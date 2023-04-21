Hot dish: Talk about pent-up demand. Main St. Bistro earlier this month reopened to hungry and happy crowds at its new building, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City.

Michael Brewer has reopened his popular Main St. Bistro in Walding Station in League City.

Owner Michael Brewer knew very limited parking at the restaurant’s former building, 615 Main St., affected business. By just how much was driven home when Main St. Bistro, after several weeks of closure, reopened Easter weekend at Walding Station, where parking is plentiful, he said.

Leslie Stewart serves up a bowl of gumbo at the new Main St. Bistro location at Walding Station in League City.
Hotel Lucine

Construction continues at Hotel Lucine, formerly Pearl Inn, at 10th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
After more than a year of construction, Hotel Lucine, a boutique beachfront property in Galveston, will begin accepting bookings for rooms starting July 17.
Seawall hotel

Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, will be a fully renovated 61-room boutique hotel at the site originally built as Treasure Isle Motel in the 1960s. The hotel will feature a pool and patio, a rooftop bar and a restaurant anchored by some of the top culinary and cocktail talent in the nation.

