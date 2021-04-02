Sammy Virani once worked at the Jamaica Beach convenience store, 16710 Termini San Luis Pass Road, years ago when it was under another brand. Virani, who has amassed an empire of convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, plans to work the cash register there again when he retires.
Crews on March 25 demolished this well-known Jamaica Beach house, 17007 Termini San Luis Pass Road, built in 1999. Owner Sammy Virani plans to build an even larger home on the site, he said.
Full circle: Most people wouldn’t buy a million-dollar house on a beachfront lot just to be near a convenience store. But Sammy Virani did. And when he hired crews to demolish the Jamaica Beach mansion, it caused quite a stir and some speculation Virani wants to set straight.
Crews last week took down the four-bedroom, four-bath, two-and-a-half story house known by some locals as The Plantation, 17007 Termini San Luis Pass Road. Some people incorrectly argued the building was historic. But it was built in 1999 and, although well known, had little historic value, Virani said.
