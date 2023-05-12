Dishing it, eh? A Toronto-based coffee house and restaurant — as famous in Canada as Whataburger is in Texas — might soon serve up an eatery at the corner of Calder Drive and State Highway 96 in League City.

Tim Hortons

A Tim Hortons restaurant is seen on W. 26th Street in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 26, 2014.

Those in the know say Tim Hortons, also called Timmies or Tim’s, is interested in a 1.7-acre parcel owned by League City United Methodist Church, which owns about 16 acres along the south side of West League City Parkway, the west side of Calder Drive and the north side of Turner Street.

Biz Buzz-League City Business Park

A stretch of land near League City United Methodist Church at 1601 W. League City Parkway is slated to become a new business park.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription