Checking in: Historic island hotel Grand Galvez, which has undergone a $50 million renovation, this week announced it had joined Autograph Collection Hotels, a group of independent upscale and luxury hotels within the Marriott International portfolio.
“Joining Autograph Collection Hotels will definitely add a cachet to everything we offer at this newly restored 112-year-old property,” said Mark Wyant, who in 2021 acquired the 219-room hotel from the heirs of Galveston-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell for $50 million.
Wyant, and his interior designer wife, Lorenda, invested another $50 million in renovations at the 2024 Seawall Blvd. hotel, “tapping into a sense of nostalgia from the Jay Gatsby era, a true throwback to a celebrated time of style and glamour,” he said.
Along with newly refreshed rooms, The Wyants, along with Dallas-based mosaicist Julie Rickey, designed and commissioned a 44-by-7-foot Italian-made Murano glass mosaic banner proclaiming the hotel “Queen of the Gulf,” as the property long has been known.
Grand Galvez Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy, a Marriott International travel program in which members earn and redeem points for their stay at the island hotel.
That was fast: Less than a month after the 75-year-old building formerly occupied by Satori School went on the market, a buyer with big plans snapped it up.
Jensen Management Group, whose principal is Anthony Jensen, acquired the 2503 Sealy Ave. building with plans for either a 36-room boutique hotel or short-term rentals, or perhaps a hybrid of the two, said Mike Dudas, a company representative.
Jensen has some experience in transforming old buildings into hospitality concepts.
He, along with other investors, in January debuted a 21-unit vacation rental development called The Botanical, 328 Market St. on the island.
The Botanical floor plan looks much like a hotel and has a full-time housekeeper who maintains the property and assists guests, Dudas said. Jensen several years ago bought the brown brick building, constructed in 1970 and used as a medical facility. It previously was owned by Dr. Ted Huang.
Jensen Management Group hasn’t finalized plans nor named the concept at the former Satori School building. The two-story, 11,800-square-foot building was once a car dealership.
Jensen, who also works for Zapp Realty, represented himself in the deal.
Hudson Holmes, associate broker of Joe Tamonte Realty, was the listing agent for Satori School. Stay tuned.
Lesson plan: Meanwhile, Satori School, which had owned the 25th Street and Sealy Avenue building for 10 years, but didn’t need that much space, has found a new home for its pre-K through sixth-grade campus.
The school is leasing the newly renovated education wing at the Congregation B’nai Israel building, 3008 Ave. O on the island.
Satori School plans an open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 for parents and people interested in learning more about the private school, Executive Director Allison Schulz said.
Convenient competition? Rumors continue to make the rounds that a Buc-ee’s rival is planning a La Marque location. But La Marque officials say there’s nothing yet to announce about The Texan, founded by Pete and Patricia Dlugosch of Yorktown, Texas. The first store was built from the ground up in the owners’ hometown and was completed in February 2008.
The convenience store chain sells fresh foods and a large selection of gifts. The Texan stores are known for fresh sandwiches, salads, made-to-order burgers and daily lunch and dinner specials. And, like its competitor Buc-ee’s, The Texan features plenty of fuel pumps and clean bathrooms. Stay tuned.
Twists and turns: In case you missed it, Wednesday was National Roller Coaster Day. And Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line celebrated by reporting crews at Meyer Werft in Germany were installing an 800-foot track for the Bolt roller coaster on Deck 19 of Jubilee, which Dec. 23 will begin offering year-round Western Caribbean sailings from Galveston.
The roller coaster track installation is expected to be complete next month and test runs are scheduled for October, Carnival officials report. Once complete, the track will carry two all-electric, two-person cars.
Bolt is manufactured by Maurer Rides in Munich and its initial iteration became the first roller coaster at sea in 2021 with the debut of cruise ship Mardi Gras.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
