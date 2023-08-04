Haggling hearsay: A shopping center developer negotiating to buy a prime 8.8-acre island parcel from the county for $3.7 million is rumored to be rethinking its original offer after doing some due diligence.
Wingfield Partners, which is attempting to buy Galveston County-owned land at the northwest corner of Broadway and 54th Street to develop either a multi-tenant or single-tenant retail/restaurant project, is seeking a second amendment to its contract.
But confirmation and details were hard to come by this week because Houston-based Wingfield Partners isn’t returning calls. Galveston County commissioners are expected to discuss a second amendment to the contract in executive session Monday and consider it in the public meeting.
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing bodies to convene out of public view in executive sessions for narrowly defined reasons, such as real estate transactions or economic development plans about which public discourse could hurt a government’s negotiating position.
Commissioners on Feb. 6 approved the long-awaited sale of the land to Wingfield. In its agreement with the county, Winfield secured a 120-day feasibility study period before buying the property. Since then, Wingfield has sought and secured extensions for due diligence and inspections.
Unconfirmed speculation has it city flood mitigation rules on Broadway would take several acres, possibly for a detention pond, out of the profit-making pool, which prompted Wingfield to seek new terms.
The Broadway land in front of the Criminal Justice Center has been in play for years.
Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s paid $3.1 million for what was then county-owned land in 2010. But in 2011, the company said it would postpone construction of a 117,000-square-foot store. Lowe’s cited frail national economic conditions for the postponement.
In 2019, the county bought the land back from Lowe’s for $3.5 million. Stay tuned.
Shaken and stirred: Freshly erected signs by island contractor Alex Gonzalez are reviving hope among islanders that something is about to happen at the long idled Martini Theatre, 21st and Church streets in Galveston.
But not much has changed since October 2021, when Biz Buzz last updated the status of the art deco style theater, built in 1937.
Theater owner Michael Martini commissioned Creative Combinations, owned by Gonzalez, to make some repairs, including work to brace up the marquee.
Creative Combinations also is repairing the back door to prevent break-ins, Martini said.
Thieves have taken “anything they can steal,” including copper wiring and metal tubing, Martini said.
“They steal everything,” Martini said. “There’s been more damage from vandalism than a hurricane. That’s sad to me.”
Martini in 2021 was in talks with a prospective buyer that had restored other historic theaters and would offer live performances and arthouse films at the building. At the time, Martini declined to name the potential buyer, who no longer is in the picture. The 990-seat movie theater still is for sale; the listing agent is Realtor Blake Tart III.
Martini’s family at one time owned eight island movie theaters. The empire faded with the advent of TV. The Martini Theatre closed in 1975.
No bueno: Readers are wondering what’s happening at popular Mexican cuisine eatery Mi Abuelita’s, 1728 45th St. in Galveston.
A call to the restaurant led to a voice recording advising that plumbing was the problem — the restaurant’s toilets weren’t working.
In Texas, restaurants and retailers must provide toilet facilities to customers at all hours of operation. The restaurant, which was working to fix the problem, blamed faulty plumbing in the old building, which is a common problem in the historic seaport city.
Owner Sara Asocar, who opened the restaurant in 2009, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Stay tuned.
Pho sure: Astute readers are wondering why crews have striped the parking lot and done other work at the building most recently occupied by Szechuan Garden, 707 W. Main St. in League City.
City officials confirm a new restaurant going by the name Queen of Pho has applied for a permit to occupy the building.
Pho, pronounced “fuh” not “faux,” is a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Look soon for more details.
What’s that? Meanwhile, another reader asked about construction activity at Kansas Avenue and Beaumont Street in League City.
The infrastructure — water, sewer, drainage — is for the Acorn Addition subdivision, which will include 14 single-family lots, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.