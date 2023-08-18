Checking in: Historic island hotel Grand Galvez, which has undergone a $50 million renovation, this week announced it had joined Autograph Collection Hotels, a group of independent upscale and luxury hotels within the Marriott International portfolio.

Biz Buzz: Grand Galvez Marriott

After a $50 million renovation, the 219-room Grand Galvez has joined Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels portfolio.

“Joining Autograph Collection Hotels will definitely add a cachet to everything we offer at this newly restored 112-year-old property,” said Mark Wyant, who in 2021 acquired the 219-room hotel from the heirs of Galveston-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell for $50 million.

Biz Buzz: Satori School

The building formerly occupied by Satori School, 2503 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, has a new owner and a possible future as a boutique hotel.
Satori moves to Congregation B'Nai Israel

Satori School is leasing some of the classroom space at Congregation B’nai Israel, 3008 Ave. O in Galveston.
Biz Buzz: Bolt Roller Coaster

This week, crews in Meyer Werft, Germany, where Carnival Jubilee is under construction, began installing the 800-foot track for the Bolt roller coaster on Deck 19.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription