hutchings & Sealy Co. Building, 2326 Strand in the island’s downtown. The building, designed and built in 1895 and 1896, is considered a landmark of architect Nicholas Clayton’s achievements.
Smooth blend: Independent coffee shops continue to proliferate in Galveston and soon to join the daily grind is Indies Coffee Bar and Speakeasy, 1813 61st St. Brandon Jones is behind the concept, which will offer fresh-roast coffee, pastries and desserts.
So where does speakeasy come in? Jones plans to feature local beers on tap, along with wine and live entertainment.
Look for a late October or early November opening of Indies, he said.
Daily grind: Meanwhile, the island’s downtown coffee shop scene just got more robust. Jennifer Nigro on Friday opened Harbor’s Edge, a full-service coffee house inside the Hutchings & Sealy Co. Building, 2326 Strand.
Harbor’s Edge, which features outdoor patio seating, serves Tenfold Coffee, which operates a café and roastery in the Houston Heights. Nigro also has moved her Moxie’s Lifestyle boutique, which sells lingerie, pajamas, loungewear and swimwear, into the Hutchings & Sealy Co. Building, acquired last year by businessman Facundo Caminos.
The enterprising Nigro also owns the successful gift and accessories shop Mercantile on the Strand, 2301 Strand.
Appeteaser: And here’s some tasty dish. Caminos, who this year acquired another landmark building downtown — the Thomas Jefferson League Building, 2301-2307 Strand — reports plans for an El Tiempo Cantina there are progressing.
“We are submitting the plans to the city for permitting in the next 30 to 45 days,” Caminos said.
El Tiempo Cantina, which likely will open in the spring of next year, will be the anchor tenant in the 1871 building, he said.
El Tiempo, which has about 17 Houston-area locations, is led by Domenic Laurenzo, whose grandmother was Ninfa Laurenzo, founder and namesake of the famous Ninfa’s restaurant.
Resort report: The island’s fast-growing vacation rental scene continues to evolve. The latest evidence is a partnership forged by island-based Beach Time Vacation Rentals with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Casago, a property management and vacation rental company.
Partnering with Casago streamlines reservation systems, and increases services and benefits to owners of short-term rentals, said Michelle Hatmaker, owner of Beach Time Vacation Rentals. Among the perks are potential discounts vacation rental owners might enjoy when purchasing furniture or other rental amenities.
Also through the Casago partnership, Beach Time Vacation Rentals has access to software that allows it to adjust prices of rentals based on demand on a given day.
“We just don’t set it and forget it,” said Hatmaker, who launched Beach Time Vacation Rentals in 2015 with 15 properties and has grown the company to manage about 50.
The Casago partnership has benefited the island company, she said.
“It’s been a nice relationship; it’s a very supportive group,” she said.
Belated buzz: This column was remiss in not reporting the April opening of Armadilleaux Café, 13230 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The eatery is in the same shopping center as Lone Star Pharmacy, owned by Andy McDonald. McDonald developed the 12,000-square-foot commercial center and also is a partner with Aaron Landry in the restaurant venture.
As the name suggests, Armadilleaux has a Texas and Louisiana vibe. The eatery serves such fare as burgers, authentic Louisiana po’boys, fried fish and shrimp baskets, jambalaya, étouffée and red beans and rice, among other menu items. Armadilleaux Café is open for lunch and dinner.
Neigh sayer: Elsewhere on the mainland, Jaime Salinas is planning an October opening of High Horse Saloon, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The western dance bar in Mainland City Centre, formally known as Mall of the Mainland, will feature live bands. Stay tuned.
