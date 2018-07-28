Martini with a twist: Any movement at the Martini Theatre building in the island’s downtown causes a stir. So, don’t be surprised to soon see crews working on the old 990-seat movie theater’s roof or painting the exterior of the building at 21st and Church streets.
As previously buzzed, owner Michael Martini is improving the building and plans to also restore the marquee. Already, crews have been renovating the 2,000-square-foot strip center that’s part of the theater, attracting the interest of restaurateurs, although no deals have been made. And Martini has hired the highly regarded Alex Gonzalez of island-based Creative Combinations to work on the building. Creative Combinations specializes in restoring historic buildings.
While all this is promising news, islanders might want to temper their expectations. Any potential buyer of the building would have to invest many millions of dollars and many years to restore it for any use, Martini said this week and many times before.
Islanders have long wanted to see redevelopment of the art deco style theater, built in 1937. The family at one time owned eight island movie theaters, among many other real estate holdings. The theater empire faded with the advent of TV. The Martini Theatre closed in 1975.
Ownership disputes have long plagued Martini family buildings on the island, including the vacant theatre.
The Martini Theatre building, surrounded by renovated and repurposed historic structures downtown, is not a protected landmark under the city’s preservation ordinance.
Martini has, on occasion, been at odds with the city over the building’s condition. But these days, his relationship with city leaders and islanders is markedly improved.
Maureen M. Patton, executive director of The Grand 1894 Opera House, encouraged Martini to join the League of Historic of American Theatres, and he did, he said. Membership in that organization might provide some guidance about what he could do with the old theater, he said.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough, City Manager Brian Maxwell, and former council members Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon and Frank Maceo also have been encouraging, he said.
“They always call me back; they always give me answers,” Martini said. “I have faith in them.” Improvements would continue on the building, Martini said.
“I’m working every day,” he said.
Gerland’s gossip: In other Martini property news, the long-vacant building formerly occupied by Gerland’s Food Fair, 2402 45th St. on the island, might soon make way for residential development. The Martini family also owns that property, which neighbors want gone, and city officials have in the past called a nuisance. Ownership of the property has been sorted out after years and Michael Martini last week confirmed he’s negotiating with a potential buyer who is considering building town houses at the site. Stay tuned.
Good move: It wasn’t planned, but a move turned out to be a good thing for one island gallery owner.
After five years on Postoffice Street, G. Lee Gallery last month made the move to Old Galveston Square, 2217 Strand in the island’s downtown. His landlord on Postoffice Street had other plans for the building, which prompted the move, owner and resident artist George Lee said.
“We hadn’t planned on moving,” he said. “I’ve had several health problems since the first of the year. Life has bumps and you make the best of it.”
But the gallery is doing well on The Strand, he said.
“We have been incredibly happy with our customers — visitors and locals alike,” Lee said. “We have been charmed by the number of young people who have been in and their enthusiasm for the art.”
G. Lee Gallery represents nine artists.
Red’s alert: A speakeasy-style restaurant and bar is officially open in the island’s downtown. Andy Mytelka and David Robertson on Saturday debuted Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St., in the building formerly occupied by M&M Restaurant and Bar. Prohibition Red’s intends to meet the growing island demand for late-night food, the owners said.
The restaurant and bar concept, which will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., serves craft burgers, among other fare and has speakeasy feel, Robertson said. Prohibition Red’s also will feature pool, shuffleboard, a cigar room, a private dining room, outdoor patio and event space.
Robertson was general manager of the island’s private Artillery Club for 15 years.
McStaffing issues: Some late-night noshers and shift workers are wondering about the change in hours at McDonald’s Restaurants in Galveston, where the fast-food eateries now all close at midnight. It comes down to staffing, said Robert Flores, a McDonald’s franchise owner with three restaurants on the island and many more across the county and region.
Flores has tried a few select stores on 24-hour-a-day operations, some on the island and some off, he said.
“As convenient as it might be for some, we do very little business during overnight,” Flores said. “As staffing becomes more and more of an issue, I decided to focus the staff during the times that more people can be served.”
A significant drop in teenagers in the labor force has directly hurt the restaurant industry’s workforce, according to the National Restaurant Association.
If staffing improves, Flores plans to adjust hours at his restaurants, he said.
“Staffing overnight is generally tough,” he said. “Like anything else, we are constantly looking at it. If sales are strong, we may extend the hours. It’s always a work in progress.”
Driving on: This gives new meaning to drive-through service. Sandwich shop Schlotzsky’s was back in business Monday, just two days after a 91-year-old driver crashed through the building in a Mercedes-Benz. Owner Cynde Whitson last week said she was grateful no one was injured, and she would keep the business, 3325 Palmer Highway in Texas City, open while crews make most of the repairs after operating hours. The building sustained about $30,000 in damage, Whitson said.
Barbecue birthday: Do barbecue joints get better with age? Texans seem to think so. So, it’s big buzz that Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City, marked 30 years Saturday. Along with the barbecue, the restaurant is known for its jalapeño cheese bread and pecan pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.