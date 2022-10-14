Dillan Mena smashes meat patties on the grill in the food truck at MAC-ies Smashburger and Fries in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Mena, owner of Galveston Bagel Company, has opened a burger trailer on the patio of his bagel shop in Galveston.
Trigger happy: After a $1.5 million investment, a group of business partners has opened Texas Gun Club, 3720 Gulf Freeway in League City.
The partners have completely renovated the building, formerly occupied by The Arms Room, including upgrading the ventilation system for the indoor shooting range, said Jason Short, president and CEO of Texas Gun Club, which also operates a Stafford venue under the same name.
Some users of The Arms Room complained about air quality before the venue closed more than a year ago. Gun range ventilation systems need to expel a certain percentage of indoor air to the atmosphere and replace it with fresh, outdoor air to exhaust carbon monoxide.
“Ninety-nine percent of the air coming through there is fresh air,” Short said of Texas Gun Club in League City.
Bill James, a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot, opened The Arms Room in 2010 in what was the shell of a Circuit City. James died in August 2012.
James built a well-designed gun range, but it needed improvements when Short and partners earlier this year bought it in an auction.
The partners have completely transformed the interior with a Texas aesthetic, incorporating cedar, brushed aluminum and limestone in the design. Renovations also include the installation of the newest high-tech target retrievers on the market, Short said.
The club is meant to be family friendly and appeal to both men and women, who make up about 40 percent of gun range shooters in Texas, Short said.
Along with the indoor range, Texas Gun Club features a retail store offering a full line of firearms, rifles and suppressors. Shooters also can try out automatic machine guns, but those aren’t for sale to the general public.
The club offers memberships and a League City membership also give access to the Stafford venue. But the clubs are open to nonmembers, too.
Texas Gun Club, which offers rentals and training classes, is in a soft opening phase, but will have a grand opening Nov. 12 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting before doors open at 11 a.m. Proceeds from vendors at the grand opening will benefit Camp Hope, a nonprofit with certified combat veterans and civilian pastoral staff trained in working with victims of trauma and post-traumatic stress.
The Nov. 12 event, which coincides with a five-year anniversary of the Stafford location, is open to the public.
Short is a retired Army officer. His business partners include his wife, Michaelle, Dr. Shannon Orsak, his brother Brian Orsak, Shannon and Kristin Tassin and Craig and April Davis. Craig Davis also is vice president and chief operating officer of Texas Gun Club group, meaning he and Short run daily operations at the two locations.
Remembering the Alamo: Meanwhile, Brian Orsak is an investor in the proposed but delayed Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in League City. Grab your popcorn and tune in next week for news on that development.
Health watch: Texas City meal options just got a little more nutritious. Sebastian Tropea and Brianna Alleman have opened The Nutrition Hangout, a smoothie and energy drink bar at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 12 in the Mainland Crossing shopping center. The shop offers healthy meal replacement smoothies and energy and metabolism-boosting teas, along with protein waffles and protein oatmeal. Tropea and Alleman also offer wellness evaluations and nutrition plans.
The Nutrition Hangout provides free WiFi and is designed to encourage people to, well, hang out, Tropea said.
“We want people to feel comfortable,” he said.
Smash hit? Open just a few months, Galveston Bagel Company already is expanding its offerings. The East End island eatery, 1110 23rd St., has opened MAC-ies, a food truck on the patio serving smash burgers and fries. For the uninitiated, smash burgers are cooked by adding meat to a very hot skillet or griddle and smashing it as it cooks. The high heat and pressure is meant to make the patty crispy and well-browned, aficionados say.
MAC-ies is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily on the Galveston Bagel Company patio.
Galveston Bagel Company opened to rave reviews in July. Before that, Dillan Mena and his wife, Shelby, launched Galveston Bagel Company through delivery and a food truck. Saul and HeatherEstrada are business partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.