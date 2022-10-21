New reign: A nearly 60-year-old barbecue joint long considered island royalty has passed the scepter to new owners.

Biz Buzz-Queens Bar-B-Q

Queen’s Bar-B-Q on Avenue S in Galveston has new owners.

Sandy Kerzee and family earlier this month finalized the sale of Queen’s Bar-B-Que to The Creek Group, credited in 2014 by Eater Houston for “bringing an Austin feel to Houston with four Central Texas-themed bars: Onion Creek Coffee House Bar & Lounge, Dry Creek Cafe, Cedar Creek Bar & Grill and Canyon Creek Bar & Grill.” The company has since added Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar in River Oaks and Cactus Cove Bar & Grill in Timbergrove, west of the Houston Heights.

biz buzz-Santa Fe Castle

The iconic castle-like house on state Highway 6 in Santa Fe has a new owner.

Carlos Ponce

The Santa Fe (nee Alta Loma) Christenson/Pignataro Castle dates to 1940 according to 1944 SFHS graduate Joe Kelley Tombrella who saw the castle constructed as he rode the school bus to school. John Christenson owned a Ford dealership on Galveston Island. He also owned travel courts on Seawall Boulevard.The castle was built by his wife several years after he died.

