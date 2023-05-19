Reading the signs: Inquiring islanders are wondering about a fresh “For Sale” sign at the site of the old Tony & Bros Wrecker Service near 59th Street and Broadway in Galveston.

Katie's Express Car Wash

A “For Sale” sign hangs on a building on Broadway in Galveston where Katie’s Express Car Wash planned to open.

The property since late last year had been under contract to Katie’s Express Car Wash, which also acquired Island Auto Wash, 2716 61st St.

New eatery planned for The Strand

Several new restaurants, including El Tiempo Cantina, are rumored to be headed to the 1871 Thomas Jefferson League Building at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston’s downtown.
Biz Buzz: Schwenk at the Capitol

Coldwell Banker TGRE owner and broker Tom Schwenk this week was inducted into the Realtor Political Action Committee Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C.

