Prime time: In a notably rare and sizable real estate transaction, League City-based Ashita Investments late last month acquired prime Interstate 45 frontage properties near Baybrook Mall, plus the first right to purchase a neighboring Lowe’s Home Improvement property, for more than $40 million in cash. What’s more, Ashita Investments, which acquired the property from two Real Estate Investment Trusts, closed the transaction in just three weeks, said Sammy Virani, managing director and chairman of the company.

Virani purchases Baybrook properties

Sammy Virani, managing director and chairman of Ashita Investments, acquired commercial property on the east and west sides of Interstate 45 near Bay Area Boulevard, making Ashita Investments landlord to national retail tenants such as Rooms To Go.

Through the transaction, Ashita acquired about a mile of commercial property on the east and west sides of the I-45 frontage at Bay Area Boulevard. The acquisition makes Ashita Investments a landlord to many national retail tenants. Ashita Investments, a privately owned company that has been investing in real estate for more than 20 years, also has the right of first refusal for the 53,000-square-foot Lowe’s property.

Sonny’s Place rumors

Richard Puccetti stands in front of the family’s longtime, island restaurant, Sonny’s Place, on Friday. Puccetti hopes to quell rumors circulating about the East End island restaurant.

