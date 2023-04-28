Ciao time? After years of dormancy, there’s finally some movement at the former island restaurant DiBella’s.
Owner Ted Davila this month put the 1902 31st St. restaurant on the market and was showing it to prospective buyers this week. Davila, an attorney, also was back in municipal court this week securing a jury trial over his legal dispute with the city over its sign ordinances.
The city last year cited and compelled Davila to cover DiBella’s signs on the building and its windows after the city marshal’s office received a complaint.
City ordinance requires signs to be removed from a business closed for more than 60 days.
Davila, who in 2017 acquired the name of the restaurant with the building, contends the DiBella’s sign is historic and removing it would be a loss for the island.
The sign fight has frustrated him and inspired him to sell the building, he said.
“It’s artistic,” Davila said. “I own the name DiBella’s and I’m selling it with the building.”
“There’s so much goodwill with the name. It’s crazy to open it under any other name.”
DiBella’s was a cozy Italian restaurant that had been in business since 1989 and closed in 2016 just months before owner Charley DiBella died. Before that, several other restaurants and businesses operated at the site.
To fall under historic protection, the sign would have to be at least 50 years old, said Catherine Gorman, assistant director in the city’s Development Services Department and a historic preservation officer.
“He can resolve it by removing the signs,” Gorman said. “It’s a pretty easy fix, but he’s resistant to do so.”
A jury trial in the matter is set for May 30.
There’s much interest from prospective buyers in reviving a restaurant at the building, Davila said. Stay tuned.
Grocer gossip: Meanwhile, another business that’s been dormant for about six years shows promising signs of reopening.
The city of Dickinson and its Economic Development Corp. has been working with Ziegler’s Foods to reopen the longtime grocery store, officials confirmed this week.
Ziegler’s Foods, 2308 FM 517, has been closed since Hurricane Harvey caused severe flooding there in August 2017.
The first step would be for the city to rezone to bring the property into its current use as a grocery store. For years, the grocery store site wasn’t properly zoned, which the city attributed to a mapping error that wasn’t discovered until after Hurricane Harvey.
The city next week will publish a notice of the rezoning request. Because the zoning issue was a mapping error, the city will waive the rezoning fee, said spokeswoman Jaree Hefner, who doesn’t expect any obstacles to the change.
Ziegler’s Foods has a history in Dickinson dating back to 1974 when Gerland’s Food Fair came to town by purchasing Klecka’s. Sometime later, Jerry West Ziegler Sr. became manager. In 1990, Ziegler, along with A.J. Gerland, founder of Gerland’s Food Fair, bought the Dickinson store now known as Ziegler’s Foods. In 1995, Ziegler bought out Gerland’s share and became the sole owner. Stay tuned.
Apartment department: The island’s Coldwell Banker Tom’s Galveston Real Estate has been named the exclusive listing agent for the 20-unit apartment development at the Cotton Exchange and Board of Trade Building, 2102 Mechanic St. in the island’s downtown.
The apartment development is one of many to meet the rising demand for upscale residential living downtown, said Tom Schwenk, owner/broker of Coldwell Banker TGRE.
Rents will range from $1,525 to $3,500, depending on the size, amenities and views, Schwenk said. Rental rates for the penthouse hadn’t been settled by press time.
Schwenk is compiling a waiting list for units, which are expected to be ready for tenants in the fall.
Hadar Goldman is the developer; David Watson is the architect.
The 1940 Cotton Exchange building replaced one built in 1879, which was the first in Texas and had served to integrate 19th-century Texas with world financial markets, according to the “Galveston Architecture Guidebook.”
But by the second quarter of the 20th century, Galveston’s importance as a cotton trading center had so declined the Cotton Exchange replaced its Victorian building with a smaller structure, according to the guidebook, which described it as “an unassuming white office block, decorated with polished granite banding and mildly modernistic detail.”
At the island exchange, consumers and producers of cotton managed price risk by purchasing and selling cotton futures.
This isn’t Goldman’s first conversion of a historic downtown office building into apartments. Schwenk’s firm in 2020 was hired as the exclusive leasing agency for the United States National Bank Building, 2201 Market St. That’s where Goldman developed 63 luxury apartments, along with a rooftop event center and wellness center, among other amenities in a $15 million transformation of a 1925 office building. Those apartments were fully leased within three months of becoming available and there’s a waiting list, Schwenk said.
