Bumper crop: A building that long housed Wilkinson Grocery and Meat Market once again will be a staple corner store on the island’s East End.

Chasity Gibson plans a June opening of Mom’s Farm to Table, 1127 Postoffice St. The concept is built around locally sourced produce, fresh baked goods and pastries, cheeses, artisan products and other homemade goods, Gibson, who is a mom, said.

Biz Buzz-Dr. Pepper Building

The Udiwala family has acquired the old Dr Pepper Bottling plant on 31st Street in Galveston.
Biz Buzz-Tuesday Morning

Sale signs hang in the window at the Tuesday Morning store on 61st Street in Galveston. The retailer has announced that it’s going out of business and closing its stores nationwide.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

