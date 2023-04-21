Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, will be a fully renovated 61-room boutique hotel at the site originally built as Treasure Isle Motel in the 1960s. The hotel will feature a pool and patio, a rooftop bar and a restaurant anchored by some of the top culinary and cocktail talent in the nation.
Hot dish: Talk about pent-up demand. Main St. Bistro earlier this month reopened to hungry and happy crowds at its new building, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City.
Owner Michael Brewer knew very limited parking at the restaurant’s former building, 615 Main St., affected business. By just how much was driven home when Main St. Bistro, after several weeks of closure, reopened Easter weekend at Walding Station, where parking is plentiful, he said.
“Demand was huge,” Brewer said.
To accommodate that demand, Brewer is hiring more people and interviewing a chef who worked at the restaurant a few years ago, he said.
Main St. Bistro, known for such fare as filet mignon and shrimp and grits, now has about 1,500 square feet of dining area, with the rest devoted to the kitchen, Brewer said. That’s pretty much double the size of the eatery’s original building.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, along with brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
And here’s a reason to toast — Main St. Bistro has secured its liquor license from the state and is serving adult beverages.
Sweet dreams: Meanwhile, Walding Station owner Gary Walding is a few weeks from opening the long-awaited Sweet Life Confectionery, which is sharing the building with Main St. Bistro. Sweet Life is a 1930s-style ice cream parlor/coffee and candy shop. Main St. Bistro’s presence in the commercial center is expected to generate enough traffic to support the candy store. The two ventures will share a space separated by swinging wooden doors. Stay tuned.
Inn and out: Nearly a year after announcing they would lead programming at The Fancy — a dining concept at Hotel Lucine underway on the island’s seawall — two Houston dining and bar scene stars have ended the collaboration.
But Hotel Lucine principals this week said The Fancy still would open this summer under the same name and concept.
Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel in May last year caused quite the culinary stir when they announced their involvement in The Fancy, a restaurant they said would be inspired by local ingredients and French technique. They caused one again last week when they announced the end of their involvement in the highly anticipated restaurant.
Yu and Heugel in 2021 launched a hospitality management venture called Thorough Fare. The parties last week released a joint statement about their collaboration in Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd. at the site of the former Pearl Inn.
“Hotel Lucine and Thorough Fare have mutually decided to end their collaboration on food and beverage at Hotel Lucine,” according to the statement. “Hotel Lucine appreciates the creativity and dedication Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel have contributed to the project, which is slated to open in summer 2023.”
The statement went on to say additional details on Hotel Lucine and its signature restaurant The Fancy will be announced soon.
Neither side elaborated on reasons for the split, but this week Hotel Lucine principal Dave Jacoby told Biz Buzz it was a mutual decision. Jacoby, his wife, Keath Jacoby, and RobertMarcus are behind the 61-room hotel, which represents a dramatic transformation of a mid-century property that began in 1963 as the Treasure Isle Motel.
Much time and work have been devoted to The Fancy, Dave Jacoby said. In February, Thorough Fare named Leila Ortiz as executive chef and that hasn’t changed, Jacoby said this week.
Ortiz is a veteran of celebrity chef David Chang‘s New York restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar and the former sous chef and operations manager for the late UB Preserv. Ortiz will oversee the kitchens for both the hotel’s lobby bar and The Fancy, according to the February announcement.
Meanwhile, after more than a year of construction, the boutique beachfront hotel on July 17 will begin accepting bookings for rooms. And it’s hiring to fill a wide range of positions at the property, Dave Jacoby said. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.