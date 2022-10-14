Trigger happy: After a $1.5 million investment, a group of business partners has opened Texas Gun Club, 3720 Gulf Freeway in League City.

Texas Gun Club

Jason Short, president and CEO of the Texas Gun Club, speaks Thursday about the newly installed range equipment at the club’s new location in League City.

The partners have completely renovated the building, formerly occupied by The Arms Room, including upgrading the ventilation system for the indoor shooting range, said Jason Short, president and CEO of Texas Gun Club, which also operates a Stafford venue under the same name.

Texas Gun Club

The Texas Gun Club has opened a new location in what was once The Arms Room in League City.
Buz Buzz- Nutrition Hangout

LEFT: Sebastian Tropea and Brianna Alleman have opened The Nutrition Hangout and Smoothie Bar at Mainland Crossing in Texas City.
Biz Buzz- MAC-ies

ABOVE: Dillan Mena, owner of Galveston Bagel Company, has opened MAC-ies Smashburger and Fries on the patio of his bagel shop in Galveston.
Biz Buzz- MAC-ies

Dillan Mena smashes meat patties on the grill in the food truck at MAC-ies Smashburger and Fries in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Mena, owner of Galveston Bagel Company, has opened a burger trailer on the patio of his bagel shop in Galveston.

