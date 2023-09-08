Smooth blend: Independent coffee shops continue to proliferate in Galveston and soon to join the daily grind is Indies Coffee Bar and Speakeasy, 1813 61st St. Brandon Jones is behind the concept, which will offer fresh-roast coffee, pastries and desserts.

Indies Coffee Bar & Speakeasy

Brandon Jones is working to open Indies Coffee Bar & Speakeasy at 1813 61st St. in Galveston.

So where does speakeasy come in? Jones plans to feature local beers on tap, along with wine and live entertainment.

Harbor’s Edge, a full-service coffee shop, opened this week in the Hutchings & Sealy Co. Building, 2326 Strand in the island’s downtown.
Harbor’s Edge, a full-service coffee shop, has opened in the Hutchings & Sealy Co. Building, 2326 Strand in the island’s downtown. The building, designed and built in 1895 and 1896, is considered a landmark of architect Nicholas Clayton’s achievements.
Armadilleaux Cafe opened on FM 1764 at Avenue S in Santa Fe.

