New reign: A nearly 60-year-old barbecue joint long considered island royalty has passed the scepter to new owners.
Sandy Kerzee and family earlier this month finalized the sale of Queen’s Bar-B-Que to The Creek Group, credited in 2014 by Eater Houston for “bringing an Austin feel to Houston with four Central Texas-themed bars: Onion Creek Coffee House Bar & Lounge, Dry Creek Cafe, Cedar Creek Bar & Grill and Canyon Creek Bar & Grill.” The company has since added Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar in River Oaks and Cactus Cove Bar & Grill in Timbergrove, west of the Houston Heights.
Kerzee this week couldn’t be reached for comment, but plans to sell have been slowly smoking for several years as she sought to wind down her reign at Queen’s, which began as a corner store in 1966.
Queen’s is known for oak- and pecan-smoked barbecue beef ribs, links, smoked turkey and more.
The Creek Group plans some menu changes and interior upgrades in coming months, Cynthia Cantu, a spokeswoman for the successful chain, said.
All employees are staying on at Queen’s, Cantu said.
The Creek Group doesn’t plan to be too heavy-handed with changes, but intends to put its mark on the menu and décor, Cantu said.
Royal real estate: In keeping with a regal theme, a Houston couple has acquired the circa 1936 Moorish-style building known as the Santa Fe or Pignataro Castle, according to reports.
Ian Dennis and his wife, Kristen, earlier this month acquired the storied property, 12902 state Highway 6, with plans for restoring and saving it.
Ian Dennis this week canceled a phone interview with Biz Buzz, with apologies that things were “nonstop.” He didn’t respond to requests to reschedule. He told the Houston Chronicle, however, the castle needed more than restoration — it needed “saving.” The couple intends to make a commercial venture, possibly through rentals, but didn’t specify in reports exactly what that venture would look like.
Some reports, which cite a 1981 Galveston County Daily News article, say the castle was built in about 1936 — others say 1934 — by the widow of a Danish immigrant as a home for retired nuns. But the diocese declined the widow’s offer, according to reports. The widow lived there until 1954.
Other owners came and went until it was acquired in the 1970s by Franco Pignataro, a Sicilian-born former Carabiniere, or royal policeman, who in 1971 opened Franca’s Real Italian Restaurant on NASA Parkway. Pignataro, who was said to have acquired the 26-room building because it reminded him of Sicily, converted the property into apartments.
The appraised value of the castle, which is on 4 acres, is $807,380, according to the Galveston Central Appraisal District. But Ian Dennis told the Houston Chronicle he paid more than that. Stay tuned.
Plot twist: Investors behind a proposed but long-delayed Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in League City are regrouping but haven’t walked away.
Those investors still are committed to the movie theater and dining concept planned for Victory Lakes, on the northeast corner of Interstate 45 and FM 646, but are considering first developing a family style entertainment complex, perhaps among the lines of Main Event Entertainment or Dave & Buster’s, Texas-based concepts that merged in July in a deal valued at $835 million.
Investors in the League City development haven’t decided on the entertainment venue name, but likely will prioritize that project as they wait out the pandemic effects on the movie theater industry, said David Hoover, executive director of development services for the city. The entertainment venue might include arcade games, interactive and 3D features
Brian Orsak, also a managing partner in the recently opened Texas Gun Club, 3270 Gulf Freeway S. in League City, didn’t respond this week to requests for comment about the movie theater or entertainment concept. But investors routinely are meeting with Hoover and city officials about development plans.
Hoover points to uncertainty in the movie industry — companies incurred staggering debt during pandemic closures — as reasons for the Alamo Drafthouse delay. Before the pandemic, the industry was buffeted by streaming services and home theaters.
“They’re trying to figure out what’s best,” Hoover said of the Alamo Drafthouse investors. Stay tuned.
Graceful transition: Less than a year after opening at Mainland City Centre in Texas City, Grazia Italian Kitchen has closed. But all is not lost. Grazia owners are preparing to open their Grace Pizza and Shakes in the same space, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Grazia, which means grace in Italian, opened in February and had a good following in Texas City, said Adam Bateman, manager. But as company leaders saw more success with Grace Pizza and Shakes in other markets, including Alvin, Pearland and Florida, they thought it would be a perfect fit for Texas City, Bateman said.
Grace Pizza patrons can design their own pizza and wash it down with a milkshake.
The Santa Fe (nee Alta Loma) Christenson/Pignataro Castle dates to 1940 according to 1944 SFHS graduate Joe Kelley Tombrella who saw the castle constructed as he rode the school bus to school. John Christenson owned a Ford dealership on Galveston Island. He also owned travel courts on Seawall Boulevard.The castle was built by his wife several years after he died.
