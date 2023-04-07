Ground work: Crews last week began breaking up old concrete at the site of the former Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St. in Galveston, in preparation for a Gordon Food Service store.

Biz Buzz-Gordon Food Service

A worker in an excavator breaks up concrete at the future building site of a new Gordon Food Service store on 45th Street in Galveston on Wednesday.

Michigan-based Gordon Food Service last year acquired the property that had been a tough one to sell and redevelop. Crews in 2019 demolished what was left of the long-vacant Gerland’s building, which neighbors argued was a dangerous eyesore.

Biz Buzz- New Galveston Hotel

Rebar protrudes from the ground where pilings have been installed at the building site of a new hotel on Avenue P 1/2 in Galveston on Wednesday.

