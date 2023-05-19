Reading the signs: Inquiring islanders are wondering about a fresh “For Sale” sign at the site of the old Tony & Bros Wrecker Service near 59th Street and Broadway in Galveston.
The property since late last year had been under contract to Katie’s Express Car Wash, which also acquired Island Auto Wash, 2716 61st St.
Robert Petrie, whose family owns Katie’s Express, this week said the company had backed out of the 59th Street and Broadway deal but has resumed negotiations.
Permitting requirements and related expenses are the sticking points, particularly costs to meet the city’s base flood elevation rules, Petrie said.
The city has a requirement of 18 inches above the base flood elevation. The base flood level at the Broadway site is 12 feet from sea level, making the required height at the site 13.5 feet from sea level, according to the city.
Petrie this week said it was his understanding that the elevation requirement was higher. That along with the cost of flood-proofing buildings and drainage requirements, combined with inflation, caused him to rethink buying the property, he said.
The company wanted time to decide whether it was worth the hassle and expense, he said.
Katie’s Express still is working with the city to obtain the permits for the Broadway property, which is back on the market.
It could take about three weeks to submit the permits, Petrie said. He’s taking the risk the property might sell before that, he said. If it doesn’t, he’ll likely negotiate again to buy it, he said.
Sudsy success: Better news for the fast-growing Fort Worth-based Katie’s Express is its 61st Street car wash. Opened just a little more than a month, the tunnel car wash has about 1,200 members, Petrie said. Consumers who buy memberships get unlimited washes each month.
“It’s the fastest we’ve ever signed before,” Petrie said. Stay tuned.
Wash wait: Meanwhile, the company that started what would be a wave of car washes on the island hasn’t shown much movement in opening one. BlueWave Express nearly two years ago acquired the vacant building formerly occupied by Simp’s Kitchen and years ago by a Dairy Queen, 2528 Broadway. Blue Wave also bought a self-serve automatic car wash at 2502 Broadway, next to the restaurant building.
BlueWave representatives aren’t easy to track down and have never responded to a request for comment.
Since the land acquisition, crews have fenced the area and begun some preparation work. But city officials this week said BlueWave hasn’t submitted permit applications for the construction of the car wash.
Tex-Mex tattle: Careful, this dish is hot. A popular Houston-based Tex-Mex chain is the subject of spicy rumors that it plans to open a location in the landmark Thomas Jefferson League Building, 2301-2307 Strand. El Tiempo Cantina would be joined by an oyster bar and another dining concept in the building that long ago was home to the Wentletrap restaurant.
In October last year, businessman Facundo Caminos confirmed he was negotiating to buy the Thomas Jefferson League Building from Mitchell Historic Properties.
El Tiempo, which has about 17 Houston-area locations, is led by Domenic Laurenzo, whose grandmother was Ninfa Laurenzo, the founder and namesake of the famous Ninfa’s restaurant. Stay tuned.
Political action: As promised, Coldwell Banker TGRE owner and broker Tom Schwenk this week was inducted into the Realtor Political Action Committee Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes Realtors who have made a significant difference to the committee. Schwenk, an islander, was installed during a legislative meeting in Washington, D.C.
“I’m very committed to protecting the rights of Texas property owners through my many years of involvement in the Texas Political Involvement Committee,” Schwenk said. “Politics has long been an interest of mine and I put my money where my mouth is. Over the years, I have contributed more than $50,000, as well as hours of advocacy.”
