Waitin’ away in Margaritaville? A news report that construction would begin this month on a $110 million, 14-story hotel on the island’s East End was a bit premature.

Biz Buzz-East Beach Hotel

A stretch of land along East Beach Drive in Galveston is the proposed site of a new hotel.

City officials confirm Dallas-based RREAF Holdings and Innisfree Hotels indeed intend to build a hotel at 317 East Beach Drive under the name RREAF Grand Beach Development.

Development at 8st Street and Stewart Road

Ground and infrastructure work is underway at a development at 81st Street and Stewart Road in Galveston on Feb. 9, 2023.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

