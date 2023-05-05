Bumper crop: A building that long housed Wilkinson Grocery and Meat Market once again will be a staple corner store on the island’s East End.
Chasity Gibson plans a June opening of Mom’s Farm to Table, 1127 Postoffice St. The concept is built around locally sourced produce, fresh baked goods and pastries, cheeses, artisan products and other homemade goods, Gibson, who is a mom, said.
“I come from ranchers and farmers in northeast Texas and my parents and grandparents always had fresh food on the table — fresh-picked tomatoes and onions,” Gibson said. “I want to bring that here.”
Gibson plans to partner with local farmers and suppliers such as Seeding Galveston, Galveston Greens and Daphodill Farms, among others.
Mom’s Farm to Table is committed to sustainable food systems and responsible production practices, said Gibson, who also is collaborating with island Chef Brian Peper on recipes.
This week, Realtor Brian Schwenk with Coldwell Banker TGRE handed Gibson keys to the shop, which soon will undergo renovations.
In 1946, Frances Wilkinson and her husband, Covy, opened Wilkinson’s Grocery and Meat Market on the corner of 12th Street and The Strand. In 1970, the store moved to Postoffice Street. Information about exactly when Wilkinson’s closed wasn’t immediately available. But Frances Wilkinson, known for her motherly advice and kindness, died in 2010 at age 90.
Schwenk represented Gibson in the lease transaction. Brian Becker with Absolute Realty and Management represented the Wilkinson family.
Gibson hopes to inspire more such neighborhood stores to crop up.
“I’m hoping it starts a movement,” she said.
Building buy: Carrying on the theme of old and repurposed island buildings, an investor has acquired the Dr Pepper Bottling Co. building, 1505 31st St.
Ali Udawala acquired the building from sellers Brady Family Real Estate.
Udawala, who owns several island buildings, intends to continue lease agreements with tenants George’s Air Conditioning, Lt. Blender’s Cocktails in a Bag and Krewe of Aquarius.
Carlos Ippolito long ago owned and managed the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company franchise at the site. Doors opened in 1925 and the island company bottled Dr Pepper, Delaware Punch, Orange Crush and beer, according to the reports.
In 1997, Dallas-based Dr Pepper Bottling Co. closed and padlocked the building, which later was acquired and subdivided for commercial space.
Udawala sees potential in the building, which is an investment, he said. He plans to spruce it up, he said.
Eric Tucker represented Udawala. Karen Flowers and V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty represented the sellers.
Palates and palettes: Meanwhile, a new Texas winery has leased space in Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand in the island’s downtown. FlorVino, which makes flower wine in Comfort Texas, is leasing space in the center, which promotes and supports contemporary visual art through exhibitions and educational programming.
All the ingredients in flower wine come from flowers. FlorVino will offer presentations to groups of 20 during the center’s operating hours. The company sells its wines online. Eric Tucker of Joe Tramonte Realty represented both parties in the lease agreement.
Mourning morning: The year has been hard on national retailers who soon will depart the retail scene here and elsewhere.
Discount retail chain Tuesday Morning in an announcement last week said it would close all its remaining stores, including 2727 61st St. in Galveston, and 20740 Gulf Freeway in Webster. Going-out-of-business sales already have begun.
The company said gift cards will be accepted through May 13. But Tuesday Morning stores will be closed by June.
In February, Tuesday Morning filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition to reorganize its finances for the second time in three years. The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open at that time and shuttered more than half of them in March with promises it would “emerge as a stronger retailer,” according to reports.
But the company said it could no longer stay afloat even at a smaller size and sold two weeks ago to liquidation firm Hilco Merchant Resources for $32.1 million, according to bankruptcy filings in Texas.
And beyond: The going-out-of-business sale comes after news Bed Bath & Beyond will close its business, which encompasses 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 buybuy BABy locations. Bed Bath & Beyond, whose turnaround efforts failed, recently stopped accepting coupons. Bed Bath & Beyond has a store at 19801 Gulf Freeway in Webster.
