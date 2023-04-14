Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Sammy Virani, managing director and chairman of Ashita Investments, acquired commercial property on the east and west sides of Interstate 45 near Bay Area Boulevard, making Ashita Investments landlord to national retail tenants such as Rooms To Go.
Prime time: In a notably rare and sizable real estate transaction, League City-based Ashita Investments late last month acquired prime Interstate 45 frontage properties near BaybrookMall, plus the first right to purchase a neighboring Lowe’s Home Improvement property, for more than $40 million in cash. What’s more, Ashita Investments, which acquired the property from two Real Estate Investment Trusts, closed the transaction in just three weeks, said Sammy Virani, managing director and chairman of the company.
Through the transaction, Ashita acquired about a mile of commercial property on the east and west sides of the I-45 frontage at Bay Area Boulevard. The acquisition makes Ashita Investments a landlord to many national retail tenants. Ashita Investments, a privately owned company that has been investing in real estate for more than 20 years, also has the right of first refusal for the 53,000-square-foot Lowe’s property.
REITs rarely sell to a “mom-and-pop,” as Virani describes his company, which owns a consortium of convenience stores, hotels and restaurants. Virani owns properties from Texas to Chicago and from California to New York.
Ashita Investments bid on the same land two years ago but the property went to another buyer. The property came up for sale again as REITs work in an environment of higher interest rates, which increases their cost of debt and makes it harder to achieve profitable growth.
Virani was determined to buy the property and put down a $1.3 million nonrefundable deposit and completed the transaction in three weeks, despite the fact he had about four months before he was required to close, he said.
While Ashita Investments was acquiring the commercial property near Baybrook Mall, the company also acquired a century-old building on San Antonio’s River Walk with a CVS on the bottom floor and an apartment on the top. The San Antonio property had been owned by the same family trust for 92 years.
Virani, who owns homes in League City, is particularly fond of Galveston. In 1990, he worked at a convenience store in Jamaica Beach — now Circle K — where he ran the register 16 to 19 hours a day, seven days a week, he said. The island and that Circle K, which sits on land he now owns, remind him of his hard work and start in life, he has said.
He plans to build soon on a West End site where he demolished a house in 2021 to make way for a larger one.
Virani’s one regret is that his mother is no longer around to see his success.
“When I was making $3.25 an hour, my mother would always say ‘My son will be a big businessman one day,” he said. “Everybody would laugh when she would say that. Everyone wrote me off. I wish she was still alive so she could experience this with me.”
Side dish: For all those worried fans of East End island eatery Sonny’s Place, hear this: Owner Lawrence Puccetti Jr. is alive and hopes to return, and his son Richard Puccetti wants everyone to know. Rumors to the contrary have been circulating since March 10, when Lawrence Puccetti, fondly known as Junior, had a bad fall and broke his pelvic bone in two places, his son said. Junior is recovering at Galveston senior living facility The Meridian, where Richard visits him twice daily, he said.
“He hopes he will return,” Richard Puccetti said. “He’s in good spirits. He misses the people; he loves talking to everybody.”
Several patrons of Sonny’s Place, 1206 19th St., have inquired about the death rumors, Richard Puccetti said.
Meanwhile, the restaurant, which traces its roots to 1937, is working to set the record straight about other rumors, including that it’s for sale or already has been acquired by Ukrainians.
“Sonny’s Place is not for sale,” Richard Puccetti said. That’s not to say the family wouldn’t entertain, say, a $2 million offer, he said, half-joking.
Finally, Ukrainians didn’t buy Sonny’s Place. But the Puccettis did take members of four different Ukrainian families into their home after Russia invaded in February 2022, he said.
Sonny’s Place is known for homemade chicken soup, triple-meat cheeseburgers, muffulettas and chicken-fried steak sandwiches, aka Artery Cloggers. Stay tuned.
Home sweet home: During the most frenzied time of the residential real estate market last year, when inventory was low and option periods were becoming shorter and shorter, some eager buyers were waiving home inspections to close deals more quickly. Others waive inspections to save money.
But foregoing inspections isn’t a wise move, said Friendswood businessman David Veatch, who this month launched operations of his franchise PillarTo Post Home Inspectors.
“It’s certainly not the best time to be penny-wise and pound-foolish,” Veatch said.
Before becoming a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchisee, the U.S. Navy veteran spent 30 years selling metal components in the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy and aerospace markets, both domestic and foreign, he said.
One of his most memorable experiences was selling fittings to NASA for its Return to Flight project, which was a space shuttle mission in 2005 after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.
Veatch traveled extensively and rarely was home, he said.
“I was tired of traveling and saw some major changes during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Veatch said. “Getting involved in a service industry and being able to work closely from home sounded sweeter and sweeter.”
It also didn’t hurt that the U.S. building inspector industry, measured by revenue, is estimated to have a market size of $4.9 billion, according to global research firm IBISWorld.
Pillar To Post offers such services as 360-degree visual home inspection summaries, accurate floor plans and a digital owners’ manuals for a home, letting users download manuals and warranty information, find safety recalls on appliances and learn the age and useful remaining life of systems.
Veatch’s territory encompasses 10 counties, including Galveston.
“The number of homes being built in my territory is staggering and people need help understanding their homes before they move in,” Veatch said.
