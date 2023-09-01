Part and parcel: Those long-circulating rumors that Katie’s Seafood House owners were planning to serve up a second island restaurant concept weren’t just another fish tale.
Katie’s Seafood Restaurant LLC this week cleared some hurdles with the city’s planning commission that would allow it to move ahead with a restaurant roughly in the 1100 block of Seawall Boulevard.
Still, there are more city rules and regulations to overcome, said Buddy Guindon, whose family owns Katie’s Seafood House and Katie’s Seafood Market, both at Pier 19 on the island’s waterfront. The planning commission on Aug. 22 approved Katie’s Seafood Restaurant LLC’s plat request to decrease the number of lots from nine to one.
Guindon this week said he has more hurdles to clear before work begins on the restaurant. Among them is rezoning. The nine lots were in two zoning districts — urban residential and commercial. The company wants it all to be commercial to simplify city requirements for restaurant parking. Construction on the restaurant, which the Guindon family hasn’t officially named, could be another six months away, he said. Stay tuned.
On the fence: Anyone else notice construction fencing recently installed at the building formerly occupied by Capital One, 6229 Stewart Road on the island?
City officials confirm they’ve been in discussions with prospective developers of the site. But because nothing is official and developers haven’t submitted permit applications, city staffers aren’t at liberty to divulge names, they said.
What they will say is it wouldn’t be another bank.
Capital One, which left the island in 2016, is listed by the Galveston Central Appraisal District as the building’s owner.
Some observers have speculated the fencing is meant to keep out what some say has been a steady stream of homeless people. Stay tuned.
Tell-er all: The $1.3 billion AMOCO Federal Credit Union is in growth mode again, soon to build its 12th branch.
AMOCO plans a Magnolia Creek branch at 4510 W. League City Parkway, confirms Gail Figueroa, chief administration officer for the credit union.
The 3,100-square-foot branch in League City will feature lobby video banking kiosks and Interactive Teller Machines, which are changing the industry’s future and offer more services than ATMs, industry observers say.
The Interactive Teller Machines, which AMOCO introduced at its Clear Lake City branch in November, will replace traditional drive-through lanes, Figueroa said. AMOCO also recently installed an ITM at its Tuscan Lakes branch in League City to help alleviate the congestion in drive-through traffic there, she said.
“With these ITMs, you’ll have the ability to do everything you can in a traditional drive-through, including cash deposits, withdrawals, transfers, loan payments, balance inquiries, check deposits and much more,” said Figueroa, who has overseen all the branch expansion projects as AMOCO grew from one to 11 locations.
The full-service Magnolia Creek branch will employ about six to seven staff members, Figueroa said.
“AMOCO strongly believes in investing in the community where it started, so in addition to the Magnolia Creek branch, AMOCO is also exploring other sites within the county to better serve its more than 103,000 members,” she said.
Look for construction of the Magnolia Creek branch to begin in the third quarter of next year.
Caffeine buzz: When it comes to coffee houses, League City’s cups runneth over.
The latest contender to brew up plans for a League City site is Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar, 2494 S. Gulf Freeway, according to the city. Representatives for the 100-plus coffee house chain couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about its opening-day status.
The boutique chain is known for its roasted coffee, teas, smoothies and energy drinks.
Black Rock, which operates a Webster shop, will join a soon-to-be robust coffee house market in League City.
As previously buzzed, Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee plans to soon open shops at 1721 W. League City Parkway and 6645 South Shore Blvd.
New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee plans a site in Grand Oak Village, just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96.
PJ’s Coffee in 2019 announced it planned to bring 180 new locations into Texas within the next 10 years.
And Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee last year said it was aggressively expanding in Texas with a League City shop, but at the time didn’t say exactly where. But city officials report Scooter’s settled on 2030 E. League City Parkway.
New grounds: Meanwhile, Biz Buzz spotted a sign inside the Hutchings-Sealy Building, 2326 Strand in the island’s downtown, promising the imminent arrival of Harbor’s Edge Coffee & Goods. Details this week were scarce. Read more about it next week in Biz Buzz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.