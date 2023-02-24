Main event: Readers are hungry for news about the reopening-day status of Main St. Bistro, which is moving from its longtime spot at 615 Main St. to Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City.
Here’s the dish: Main St. Bistro owner Michael Brewer this week said he was setting the table for an early March reopening in the center.
Brewer opened the popular eatery in 2012, and it quickly became a hit. The Walding Station move will give the restaurant more room and more parking to accommodate demand, Brewer said.
It also allows the restaurant to stay in League City’s Historic District, he said.
Main St. Bistro, known for such fare as filet mignon and shrimp and grits, will have about 1,500 square feet of dining area, with the rest devoted to kitchen space, Brewer said. That’s pretty much double the size of the eatery’s original building. Look for a few menu tweaks, but all the favorite dishes will make the move. Stay tuned.
Sweet spot: Meanwhile, with the arrival of Main St. Bistro, Walding Station owner Gary Walding plans to soon open the long-awaited Sweet Life Confectionery in the center. Sweet Life, a concept Walding initially intended to open in 2014, is a 1930s-style ice cream parlor/coffee and candy shop. But before Walding commenced opening Sweet Life, someone approached him about using the building to put on an event. That turned out well, so the space became an event center, and Walding put the candy store on hold, he said.
Main St. Bistro’s presence in the commercial center will generate enough traffic to support the candy store, which inspired Walding to close the event center and move ahead with Sweet Life. Main St. Bistro will open in the front of the building, and Sweet Life will open in the back. The two ventures will share a space separated by swinging wooden doors, said Walding, who acquired the center, formerly known as Perkins Station, in October 2013 from Austrian-born Johann Sitter, who developed it in 2003. Stay tuned.
Big gulp: Convenience stores inspire a lot of loyalty among consumers, but with all the head-spinning changes in the industry, it’s risky to get too attached. The latest example is in Texas City, where mainlanders are mourning the closure of 7-Eleven, 2829 25th St. N., mainly because its in-store restaurant, Laredo Taco Company, which has a fierce following, went with it.
“I’m addicted to their enchiladas,” one reader emailed.
Not all is lost. Taking its place is Hop Stop, which promises to bring with it a Taco Chile, which serves tacos and more, according to its sign.
In a flurry of industry consolidations, acquisitions and brand strategies over the decades, the 7-Eleven name disappeared from the Houston area. In 2017, the Irving-based Slurpee purveyor announced it would re-enter the Houston-area market through an asset purchase agreement with Sunoco LP. 7-Eleven that year also bought the trademarks of Stripes and Laredo Taco Company brands.
In the agreement, 7-Eleven would acquire about 1,100 stores in 18 states, giving it nearly 10,000 stores around the globe, according to reports.
More shakeups of longtime convenience store brands are looming on the local scene. Stay tuned.
Anchors aweigh: After months of island dining-scene suspense, casual seafood and burger restaurant The Anchor last week opened in space formerly occupied by Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd.
The Anchor is a new concept run by locals for locals, managers say. Joseph Logan is the front-house manager who spent 11 years at Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant in Galveston, where he was a maître d’. His brother, Eric Eaves, who trained at Gaido’s, is the chef and Eaves’ wife, Stacey LeCompte, is the general manager.
The owner was a partner in several Texadelphia franchises and wanted to do something on his own at the seawall site, Logan said. But he also gave Logan, Eaves and LeCompte leeway to develop the menu and concept. Under their management, the restaurant is very “industry-people centered” and very local, Logan said.
“Our experience together is 50-plus years,” Logan said. “So, we wanted to jump in and do something new, and the owner put a lot of trust in us to put it together.”
Dishwashers and servers at The Anchor get equal shares of credit card tips, and new hires start at $10 an hour, though most earn more, Logan said.
The crew also pays close attention to customer feedback, Logan said.
“It’s a small island; we talk,” said Logan, a fifth-generation Galvestonian. “There’s extra pressure when someone we know sits down to dine with us.”
With families in mind, the restaurant has limited alcohol offerings to beer and wine to keep crowds from getting too boisterous.
“We want to keep it light and fun,” he said.
The Anchor offers live music on weekends. Fried shrimp, clam chowder and lobster rolls are already big sellers, Logan said.
