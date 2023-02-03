Grill thrill: The old adage “retail follows rooftops” appears to be playing out in Santa Fe. The latest evidence is the announcement by Ricky Craig that Hubcap Grill & Bar plans a spring or early summer opening at 12405 FM 1764 in the building previously occupied by Boudin Barn. Craig is the founder of Hubcap Grill, a concept known for hand-crafted burgers, among other fare.
Hubcap Grill, which operates a popular downtown Galveston restaurant and other Houston-area eateries, acquired the Santa Fe building this week. Construction is expected to begin soon and will include an additional 3,000 square feet for an outdoor patio and deck, Craig said in a social media post. Expect a full cocktail bar, multiple TVs inside and out for sports, Taco Tuesdays, steak nights, late-night munchies and more.
Whata up? Meanwhile, Santa Fe officials in September confirmed Whataburger was planning a restaurant there and readers this week are hungry for updates. Whataburger, known for burgers and breakfast fare, plans to open in an old building attached to H-E-B, 4206 Ave. T. H-E-B will remain, but crews will knock down the old building attached to the grocery store and Whataburger will rise between the grocery store and state Highway 6, city officials say.
Grocer H-E-B is renting the Santa Fe building and its lease allows it to approve any large development that would affect parking, Santa Fe Mayor Bill Pittman told Biz Buzz this week. H-E-B and Whataburger are in discussions about positioning of the proposed Whataburger’s drive-through operations and how it will affect traffic at the shopping center, Pittman said. Those discussions are moving along and Pittman predicts construction to begin by the second quarter this year. Stay tuned.
Lots of lots: Driving more retail to Santa Fe is a steady rise in residential development, Pittman said. Cities such as Pearland and Friendswood are pretty much built out and Santa Fe and surrounding communities are experiencing some natural growth because of that, Pittman said. He points to Hidden Meadows with 35 homes underway; Tower Road Estates with 60 lots; Maple Landing with 30 lots; Tower Estates with 35; and Centennial Oaks with 99 lots, among others.
Bumper crop: Among the larger residential developments underway in Santa Fe is Mulberry Farms, which features 168 lots with an entrance at FM 1764 and Avenue L. REME Companies is the developer. Economic realities have changed since REME announced plans for Mulberry Farms in 2021, CEO Daniel Blanco said this week.
The rise in construction costs and supply constraints have changed the scope of amenities in the development, which initially began as a so-called agrihood. In agrihoods, nature is the main amenity. Blanco envisioned an edible community garden at which residents would have opportunities to take classes and experience farm-to-table living.
But REME Companies will let the development’s homeowners association dictate open space uses, Blanco said. The development also will include a convenience store, a pad site for other retail and potentially a multi-family element, he said. Aside from preparing lots for builders, REME is starting landscaping, walking trails and work on common spaces.
Mulberry Farms is delivering the first lots to builders in the next few weeks, Blanco said. Despite dramatic changes in the economic landscape since 2021, residential development still is going strong, he said. Texas is booming in population, causing demand to outpace housing supply, he said.
“It’s hard to apply a macro view to the Texas market,” he said. “We’re still very under-delivered and not near the inventory we need to keep up the tertiary market demand. We’re still very affordable.”
Cottage industry: REME Companies is behind several other mainland developments that promise to bring more rooftops online, including The Cottages at Hughes Road, a luxury build-to-rent community of 275 units in Dickinson. Build-to-rent communities are becoming increasingly popular in the county and across the nation, appealing to mature consumers seeking to downsize, cash out their equity and avoid all that comes with homeownership, while foregoing multifamily living. Singles seeking a sense of community in a suburban setting also are driving demand.
The Cottages at Hughes Road, on Hughes Road about a quarter-mile from Interstate 45, still is about a year from construction, Blanco said.
A huge drainage project by the city of Dickinson will run through the property and REME is working to navigate that, Blanco said. Stay tuned.
Bayou building: Elsewhere in Dickinson, Bayway Homes has started construction on Peacock Isle on 13.75 acres along FM 517 between I-45 and state Highway 3. The development consists of 47 homes, 23 with access to the bayou.
Moving parts: That rumor revving last month about Cadillac Bar driving into the building freshly vacated by Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, 6010 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, has run out of gas. Representatives for Landry’s Inc., which owns the Cadillac Bar concept among many others, this week said the rumor wasn’t true. But others in the know say a Minneapolis-based bar and grill concept is planning to open at the site. Meanwhile, Tortuga plans to soon move into the commercial center in the 4900 block of Seawall Boulevard that’s home to Kritikos Grill, Pizza Hut and other businesses. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.