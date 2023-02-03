Grill thrill: The old adage “retail follows rooftops” appears to be playing out in Santa Fe. The latest evidence is the announcement by Ricky Craig that Hubcap Grill & Bar plans a spring or early summer opening at 12405 FM 1764 in the building previously occupied by Boudin Barn. Craig is the founder of Hubcap Grill, a concept known for hand-crafted burgers, among other fare.

Hubcap Grill & Bar in Santa Fe

Ricky Craig, founder of Hubcap Grill, acquired the building formerly occupied by Boudin Barn, 12405 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. He’s planning on opening Hubcap Grill & Bar at the site.

Hubcap Grill, which operates a popular downtown Galveston restaurant and other Houston-area eateries, acquired the Santa Fe building this week. Construction is expected to begin soon and will include an additional 3,000 square feet for an outdoor patio and deck, Craig said in a social media post. Expect a full cocktail bar, multiple TVs inside and out for sports, Taco Tuesdays, steak nights, late-night munchies and more.

Mulberry Farms

Daniel Blanco, CEO of REME Companies, is moving ahead with the first phase of the residential subdivision Mulberry Farms on FM 1764 in Santa Fe.

