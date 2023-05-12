Dishing it, eh? A Toronto-based coffee house and restaurant — as famous in Canada as Whataburger is in Texas — might soon serve up an eatery at the corner of Calder Drive and State Highway 96 in League City.
Those in the know say Tim Hortons, also called Timmies or Tim’s, is interested in a 1.7-acre parcel owned by League City United Methodist Church, which owns about 16 acres along the south side of West League City Parkway, the west side of Calder Drive and the north side of Turner Street.
On March 20, the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a request by church representatives to subdivide the parcel, which is one tract with two sites. Tim Hortons is interested in one of the sites.
Developer Lynn Watkins, who is on the administrative council of the church, 1601 W. League City Parkway, represented the church in its request before the planning commission to amend the plat for future sale and development. But Watkins isn’t selling or developing land.
Tim Hortons is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and more than 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Along with Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International owns quick-service brands Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. Toronto-based Tim Hortons has nearly 5,000 restaurants in 14 different countries.
Last year, Tim Hortons entered the Texas market with a Katy location and announced plans to open many more in the Houston area. The fast-food restaurant largely is known for its doughnuts, baked goods and coffee, but serves some fast-food sandwich items.
It’s most popular for its Timbits, which are bite-sized versions of Tim Hortons’ traditional doughnuts and resemble cake balls. No word on a construction timeline. Stay tuned.
Hush-hush: Meanwhile, League City is being very private about a public-private partnership that would greatly alter the commercial landscape. On April 25, with little discussion, the city council approved a pre-development services agreement meant to culminate in “the proposed development and financing of a multi-purpose convention center/arena, mixed-use district featuring retail, restaurants, multi-family residential, family entertainment options and hotel/convention center,” collectively known as the Multi-Purpose Convention Center Project on certain lands generally in the area of 1251 State Highway 96.
On April 25, after a closed-door session, the city council voted 6-1 on an agenda item that vaguely stated: “Discuss the offer of a financial or another incentive to a business prospect that seeks to locate, stay or expand within the city of League City.”
There was little discussion. Councilman Chad Tressler said: “I move to approve the pre-development services agreement with River Caddis LLC and the League City Local Government Corporation.”
Councilman Tommy Cones was the dissenting vote. During a May 9 meeting, Cones said constituents had complained about the lack of sunshine on city business.
“I have heard many times where we came out and made a vote in favor of whatever we were talking about as discussed in the back room,” Cones said. “I thought we had to actually define what was discussed for the public’s knowledge out here to a certain point.”
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing bodies to convene out of public view in executive sessions for narrowly defined reasons, such as real estate transactions or economic development plans about which public discourse could hurt a government’s negotiating position.
But Biz Buzz has obtained an unsigned copy of the pre-development services agreement between the city, Michigan-based developer River Caddis and partner ICC Texas Holdings. River Caddis has led a variety of student, multifamily and commercial developments throughout the country, according to the company’s website.
The Daily News has sought an official signed document of the agreement through the Texas Open Records Act.
Mayor Nick Long on Friday told The Daily News the city council approved only a viability study of the project. And the city council doesn’t expect to make any decisions about the development for at least a year.
The city long has sought a partner to develop such a project it hoped would be a commercial game changer and in 2019 executed an agreement with its Local Government Corp. for the financing, construction and operation of a mixed-use development at 1251 League City Parkway at the site of Chester L. Davis Sportsplex.
The city was inspired by House Bill 2445, which the Texas Legislature passed in June 2017, allowing the city reimbursement on some state taxes as a result of the new development, which the city would forward to a developer.
The year before, the city council signed a predevelopment agreement with Epicenter of League City LLC for a project that could one day bring four hotels, a convention center, arenas for a hockey and a baseball team, restaurants, shops and other businesses to land near Interstate 45 and State Highway 96.
As part of the Epicenter agreement, the city would give the developers 50 acres of land the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex currently sits on, once crews constructed a new sports facility for the city on the west side of League City. But by late 2019, the Epicenter agreement had all but died, largely for lack of financing.
Much of the new agreement appears to have similar commercial development aims. But the city in the most recent pre-development service agreement said it also would study the costs of allowing nonprofits, including the Christina Sullivan Foundation, to use a part of the site. The foundation offers adaptive sports programs to children and adults with intellectual or physical challenges. Stay tuned.
File this away: Some readers are wondering what happened to K.T. Nails, which for years offered manicures and pedicures at Galveston Place, 6183 Central City Blvd. The shop was acquired by Nails and Spa of Texas, which operates a popular salon in Galvez Plaza, 6228 Broadway. Look for Nails and Spa to open the second salon in about a week, owners said Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.