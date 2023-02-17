Waitin’ away in Margaritaville? A news report that construction would begin this month on a $110 million, 14-story hotel on the island’s East End was a bit premature.
City officials confirm Dallas-based RREAF Holdings and Innisfree Hotels indeed intend to build a hotel at 317 East Beach Drive under the name RREAF Grand Beach Development.
But building on the beach is a long, arduous game that requires permits from the city and the state. And the developers haven’t secured those permits.
The proposed development doesn’t require special approvals from the city council or planning commission, so RREAF and Innisfree have been able to keep the plans pretty much on the down low, which isn’t easy on the island.
The property is zoned resort/recreation, which allows for a hotel and the associated amenities, said Catherine Gorman, assistant director in the city’s Development Services Department. But the developers will need a beachfront construction/dune protection permit and building permit to start construction, for which they submitted applications in October.
“The permits have been applied for but not yet issued,” Gorman said. “They are still under review.”
District 3 Councilman David Collins, who represents the island’s East End, was aware of the hotel plans but said developers would have to clear some hurdles, including with agencies charged with protecting nearby wetlands and the Texas General Land Office, which oversees public beaches.
The Real Deal initially reported the proposed RREAF/Innisfree island development, citing a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation document. The resort will feature a pool deck, an elevated podium with a restaurant, family entertainment center and conference center on 297,824 square feet, making it one of the largest East Beach commercial developments to date.
Rumors about potential hotels rising in the Grand Beach development have for years made the rounds. Some residents of nearby condominium developments on East Beach Drive — Islander East and Palisade Palms — had initial concerns the development would be a Margaritaville Resort, which for several years now has been searching for a suitable island site, along with that lost shaker of salt.
Insiders say the worry was about whether the Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville would attract a hard-partying college crowd. But Margaritaville concepts generally are marketed as upscale, laidback and family oriented, according to some industry reports.
Officials with RREAF this week declined to discuss the Galveston development, telling Biz Buzz the company would reach out when it was ready to make announcements.
Water pressure: Dating back to at least 2002, developers have sought to build hotels near East Beach. Initial plans for Beachtown, for example, called for a 150-room hotel, along with single-family homes and multi-family units. But so far, a Beachtown hotel hasn’t materialized. Large commercial and residential projects on East Beach have been stymied by a lack of crucial infrastructure such as a water tower and water lines, some developers have said. Stay tuned.
Landlines: Inquiring readers want to know what all that ground and infrastructure work is about at 81st Street and Stewart Road, not far from the Tor Baseball Field in Galveston. Island businessman and developer James “Beau” Yarbrough stated in October 2021 confirmed he had acquired the 3.34-acre site. At the time, he said the development would be a residential short-term or long-term rental housing.
Yarbrough earlier this month divulged more details, saying he was building about 15 houses for which framing should begin in April. He still hasn’t decided whether to rent or sell the houses and will make a decision based on market conditions at the time houses are built, he said. Stay tuned.
Notable notary: Island businessman Domingo Martinez has leased office space at 2302 45th St., Suite No. 2 in Borsellino Square, where he’ll offer notary and tax services. Martinez, who is fluent in Spanish and English, is filling a demand for bilingual services, he said.
“There’s a very big need,” he said.
Martinez previously had worked from a home office. Jeremy Douglas and Nellie Zapata of Joe Tramonte Realty represented Martinez in the lease transaction. Paul Borsellino is the landlord.
Million-dollar makeover: Walmart continues its sprucing-up spree in Galveston County. The Arkansas-based retailer informed Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner it had commenced a multi-million dollar makeover that will entail a refreshed exterior and modernized services at the 255 FM 518 store.
“It is an incredibly transformative time in retail,” Ivan Jaime, a spokesman for the company, said in a letter to Joiner. “Our customers are time-constrained and need their shopping experience to be easier.”
Upgrades include increasing the number of both self-checkout lanes and manned registers, Jaime said. The company also plans to update its pick-up and delivery services, he said.
Walmart in Galveston late last month unveiled its makeover that included more self-checkout lanes and other improvements. More than 1,000 stores had been redesigned to save shoppers time, the company said.
Daily news: An off-price women’s fashion retailer known for “size inclusivity” has opened at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Daily Threads, across from Old Navy, carries established brands and private-label garments in petite, “missy” and plus sizes.
“Daily Thread’s emphasis on positive body image and inclusivity means more sizing options that are appealing to all our customers,” said Casey Barnes, marketing director for the shopping center.
The 5,396-square-foot storefront is stocked weekly with women’s tops, bottoms and more. Daily Thread is the latest to join the center’s roster of retailers, including Banana Republic, Loft, Kate Spade New York and more.
Coming soon: What’s happening at Laredo Taco Co., the Mexican quick-service restaurant in convenience stores? Meanwhile, readers are hungry for answers about the opening-day status of Main St. Bistro at its new League City site.
