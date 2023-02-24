Main event: Readers are hungry for news about the reopening-day status of Main St. Bistro, which is moving from its longtime spot at 615 Main St. to Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City.

Biz Buzz: Walding Station

Main St. Bistro and Sweet Life Confectionery plan March openings at Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. Signage on the front of the building will change to feature the Main St. Bistro name. Sweet Life will open in the back of the building.

Here’s the dish: Main St. Bistro owner Michael Brewer this week said he was setting the table for an early March reopening in the center.

Biz Buzz; Hop Stop

A Hop Stop has replaced 7-Eleven, 2829 25th St. N. in Texas City.
Biz Buzz-The Anchor

Waitress Traci Kiamar Salgado serves up food for Ricky Pike, left, and Mario Ramirez at The Anchor on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday.
Biz Buzz-The Anchor

Joseph Logan is the front-of-house manager at The Anchor restaurant on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
Biz Buzz-The Anchor

The Anchor restaurant on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston has opened in the space once occupied by Texadelphia. The restaurant specializes in seafood, burgers and more.

